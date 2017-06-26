2 Safe, High-Yielding Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy Right Now

As well as what risks investors still need to watch out for.

As a value-focused, contrarian high-yield investor, I absolutely love to see Wall Street turn extremely negative on select industries, because it offers up the opportunity to buy some truly grade A names at mouth-watering prices. Of course, the key to this approach is to distinguish between the true deep-value names and the value traps that can act as dangerous sinkholes for your hard-earned money.

So let's take a look at two of my favorite midstream names, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), which I happily own in my own real money portfolio.

Enterprise Products Partners: The Old Faithful Of Steady Payout Growth Continues To Deliver

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $5.0 billion $7.3 billion 46.3% Distributable Cash Flow $1.054 billion $1.129 billion 7.1% Units Outstanding 2.04 billion 2.135 billion 4.7% DCF/Unit $0.52 $0.53 2.3% Forward Distribution $0.395 $0.415 5.1% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.28 1.26 -1.9%

(Source: Earnings Release)

From a top line perspective, Enterprise Products Partners had an excellent quarter. However, it's important to realize that much of that boost was due to the recovery in oil prices, off the January 2016 low.

Enterprise gets the vast majority of its distributable cash flow, or DCF (the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what supports the distribution) from long-term, fixed-fee contracts, many of which stipulate a fixed EBITDA margin. That's why the DCF growth was far smaller, yet still positive, as the MLP brought on-line several new projects. The most important thing to note, however, is the strong distribution coverage ratio, or DCR.

The MLP business model is based around a partnership paying out the majority of DCF to investors and funding growth with external debt and equity capital. That's why the most important feature of a safe and growing payout is a DCR of 1.1 or above, which Enterprise has historically maintained with ease.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners investor presentation)

Of course, the real reason that Enterprise is so popular among high-yield investors is the MLP's legendary payout growth streak.

Specifically, the company has raised its quarterly payout for 51 consecutive quarters, or nearly 13 years. In order to maintain that, the MLP plans to invest $8.4 billion in the coming years into new projects, each one secured by long-term customer contracts that have almost no commodity exposure.

Of course, even a large growth backlog is useless unless an MLP has access to plentiful, cheap capital. Fortunately Enterprise, as the gold standard of MLPs, enjoys that in spades. For example, its current liquidity, meaning unrestricted cash + remaining borrowing power, is $4.1 billion.

In addition, the MLP's ATM, or "At-The Market", program has $1.1 billion in remaining authorization. This means the company can sell new units in small amounts, directly to the market, rather than do large secondary offerings that require selling discounted units.

Better yet? Enterprise's overall growth runway is likely to span another one to two decades, thanks to the incredible resilience of the US shale fracking boom.

That's because the worst oil crash in 50 years, rather than kill off the US shale industry, has merely caused it to become so efficient as to be able to generate strong returns even at today's low oil prices.

The same is true for natural gas production, which is profitable in all major US shale formations even at $3 per thousand cubic feet.

This increased efficiency, as well as large-scale industry consolidation, has resulted in a strong rebound in rig counts across all major shale formations.

In fact, thanks to a record 23 consecutive weeks of rising rig counts, US oil production is expected to rise to an all-time record high in 2018 and to continue growing through at least 2025.

This is expected to require $700-900 billion of new midstream infrastructure, meaning that Enterprise Products Partners' growth runway is likely to last long into the future.

Enbridge Inc.: North America's New Midstream King Is Just Getting Started

Enbridge Inc. is the general partner, sponsor, and manager of North America's largest midstream empire, with infrastructure serving every important US and Canadian oil formation.

That's especially true now that the company has closed on its $22 billion acquisition of Spectra Energy, which brings with it Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP).



(Source: Enbridge Inc. Investor Presentation)

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue 8.8 billion CAD 11.2 billion CAD 26.7% DCF 1.114 billion CAD 1.215 billion CAD 9.1% Shares Outstanding 882 million 1.187 billion 34.6% DCF/Share 1.27 CAD 1.03 CAD -18.9% Forward Dividend 0.53 CAD 0.61 CAD 15.1% Dividend Coverage Ratio 2.40 1.69 -29.6%

(Source: Earnings Supplement)

As you can see, the acquisition of Spectra resulted in strong growth in both revenue and DCF. However, because of the large amount of new shares Enbridge issued to pay for the deal, its DCF/share temporarily declined.

That being said, the dividend coverage ratio remains rock solid, thanks to Enbridge's stated policy of paying out just 50-60% of DCF and retaining the rest to help fund its future growth plans.

Even more important is the fact that, like with Enterprise Products Partners, Enbridge Inc. has almost no commodity or volume risk. In fact, 96% of its cash flow is from fixed-fee, take-or-pay contracts with solid, almost all with investment grade counter-parties.

And speaking of growth, Enbridge's plans are ambitious, to say the least; 31 billion CAD, or $23.4 billion, in new projects whose capacity is already under long-term contract.

In fact, the company's potential growth backlog, which includes projects still under negotiation, is an even more impressive $36.2 billion, the largest in the entire midstream MLP industry.

