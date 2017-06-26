The Trump Unwind In 10 Charts

In this article, I highlight in ten charts the extent of the repricing in various financial markets.

Markets have become less patient with the administration and have repriced expectations for tax reform and economic stimulus.

Domestic stocks have seen large gains since the Trump election, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA), and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) all making new highs.

Those gains have slowed in recent weeks as the market reprices the probabilities of fiscal stimulus, tax reform, and infrastructure spending. You can see the market-implied expectations for tax cuts in the Muni/Treasury ratio. Tax-exempt muni yields soared in the aftermath of the Trump election as market participants demanded higher compensation to offset the reduction in the tax shield, but have come off meaningfully relative to taxable Treasury yields over the last several months.

Small caps, which tend to be more domestic-focused, have underperformed in recent months after a sizzling rally in the wake of Trump's victory.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) have also lagged the broader market as interest rates have rallied, pressuring net interest margins of banks and new money yields of insurance companies. Like small caps, financials have still produced market-beating gains post election, but the performance gap has diminished greatly.

The pressure on financials can be seen in this graph of the yield on a 10-year Treasury. Rates are nearly 50bp lower from their mid-March peak. The 10-year is back to the level it was at on the Thursday after the election.

Longer-term interest rates have been falling despite three 25bp Fed Funds rate hikes that have occurred since the election (December 2016, March, and June).

The flattening in the yield curve has been driven by the short-term rate hikes and a dramatic repricing of inflation expectations further out the term structure of interest rates. Inflation breakeven rates, the difference between the yield of a nominal bond and an inflation-adjusted bond of the same maturity, have moved sharply lower.

As nominal and real rates in the United States have fallen, the dollar has come under pressure, weakening against a basket of global currencies. It is hard to argue that other governments are manipulating their currencies when they are rallying against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign currencies are not the only things outperforming their domestic counterparts. While U.S. stocks have seen strong gains, Europe has outpaced the domestic market's gains in dollar terms.

Even Mexico, a Trump campaign antagonist expected to be punished by an "America First" policy, has outperformed since the initial two-day plummet following the Trump election.

Global markets have gyrated based on the changing expectations for the new administration. If you are bullish on the administration's ability to pass legislation on tax reform or simply believe that U.S.-centric policies can buoy the domestic economy, you are supposed to buy underperforming domestic small caps and financials. If you are bearish on the prospects of meaningful fiscal stimulus, lasting tax reform, or infrastructure spending, you are probably incentivized to allocate to still cheaper international markets and capture the remaining gains from the U.S. rate rally.

It has certainly been an eventful seven months. Let's not forget, though, that both U.S. stocks and corporate bonds have produced gains post election. While the Trump reflation trades have deflated, 2017 has still surprised to the upside. I hope this article illustrates the changing market perception of the likelihood of new policy prescriptions and the potential for certain market segments to outperform or underperform based on the realization of market hopes for newly enacted stimulative policies.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.