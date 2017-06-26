This Diamond In The Rough Has Become A True Gem

The Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (Senate’s version of ACA Repeal and Replace) that was announced last week is positive for skilled nursing operators like Ensign.

CTRE is steadily reducing reliance to Ensign; however, it is good that CTRE’s largest tenant is a leading post-acute operator that is conservatively capitalized.

There is little doubt that CTRE has become a REIT Gem, and patient investors have been rewarded.

Over two-and-a-half years ago I wrote my very first article on CareTrust REIT (CTRE) and I explained

I'm intrigued by the 50% discount (based on the opening price in June 2014) being offered and following the principles of value investing, I should take advantage of this stock on sale. At the end of the day, finding attractive dividend-paying stocks is one piece of the puzzle… buying them is another.

I summed up the article as follows,

I believe there is potential for significant share price appreciation…and CareTrust could become a small-cap jewel - or a "diamond in the rough" that offers a satisfactory reward for a skilled and patient investor.

As the chart illustrates (above), there is little doubt that CTRE has become a REIT Gem, and patient investors have been rewarded. Let’s take a closer look at the small-cap healthcare REIT to determine if there is shine any shine left…

Photo Source

It Started With a Spin

CareTrust completed its spinoff from The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in June 2014 when the Mission Viejo-based company became a separate publicly traded REIT.

Ensign Group split into two publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off transaction (on June 2014) and the resulting real estate company, CareTrust, is one of the smallest REITs in the healthcare sector.

The spinoff enabled The Ensign Group to separate its healthcare business from the remainder of its real estate business and resulted in the creation of a $310 million-market-cap healthcare REIT with a portfolio of 122 healthcare properties in 15 states. Today the portfolio includes 165 properties (16,214 beds) in 22 states.

CareTrust’s performance has been differentiated through its partnerships with well-capitalized regional operators and operationally-focused underwriting. The company consistently outperformed throughout 2016 despite industry headwinds

In February 2016, several SNF operators announced worse-than-expected 4Q15 operating results and since then, CareTrust REIT’s operationally-focused underwriting and ability to identify and work with strong regional operators has separated CTRE from the pack, and continues to widen the alpha over the industry.

Catalyst 1: Improved Diversification

As noted above, CTRE was born as a spinoff (never really had an IPO) and over the last ~2 1/2 years, the company has begun to diversify the portfolio. Here's a snapshot of Ensign's pre-spin growth and CTRE's post-spin growth:

CareTrust posted a good start to 2017 with $55 million in new investments in the quarter at an average blending cash yields of 9.2% and the company has more in the pipeline.

CTRE is steadily reducing reliance to Ensign; however, it is good that CTRE’s largest tenant is a leading post-acute operator that is conservatively capitalized and has significant rent coverage. As of Q1-16 CTRE has reduced its operator concentration to 50%, while its primary tenant, Ensign, continues to show strong EBITDAR coverage.

Ensign recently announced very strong quality metrics and earnings posting record quarterly revenues. The truly built to last with an exceptional core of leaders at all levels and a sterling balance sheet.

The Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (Senate’s version of ACA Repeal and Replace) that was announced last week is positive for skilled nursing operators like Ensign. Skilled nursing facilities are major low-cost providers of rehab services (without overhead of an acute care hospital) and Ensign is a top provider.

The changing reimbursement strategies favor a larger role for well-managed skilled nursing properties as they derive a growing percentage of income from shorter stay and rehab care. As viewed below, Ensign is a leading post-acute operator that is conservatively capitalized and has significant rent coverage:

The Ensign leases also started with a 15-year term along with some extension options (weighted Average Lease Maturity of 13.8 years). They're very-very long-term leases and they have CPI- based escalators with zero floor. These longer-term leases limits renewal risk and removes costs related to the property.

Catalyst 2: Small-Cap REIT Can Move the Needle

Small-cap REITs lack the same Wall Street coverage and investor interest can result in shares remaining undervalued - especially in down markets - for extended periods of time.