This massive growth plan is backed by very strong liquidity, including nearly $14 billion in remaining borrowing power across Enbridge's vast network of funds and MLPs.

Combined with large amounts of fast-growing free cash flow and bountiful access to low-cost equity, Enbridge should have little problem completing its backlog, even in this age of low energy prices.

Strong Balance Sheets Lead To Safe Payouts And Strong Growth Potential

Midstream Operator Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Enterprise Products Partners 4.47 5.29 45% 0.80 BBB+ Enbridge Inc. 6.20 3.51 43% 0.65 BBB+ Industry Average 6.47 NA 62% 0.83 NA

(Source: Morningstar, Investor Presentations, Management Guidance)

The current oil crash has taught a valuable, and often painful, lesson to high-yield investors. Specifically, that a safe and growing payout requires more than just good DCF coverage, but also a sound balance sheet.

Fortunately, both Enterprise and Enbridge have been well served by conservative management teams that have been highly disciplined with not overleveraging themselves in this era of historically low interest rates.

That's why both midstream giants enjoy the highest credit ratings in the industry, which helps them to continue to enjoying plentiful access to low-cost debt despite the turmoil facing the industry.

And as for Enbridge, whose leverage ratio is admittedly higher than I'd like, keep in mind that management has a long-term plan to deleverage aggressively in the coming years. All while still rewarding investors with double-digit dividend growth.

Payout Profiles Point To Excellent Long-Term Returns

Midstream Operator Yield DCR 10-year Projected Payout Growth 10-year Potential Annual Total Return Enterprise Products Partners 6.3% 1.26 5.0% 11.3% Enbridge Inc. 4.6% 1.69 10% to 12% 14.6% to 16.6% S&P 500 1.9% 2.53 5.7% 9.1%

(Sources: GuruFocus, FactSet Research, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Earnings Releases, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com)

Ultimately, midstream investing is all about the income, which means you want to look at the entire payout profile. Not just a generous current yield supported by a strong coverage ratio and solid balance sheet, but also long-term growth potential. That's because studies show that total returns generally follow the rule of thumb yield plus long-term dividend growth.

Fortunately, both Enterprise and Enbridge are likely to continue their long histories of consistent payout increases, which means investors in both are likely to enjoy market-crushing total returns for decades to come, especially at today's very attractive valuations.

Valuation: Now Is The Time To Buy These Bluest Of Blue Chips

EPD Total Return Price data by YCharts

The recent bear market in oil prices has resulted in both Enterprise and Enbridge greatly underperforming the market.

Midstream Operator Yield 13-year Median Yield Enterprise Products Partners 6.3% 5.7% Enbridge Inc. 4.6% 3.2%

(Source: GuruFocus)

However, that creates a potentially excellent long-term buying opportunity, thanks to yields that are far below their historical norms.

Midstream Operator Forward Payout 10-year Projected Payout Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety Enterprise Products Partners $1.66 5.0% $33.84 0.6% 22% Enbridge Inc. $1.54 11% $50.58 7.0% 22%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Management Guidance)

Meanwhile, if we take a longer-term (30-year) outlook, then a discounted dividend model shows that both midstream giants are trading at large discounts to fair value.

That's because the current unit/share prices are pricing in payout growth that is far below what these pipeline giants are likely to be able to produce. That creates a very nice margin of safety, especially in today's overheated market.

Risks To Keep In Mind

While I'm a big believer in both Enterprise and Enbridge Inc. and own both in my real money portfolio, nonetheless there are some risks to be aware of.

The biggest one is that all energy stocks, even best-in-breed names like these, have a limited lifespan. That's because the world's switch to renewable energy, while it may take several decades, is pretty much inevitable. That means no midstream stock is a true "buy and hold forever" investment, unless your time frame is under 30 years or so.

Next is the threat of rising interest rates, which will increase the cost of capital of all MLPs and limit the amount of profitable growth they can pursue. That's not to say interest rates of 2% or 3%, as the Fed is predicting by the end of 2019, mean Enterprise and Enbridge won't be able to keep growing. After all, both have successfully grown for decades, including during periods when interest rates were 5-6%.

However, we can't forget that during the past eight years, record low interest rates have caused many yield-starved investors to search for high-quality bond alternatives. That means if risk-free Treasury bonds end up yielding 4%, 5%, or even 6%, then demand for units/shares of both Enterprise and Enbridge could decrease, resulting in potentially weak unit/share prices and higher costs of equity.

Bottom Line: Enterprise and Enbridge Inc. Are Two Of The Best And Safest High-Yield Names You Can Own

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that oil prices may not continue to fall from here, at least in the short term. However, both Enterprise Products Partners and Enbridge have solid business models that have stood the test of time and proven themselves capable of continuing to grow their generous and safe payouts, no matter what oil prices or interest rates are doing.

And given the highly attractive valuations right now, I have no qualms about recommending both midstream pipeline stocks for your diversified high-yield, dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, ENB, SEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.