Best Currency Positions For July 2017

This is an update of my article from last month. See also the first article in this sequence. In that article I value currencies based on changes in purchasing power relative to changes in purchasing power of other currencies. There I also explain this concept further. In short: suppose the 5-year difference in inflation between 2 currencies is not compensated by 5-year decrease in the value of the currency with the most inflation. Then a long position in that inflationary currency and a short position in the other currency is a statistically favorable bet.

Changes in 5-year inflation and currency exchange rates result in a new ranking of the currencies discussed in my previous article. See the table below.

Rank (change) Symbol Price May 22 2017 Price Jun 23 2017 Inflation 5-year % Δ price 5-year % Result 1 HKD ↓ 7.785 7.799 16.02 0.53 -0.082 2 ILS ↑ 3.582 3.541 1.81 -8.23 -0.022 3 (-1) USD 1 1 6.65 0 0 4 (+1) KRW ↓ 1117 1137 6.41 0.73 0.01 5 CHF ↑ 0.9708 0.9691 -1.10 3.19 0.105 6 (-1) NZD ↑ 1.433 1.373 5.04 11.00 0.125 7 (+1) SGD ↓ 1.38 1.387 2.97 10.85 0.143 8 EUR ↓ 0.8898 0.8941 3.67 14.78 0.176 9 DKK ↓ 6.623 6.665 3.14 15.13 0.184 10 PLN ↓ 3.732 3.787 0.92 15.98 0.214 11 (-1) CZK ↑ 23.57 23.52 4.74 19.94 0.217 12 (+1) GBP ↓ 0.7686 0.7853 8.18 24.32 0.229 13 (-1) MXN ↑ 18.63 18.07 20.80 37.12 0.239 14 (+1)_ HUF ↓ 274.4 276.7 4.00 22.66 0.252 15 (-2) CAD ↑ 1.350 1.323 6.79 32.24 0.321 16 (+1) SEK ↓ 8.711 8.735 2.32 28.76 0.372 17 (+1) AUD ↑ 1.338 1.320 10.58 36.58 0.329 18 ZAR ↑ 13.19 12.93 31.50 57.54 0.342 19 NOK ↓ 8.343 8.454 12.48 45.05 0.396 20 (-1) JPY ↑ 111.29 111.27 3.82 39.75 0.424 21 (+1) RUB ↓ 56.74 59.66 48.85 91.71 0.522

The higher the rank number, the more undervalued a currency is against the USD, at least on a statistical basis. For example the South Korean Won at 4 is almost fairly valued compared to the USD. The Japanese with ticker JPY is an undervalued currency, on a statistical basis. A negative value (e.g. the Hong Kong dollar or HKD at 1) in the column “Result” means the currency is overvalued compared to the USD.

Another statistical favorable trade is being long in the currencies with high interest rates and short in currencies with low interest rates. This is also called the carry trade. Investors with a carry trade position make money from the extra interest they get. Their risk is in the exchange rates. In practice however such a position is profitable on a statistical basis based on the exchange rates alone. So it is more likely the currency with the low interest rate goes down instead of going up against the currency with the high interest rates.

I have also made a list ranking currencies on interest rate difference with the USD (interbank rates). Again the higher the rank number the more undervalued (or less overvalued) a currency is, based on the difference in interest rate with the USD. A negative difference means the currency is more likely to be overvalued and a positive difference means a currency is more likely to be undervalued against the greenback.

Rank Currency Δ % 1 CZK -2.162 2 CHF -2.002 3 SEK -1.869 4 DKK -1.868 5 EUR -1.702 6 ILS -1.425 7 JPY -1.339 8 HUF -1.255 9 HKD -1.18 10 GBP -1.143 11 NOK -0.808 12 SGD -0.794 13 CAD -0.773 14 USD 0 15 KRW 0.074 16 PLN 0.152 17 AUD 0.413 18 NZD 0.804 19 MXN 5.65 20 ZAR 6.346 21 RUB 7.887

Implied interest rates differences (from September 2017 futures prices) are different however. I compute the following for the Mexican peso, Russian ruble and the South African rand: 6.0%, 5.9% and 6.8%.

If we combine these strategies by adding the ranks of each strategy we get the following list:

Rank Currency Rank RPPP + Rank Δ % 1 CHF 7 2 ILS 8 3 HKD 10 4 CZK 12 5 EUR 13 6 DKK 13 7 USD 17 8 KRW 19 9 SGD 19 10 SEK 19 11 GBP 22 12 HUF 22 13 NZD 24 14 PLN 26 15 JPY 27 16 CAD 28 17 NOK 30 18 MXN 32 19 AUD 34 20 ZAR 38 21 RUB 42

Carry trades that are also good based on relative purchasing power parity

The carry trades I suggested last month are still good trades. A good carry trade would be to short the CHF and go long the ZAR. Last month I suggested the ruble as the long leg. If oil goes up this would be an even better trade than the ZAR. But so far oil, and the Russian ruble went down. The good news is Russia has adapted its fiscal policy to low oil prices. The Russian central bank has cut its interest rate and meanwhile the American Fed is increasing interest rates. So the interest rate difference is decreasing. Russian inflation is at a moderate 4%. So if the ruble stays at current levels its undervaluation signaled by changes is purchasing power is likely to persist.

Like last 2 months you can also short the CHF against the AUD as discussed in last month’s article. I did that last month and because of the timing of initiating the positions I am at a small profit.

