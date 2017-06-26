Boom! The Hannon Armstrong Train Left The Station

HASI is in an enviable space - it is positioned to take advantage of the opportunities to refinance the electric power industry in the US.

Hopefully, some of you got on the train.

Some of you may remember my very first article on Hannon Armstrong (HASI), a clean energy REIT that invests in energy efficiency assets such as HVAC, Lighting, Controls, and Pumps. I summed up the initial BUY recommendation as follows,

The predictability of HASI's business model is driven by the high-quality contracts that support very stable income growth. I am recommending shares at the current price level and I believe a big part of the discounted valuation is reflected in the modest coverage (investor) base.

That article was written over two years ago (February 2015) and at the time HASI had limited research coverage. The company began trading in April 2013 and there was limited history of the Maryland-based company as a publicly-traded REIT.

HASI’s management team has extensive industry knowledge and experience, having completed its first renewable energy financing more than 25 years ago and its first energy efficiency financing over 15 years ago. However, dedicated REIT-level research was modest and it was going to take a significant catalyst for investors to understand the value proposition for a clean energy company to exist in a REIT wrapper. I summed up my recommendation as follows,

…forget beaten up utilities, BUY this 7.1% clean energy REIT.

Since the initial public offering in 2013, HASI has completed transactions worth more than $3.5 billion - including approximately $1.1 billion in 2016 - with leading service providers, including many Global 1000 corporations and private developers. Since my article, shares in HASI have returned over 98%.

Hopefully, some of you got on the train. I certainly did, but not until June 2015 when shares pulled back by over 15%. As I wrote in an article, “the more recent pullback (was) simply a refueling opportunity for investors to catch their breath and try to get back on the train.”

As you may recall, REITs and MLPs were having a similar pullback (in 2015) and HASI was simply being painted by the same broad brush as most interest rate-sensitive securities were then. For IPO investors, who waited patiently, HASI has become an exceptional pick – shares have returned over 106% (through Dec 2016):

I’m glad I got on the train in which I have accumulated shares in HASI that represents around 3% of my Durable Income Portfolio. HASI has returned 20.6% YTD (compared with CCI +20.3%, CONE +28.1%, and DLR +21.4%). As I explained in 2015,

This time, I'm not going to miss the train…

HASI Enters REIT-dom

HASI listed shares over two years ago (April 2013), just in time for the IRS to issue a notice of proposed rule-making (May 2013) clarifying the definition of real property for REITs (REG - 150760 -13), in which the IRS provided clarity as to what constitutes real property for REIT purposes.

The ruling states that land and improvements to land qualify as real property, and it specifies that improvements to land comprise inherently permanent structures and their structural components as follows:

Other inherently permanent structures include the following permanently affixed distinct assets: microwave transmission, cell, broadcast, and electrical transmission towers; telephone poles; parking facilities; bridges; tunnels; roadbeds; railroad tracks; transmission lines; pipelines; fences; in-ground swimming pools; offshore drilling platforms; storage structures such as silos and oil and gas storage tanks; stationary wharves and docks; and outdoor advertising displays for which an election has been properly made under section 1033[G](3).

What makes HASI unique is the fact that the company aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects. For example, it invests in the following target asset classes:

I'm still not quite sure why my first article sparked the interest in HASI - I call it the "Cramer effect" - but the accelerated share price action certainly validated the BUY recommendation and the legitimacy of the specialty finance business. With no true direct peer, maybe the market was previously confused as to the relationship with HASI's assets within the broadly defined real estate landscape.

HASI participates in three large market segments and its unique operating model provides the company with this competitive advantage: HASI provides debt and equity focused on providing preferred and senior level capital to established sponsors and high-credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

HASI enjoys a robust diversified pipeline of more than $2.5 billion of investment opportunities, all neutral to negative on incremental green house gas emissions. In addition to core investments in efficiency wind and solar, HASI has also increased infrastructure asset as a percent of total pipeline to 12%.

The solar assets (as a percent of the pipeline) have fallen from 13% in Q1-16 to 5% due to the conversion of that solar pipeline to portfolio assets. While HASI is reloading the solar pipeline, one could expect more originations in efficiency, wind and infrastructure in the coming quarters simply based on the fact that 95% of the pipeline is in those categories. These various market drivers increase investment opportunities:

The chart below shows how HASI complements the industry incumbents. The efficiency wind and solar markets often require financing that is compatible with many relatively small assets and/or have tenures that are generally longer than many banks are comfortable with and shorter and smaller than most insurance company investors are seeking.

HASI is addressing this opportunity in the marketplace, and it also creates additional opportunities for the company to partner with the industry incumbents. The flexibility in deal size and tenor is one of its competitive advantages. Also, HASI enjoys a low cost of capital relative to BDCs and private equity and hedge funds.

HASI operates in a less-than-traditional sector - targeting the best risk-adjusted returns in targeted asset classes. The menu of opportunities is broad, and HASI is most often in the senior or preferred position; in effect, making the company senior to the regulated utility investor.

One of the things that makes HASI's business unique is its focus on the diversified portfolio of high-credit quality assets. The company's real estate and debt portfolio is 99% investment-grade rated, consisting of 42% of assets from government obligors and 57% commercial transactions, with only 1% or $21 million not considered investment-grade.

