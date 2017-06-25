Bank Of America: Stuck?

Bank of America has seen strong NII growth lately, but the bank's shares have hardly moved at all.

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) shares haven't done much for shareholders lately. Bank of America appears to be stuck in a narrow trading range, failing to climb higher even on positive developments such as the bank passing the first round of the annual stress test exercise, or the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Since legislative risks have also grown, I think the reward-to-risk ratio is no longer compelling at today's price point.

Bank of America's shares have been sort of a disappointment over the last six months. While the Federal Reserve has started to adopt a more hawkish interest rate policy and raised rates three times since the end of last year, Bank of America's shares have returned almost nothing. As a matter of fact, Bank of America's shares have merely gained 1.61 percent over the last six months, which I think is incredibly disappointing considering that we are in the early stages of a tightening cycle. The Federal Reserve raised rates three times since December, and interest rates are now sitting in a range of 1.00 and 1.25 percent.

Bank of America's shares have been in a narrow trading range in 2017, failing to move higher either on positive stress test results or the latest interest rate hike. This goes to show that investors have become much more cautious about banks.

With interest rates taking off and the Federal Reserve being much more comfortable to raise rates, it is somewhat surprising that Bank of America's shares have hardly moved at all. And this is especially true because Bank of America has net interest income upside tied to an increase in short-term interest rates. For instance, Bank of America has already felt the benefits of higher interest rates by seeing its net interest income increase from $10.3 billion in Q4-16 to $11.1 billion in Q1-2017.

If that wasn't enough, Bank of America continues to have upside tied to a shift in the interest rate yield curve. Management expects that a 100 basis point parallel shift in the interest rate yield curve will translate into a $3.3 billion net interest income gain over the next twelve months. Bank of America's net interest yield on an FTE basis has been trending upwards also, which is a positive development for the bank and its investors.

Bank Of America Is Fairly Valued

Despite growth in the federal funds rate and higher net interest income, Bank of America's shares look to be fairly valued today. The bank's shares change hands for 94 cents on the dollar but have recently traded above book value. In any case, I think higher net interest income on the back of more interest rate hikes is already reflected in the bank's valuation.

Further, risks have grown for banks, and they are of legislative nature. Investors have fully endorsed the Trump rally, driving valuations higher on hopes that a Republican-controlled congress will quickly push tax and regulatory reforms through. Less red tape and lower corporate taxes would mean more capital available for distribution to shareholders.

On the other hand, Republicans have yet to achieve significant legislative successes, and Democrats are likely going to resist tax cuts vigorously. In other words, investors are waking up to the reality that tax cuts and regulatory relief, two things that drove valuations higher in the first place, have a long way to go before becoming a legislative reality.

Your Takeaway

The easy money in the Bank of America trade has already been scooped up. Additional price gains will be harder to come by for multiple reasons: For one, Bank of America's shares already sell for about book value. Two, higher forward net interest income is already baked into Bank of America's valuation in my opinion. Lastly, three interest rate hikes in six months are a very positive environment for banks, yet Bank of America's shares have failed to move much at all.

Bank of America's shares are stuck in a narrow trading range, and I am having trouble seeing a catalyst that would justify a breakout. As far as I am concerned, there is a significant risk of Bank of America's shares going sideways in the remainder of the year, especially if the Republican-controlled congress fails to meet expectations and enacts tax and regulatory reforms.

