A New, High-Quality BDC IPO From The Carlyle Group

Very few BDCs have 80% or more of their assets in first-lien debt, and TCG BDC is one of them.

The company recently became public and will come out of its quiet period this week, likely resulting in increased coverage over the coming weeks.

The Carlyle Group is one of the largest private equity and alternative investment firms in the world with $162 billion of assets under management across 287 investment vehicles, including TCG BDC Inc.

April 1, 2017 through June 2, 2017 , new investment commitments of approximately $332.1 million, of which $226.3 million were funded, and exited or repaid of approximately $134.8 million.

through , new investment commitments of approximately $332.1 million, of which $226.3 million were funded, and exited or repaid of approximately $134.8 million. June 9, 2017 – Completed NFIC acquisition. As of March 31, 2017, the fair value of NFIC's investments was approximately $267.3 million in 75 portfolio companies.

Earlier this month, I received an email from management saying, "We'll be eager to engage after the quiet period." The quiet period lasts 10 days after an IPO, and during this time, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company. When the quiet period is over, generally the underwriters initiate research coverage on the firm. I do not have the same conflicts, and recently issued a full report discussing dividend coverage potential and relative risk rankings as well as suggested pricing and buying points. I will be scheduling a call with management and revising my projections and pricing as needed.

Conservatively Positioned Portfolio

There are very few BDCs with 80% or more of assets in first-lien debt. CGBD is clearly a "safer" BDC with low non-accruals and around 83% of its portfolio in first-lien assets.

The following table summarizes the Internal Risk Ratings of CGBD, NFIC and pro forma for the combined company as of December 31, 2016:

History of Dividend Coverage and Special Dividends

CGBD has historically covered the dividend, and it has paid special dividends over the last two years.

The company slightly reduced its quarterly dividend and likely related to becoming a public company, with management wanting to "underpromise and over-deliver" to shareholders in the coming quarters. Also, there have been quite a few changes to the capital structure, including the previously discussed additional assets as well as:

June 19, 2017 – Closed IPO of 9.0 million shares.

– Closed IPO of 9.0 million shares. June 9, 2017 – Completed NFIC acquisition, including cash payment of $145.6 million and the issuance of 434,233 shares.

– Completed NFIC acquisition, including cash payment of $145.6 million and the issuance of 434,233 shares. Capital Calls totaling $189.5 million in proceeds and the issuance of an additional 10.3 million shares.

Like many other BDCs, CGBD has a joint venture "Credit Fund" with Credit Partners USA LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of a large Canadian pension fund. The company has the ability to grow the Credit Fund portion of its portfolio for higher overall yield and dividend coverage.

It is important to note that my projections will likely change after my call with management due to the NFIC acquisition, as I will be assessing the amount of assets included in the transaction and associated income potential.

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. I use the following analysis for each BDC.

As of March 31, 2017, 99% of portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, most of which are subject to interest rate floors. However, 100% of borrowings were also at variable rates. I consider CGBD to have better-than-average positioning for rising interest rates.

Comparable Lower-Yield BDCs

CGBD currently has a higher dividend yield and lower price-to-NAV than many of its peers, and this could change over the coming weeks as underwriters initiate research coverage (discussed earlier).

Current BDC Market

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGBD, SUNS, PFLT, GSBD, TSLX, SLRC, MAIN, GBDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.