HASI's business is built to finance the clean energy market independent of federal energy policy. The company's four asset classes - efficiency, distributed solar, utility scale solar, and utility scale wind - all relate to the cash flow that comes from the energy consumer, some of which goes through the utility and gets paid to HASI (ahead of investors in the utility capital to stock), and some that never even gets to the utility or to investors.

HASI’s portfolio is widely diversified with over 155 projects at an average outstanding balance of approximately $11 million per project.

The Balance Sheet

HASI’s assets have largely fixed rate return characteristics as opposed to floating rate investments and generally have little prepayment risk. Around 61% of assets are financing receivables in debt investments with fixed rates and the balance of the portfolio consists of equity method investments in real estate (with largely preferred and predictable returns).

New assets are originated at current rates, which is in effect like a bond ladder.

On the debt side, HASI is approximately 64% fixed rate debt. As of Q1-17 HASI estimates that a 25-basis point increase in LIBOR would increase quarterly interest expense by approximately $300,000 or $0.005 a share.

In Q1-17 HASI completed an eight asset-backed nonrecourse debt deal, bringing the company’s total leverage to 1.9 to 1 compared to 1.7 to 1 at year-end. These transactions have allowed HASI to add fixed rate debt, extend maturities and diversify lenders and investors. As noted above, one of the things that make HASI's business unique is its focus on the diversified portfolio of high-credit quality assets.

Very Predictable Dividend Grower

In Q1-17, HASI generated $15 million of core earnings as compared to $12 in the same period in 2016. While earnings grew by approximately 27% on a dollar basis, the impact of reduced other investment revenue and lower leverage (in part due to the timing of equity raises) resulted in a flat core EPS of $0.32 per share.

For the quarter, HASI generated GAAP interest income, rental income and income from equity method investments of $23 million, an increase from approximately $15 million in 2016 (as a result of a nearly 40% growth in the portfolio).

HASI generated gain on sale on fee income of approximately $4.6 million, down from $5.8 million in the prior year or about $0.02 on a core basis.

As viewed above, HASI closed on a solar land portfolio (bottom left above) representing 4,000 acres with over 20 utility scale solar projects in four states. S-Power is a new client for HASI.

On the bottom right, you can see HASI’s wind preferred equity transaction with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). This approximately $65-million investment is associated with almost 600 megawatts of wind capacity in five projects spread across three states and enjoys a preferred equity position in cash flows (with no senior level debt in front of HASI).

On the top right, you can see HASI’s deal to finance Schneider Electric’s (OTCPK:SBGSF) $22-million investment in three VA hospitals. These investments improve conditions in hospitals while saving the government money. As an aside, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has quoted in a press release praising the energy savings performance contract transactions.

The top left project is another SunPower Helix system that HASI financed for a California school district. All four of these investments have attractive returns on equity, are diversified by geography, technology, operator, obligor and they continue to diversify HASI’s portfolio.

In Q1-17, HASI reaffirmed the $1.32 for 2017 earnings, a 10% midrange growth in earnings. Here’s a snapshot of historical EPS and consensus estimates:

As you can see, HASI has maintained a predictable pattern of growing Core EPS/share by around 12% annually. Now let’s take a closer look at the company’s dividend history, including consensus estimated for 2018 and 2019:

Again, you can see a very predictable pattern of performance….

Maintaining the BUY Rating

Within HASI’s 2016 Annual Report, CEO Jeff Eckel explains,

Our investments are non-partisan. They support common objectives including job creation, upgrades to infrastructure, and cost savings. Even though our core markets are relatively immune to changes in federal energy policy, we continue to explore new markets that have limited nexus with federal policy, driven by the fundamental economic need to upgrade aged and inefficient infrastructure.

While Eckel suggests that HASI’s investments are non-partisan, I remain biased as to the company’s highly predictable dividend growth model. As you can see below, HASI is now paying a dividend yield of 5.5% (in line with other Net Lease REITs):

HASI does not have the cap-ex costs that the net lease REITs have, so the REIT pays out virtually 100% of its income (and over the last 2 years, over 60% of HASI's dividends have been treated as return of capital due to available tax attributes from income for taxable REIT subsidiary).

I consider HASI to be one of the most predictable REITs, especially when considering its dividend growth. While HASI is considered a small cap, the well-balanced (efficiency, wind, and solar) platform commands a predictable presence, driven by the high-quality (investment grade) lease contracts. The chart below represents dividend growth per share:

The Bottom Line: HASI is in an enviable space - it is positioned to take advantage of the opportunities to refinance the electric power industry in the US, and all of these changes require financing. As the utility industry continues to evolve - from Thomas Edison to high efficiency - HASI can exploit the growth by providing capital to a growing number of businesses.

I don’t see this train slowing down, and I’m glad I got a seat before the Trump Train left the station. Although Eckel states that HASI is non-partisan, I am confident that a big reason that HASI has outperformed YTD is because of HASI’s investments in infrastructure and efficiency initiatives. When I think about HASI as an investment, I am reminded that I am actually investing in a utility company that is structured as a REIT… keep the dividends flowing…