Instead of shorting the Swiss franc shorting the Israeli shekel seems attractive to me. The shekel has suffered from inflation in the past. Will the 1.81% 5-year inflation rate mean revert? Last month the shekel has even gone up more despite the Israeli central bank having called it a “speculative wave”. It’s not only words but also deeds. The Israeli central bank did not raise the interest rate recently and also intervened.

Momentum

Both the positions based on changes in purchasing power and on changes in the interest rate difference are sort of “catching a falling knife”. The interest rate on the Mexican peso, the Russian ruble and the South African rand are high to prevent them getting even more undervalued based on purchasing power. These currencies are low because these currencies were victim of bad news, especially the South African rand. So intuitively they can always go lower.

Wesley Gray and Jack Vogel describe in their book Quantitative Momentum momentum works for securities suffering from good news after extended periods of bad news. In that case the market is often too pessimistic and momentum signals this. This is also the case for forex momentum, see the paper Value and Momentum Everywhere. So, safer currency bets could be those following the trend. To analyze this I made a table comparing today’s currency prices with their one-month average price from 6 months ago (December 2016). Because I use prices in USD price decreases correspond to value increases in terms of the USD.

Rank Currency Momentum 6-months, % 1 HKD 0.51 2 USD 0.00 3 CAD -0.90 4 NOK -1.26 5 GBP -1.96 6 AUD -3.09 7 NZD -3.40 8 SGD -3.42 9 RUB -3.77 10 KRW -4.03 11 JPY -4.17 12 CHF -4.97 13 SEK -5.17 14 DKK -5.52 15 EUR -5.75 16 HUF -6.58 17 ZAR -6.70 18 ILS -7.61 19 CZK -8.27 20 PLN -10.00 21 MXN -11.87

Again I added ranks to combine momentum with the ranking based on changes in purchasing power. See the table below.

Rank Currency Rank RPPP + Rank Momentum 1 HKD 2 2 USD 5 3 NZD 13 4 KRW 14 5 SGD 15 6 CHF 17 7 GBP 17 8 CAD 18 9 ILS 20 10 EUR 23 11 DKK 23 12 AUD 23 13 NOK 23 14 SEK 29 15 PLN 30 16 CZK 30 17 HUF 30 18 RUB 30 19 JPY 31 20 MXN 34 21 ZAR 35

Good pair trades based on changes in purchasing power and momentum are the Japanese yen, the Russian ruble, the Mexican peso or the South African rand as the long leg and the Hong Kong dollar or the USD as the short leg. With the Hong Kong dollar it could be the market is underestimating the possibility of de-pegging from the USD. Moreover it is also a good short based on the combination of interest rate difference with the USD and changes in purchasing power.

Though the Israeli shekel seems to be overvalued based on the interest rate difference with the USD and changes in purchasing power its momentum is still strong. Similarly momentum does not confirm undervaluation of the Australian dollar, the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar based on changes in purchasing power.

Both the Russian ruble and the South African rand are distressed. Both currencies are distressed because of actions of political leaders and commodity prices. There is little good news and it influences exchange rates very slowly. So there the good momentum seems to be a reliable signal for future good returns.

The same could be true for the Japanese yen. There have been small bits and pieces of positive news also indicating quantitative easing could end in about 2 years. For example see here.

The British pound is fairly valued based on 5-year changes in purchasing power and interest rate differences. However momentum signals a further decline is not unlikely. At the moment it seems likely the UK will get a bad deal when it leaves the EU. That will put extra pressure on the pound. See also here. The central bank will defend the pound however by rising interest rates.

Further discussion

The South African rand went up despite slashed hopes on president Zuma being removed soon. Lower than expected inflation helped the rand to keep its value.

For the Russian ruble see this bearish article. The author might be right short term. Most pessimism is however already priced in and therefore longer term the Russian ruble is bound to go up. I do not believe in the suggested season effects on the ruble because we have not seen this in previous years either.

After the election of president Trump the Mexican peso further declined. But the Mexican central bank took action. It intervened and raised the interest rate. Last week it raised the interest rate again. As a result the currency moved one spot up in the first table. See here for a discussion of the potential end of the big run into the peso.

The Bank of Japan kept its unorthodox policies intact, so no change for the Japanese yen. From the same article, other central banks might taper soon, for instance in Canada and Europe. That could trigger a rally in the euro. The Canadian economy has also been doing well and therefore the Canadian dollar went up despite decreasing oil prices.

Also the Australian dollar went up, maybe based on expectations of better commodity prices and a China rebound. At least Lloyd’s says so and Australian Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe agrees but Morgan Stanley and Citibank disagree.

Lloyd’s is also moderately optimistic about the Swedish krona based on the Swedish economy. See also here for some recent data.

The Norwegian krone has gone down because of decreasing oil prices. The Norwegian bank might however be changing policy from dovish to “cautiously hawkish”.

Around the Hong Kong dollar there is a discussion about switching the peg from the USD to the Chinese yuan. With the enormous economic growth in China the Hong Kong economy has become much more dependent on the Chinese mainland. Therefore a peg-switch from USD to CNY makes a lot of sense. The problem is that the yuan cannot be freely traded yet. So the Hong Kong central bank can not implement such a peg, even if it wanted to. Despite the central bank has reiterated its commitment to defend the peg to the USD some people think the peg is already broken. The central bank will defend the peg (and prevent the HKD from falling) by raising the interest rate, as it has done recently. That will have a big impact on Hong Kong real estate.

Finally, last month there was hardly any change in the Swiss franc. The Swiss National Bank is still committed to protect the economy from further overvaluation of the franc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.