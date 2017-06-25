Bears Bite Back: Be Careful With Those High Yields

Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment Corporation join the ranks of the sell ratings. Even Blackstone Mortgage Trust gets one.

The rise in share price has not coincided with any strength in the fundamentals; it has been quite the opposite.

Investors can ignore the high valuations at their own peril, but I still hear the haunted cries of investors in early 2016 watching their value go up in smoke.

The prices are nothing short of terrible for new shareholders and disguise the fact that the yield curve is flattening significantly.

Price to trailing book valuations move even higher, setting new sector wide records over the last few years.

This is the week of the bears, and you'd better be careful. They will bite you.

This is Quick And Dirty Mortgage REIT Discounts For June 25th, 2017.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

The orange percentages indicate common shares that I believe are overvalued. Treat them as sell ratings.

Last time I put out the quick and dirty discounts, they included a sell rating for Five Oaks. As I was predicting, they issued a substantial amount of equity which sent share prices falling hard. The rating is no longer needed.

AGNC is finally trading at a material premium to their total book value per share. The intangible asset they have in the form of Goodwill from internalizing management becomes more valuable with each additional dollar of equity. AGNC might announce another plan to issue stock new soon. It would be a good move for everyone involved. When the company is overvalued, they should take advantage of it.

ANH finally gets a sell rating as it moves over 100% of trailing book value per share. The agency adjustable rate mortgages are a major part of the portfolio. The flattening of the yield curve is bad for those assets. Prices went up while future income levels went down. Bad situation.

ARI is trading way above trailing book value per share. They need to issue again. If/when they do, expect shares to drop around 5% or so. My call ends automatically on that price decline.

ARR is trading at 106.6% of trailing book value. Yes, book value per share is moving higher during the quarter, but this is still a material premium. What happened to dramatically change ARR's valuation? Investors forgot about everything that went wrong over the prior several years.

BXMT is one of the strongest mortgage REITs and regularly trades at a premium valuation. I think 123% is too much though. Let it drop back by 5% to 10% and I'll pull this stance. I expect the shares to trade above book value, but not this high.

CIM got a huge premium in the valuation as well. It isn't the highest they've seen, but it is still substantial. CIM is an intelligently designed mortgage REIT that made a brilliant move in internalizing management, but that doesn't warrant this price to book value ratio. I've got a theory on what is driving CIM higher: novice investors who evaluate mortgage REITs as if they were normal companies rather than a leveraged equity position in a portfolio of option-embedded bonds.

CMO gets a sell rating despite being a solid mortgage REIT. Why do they get the sell rating? Because shares are trading at about 100% of trailing book value the entire business plan here is to invest in agency adjustable-rate mortgages. The crumbling yield curve hammers away at their future net interest income levels.

NLY often leads the way on major valuation movements and shares of NLY are saying that the market disagrees with me. Valuations run ever higher. This is amazing. Virtually every flaw in the mREIT sector from February 2016 is present today. Every reason investors came up with to believe mortgage REITs were utterly doomed was either false then and remains false, or it was true then and remains true. The fundamentals were shifting for a bit when the yield curve was steepening, but we lost the steepness.

WMC gets a sell rating for being over book value per share. It is time for another issuance. The mortgage REIT carries one of the highest ratios of operating expenses to equity and it creates a major drag on returns. They already have the authority to issue more shares. It's time to get to it. Issue those shares, drive up management fees. How big can the premium get when the returns are terrible in most quarters?

What Happened

This week I have significantly more sell ratings due to the very high average price-to-book value ratios throughout the industry. The high valuations are even starting to spill over to the preferred shares and making it more difficult to find good opportunities there. Currently, there are 5 preferred shares that are underneath the target buy prices. Compared to the common stock of the mortgage REITs, that feels like a significant amount. Those opportunities are all posted for my subscribers in my weekly piece on preferred shares and baby bonds (subscription required).

Unlike the common stock, the preferred shareholder does not face dividend cuts when equity declines and net interest income gets squeezed.

Any More Bearish Ratings?

Since you asked, yeah, I've got another one to toss out there. I think Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) is materially overvalued. I'll hit that with a short rating.

Can You Say Anything Positive on Common Shares?

I'll give a buy rating to Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM), which closed at $2.75, and I think the new Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Pending:GPMT) offering looks good. The IPO was at $19.50 and it closed Friday at $19.00. I'll take a buy rating there as well. Eventually I'll include GPMT in this weekly table. As you might guess, the work on WHLR, GPMT, and BMNM is all up on The Mortgage REIT Forum.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

Since 2016-11-06, many mortgage REITs lost a good chunk of book value. The total movements thus far have not made each dollar of equity invested more capable of generating net interest income for paying dividends. What does the market thing about the change? The only two mortgage REITs trading at lower ratios today (using trailing book) are ORC and RSO. The rest of the sector is up.

My Positions

Long WPG, BMNM, ANH-C, ARI-A, CMO-E, GBLIL, CBL-D, DX-A. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

Long WPG, BMNM, ANH-C, ARI-A, CMO-E, GBLIL, CBL-D, DX-A. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, BMNM, ANH-C, ARI-A, CMO-E, GBLIL, CBL-D, DX-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Tipranks: Sell AGNC, ANH, ARI, ARR, BXMT, CIM, CMO, NLY, WMC, WHLR. Buy BMNM, GPMT.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.