Accordingly, under-analyzed small-cap REITs flying under the radar can offer better potential for growth over the long term. Due to decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small-cap REITs will have lower valuations that result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects for growth.

Also, because CTRE is small (~$1 B market cap) the company does not need to invest as much on new deals to grow. That means that CTRE can focus on small transactions, therefore gaining a competitive advantage in terms of sourcing new transactions.

CareTrust operates in a fragmented market that is largely underserved by other capital providers. The company focuses on higher-yielding pools of opportunities versus larger competitors, with smaller deals continuing to “move the needle”. There is limited competition for SNFs, mid-market senior housing assets and one-off deals - large competitors chasing larger portfolios with compressed cap rates.

CTRE focuses primarily on Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing properties, and all Net Leased. By taking a more tactical approach CTRE can tap into bite-sized opportunities in the massive $1 trillion healthcare universe. There are attractive supply dynamics for SNF operators:

Skilled nursing reimbursement rates appear stable and increasing over time. On October 1, 2016 skilled nursing providers received a 2.4$ increase to overall Medicare rates for FY2017.

Catalyst 3: Improved Balance Sheet

CareTrust has only $27 million drawn down on its $400 million dollar revolving line. During the first quarter CTRE’s credit rating outlooks were revised from stable to positive by both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s offering the prospects of additional improvements to the company’s cost of capital in the future.

Under its ATM program (in Q1-17) CTRE sold 7.2 million shares at an average price of $15.31 resulting in net proceeds of approximately $108 million. The company used the funds to pay for $55 million of acquisitions closed during the quarter and used the remainder to help pay down the outstanding balance under the line of credit from $95 million at year end to $27 million.

CTRE has liquidity of approximately $390 million, including availability under the $400 million unsecured revolver. The company continues to maintain conservative leverage goals Debt-to-Enterprise Value between 25% to 40% Debt-to-Normalized EBITDA between 4.0x to 5.0x.

CTRE has $1,158 million in Gross Assets and the Company’s Secured Debt-to-Gross Asset Value ratio is 0.0%. There are no near-term debt maturities (May 2017 $300 million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering extended the Company’s weighted average maturity profile from 4.4 years to 7.5 years).

CTRE’s goals and policies are in place to achieve investment grade ratings. Finally, CTRE's Tenant Rent Coverage is 1.78x.

Catalyst 4: Conservative Dividend Payout

For Q1-17 CareTrust announced normalized FFO grew by 48% over the prior year quarter to $19.3 million and normalized FAD grew by 45% to $20.4 million. Normalized FFO per share grew by 7.4% over the prior year quarter to $0.29 and normalized FAD per share grew by 3.4% to $0.30.

Given the most recent dividend (at $0.185 per share) this equates to a payout ratio of 64% on normalized FFO and 62% on normalized FAD, which represents one of the best covered dividends in the healthcare REIT sector.

Over the coming years CTRE expects to grow the dividend as the company grows FFO and FAD, but changing the payout ratio for the short-term will probably keep it around where it is which is most conservative in the sector. CTRE believes it can redeploy capital and create greater shareholder value overtime by investing in its pipeline.

Sum Up All Of The Parts

Upon review of CTRE's latest results, I am convinced that the company is well-positioned for March Madness. It appears that CTRE's management team is working hard to create shareholder value. Here's a snapshot of the management team:

As I said, CareTrust has the lowest payout ratio in the healthcare REIT sector, let’s compare the dividend yield:

There’s plenty of room to run (grow the dividend), let’s compare the P/FFO multiple:

Now let’s take a look at the FFO/share growth estimates:

As you can see, CTRE is forecasted to grow earnings at a higher pace than most peers, the company slightly revised 2017 FFO per share guidance to be $1.11 to $1.13 and now normalized FAD per share to be $1.17 to $1.19.

CareTrust has certainly out-performed YTD:

For prospective investors, I recommend waiting for a pullback. CareTrust is trading at the same multiple as Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (HCN). I would wait for a pullback.

For current investors, I would maintain (only trimming if necessary) based upon the highly predictable income being generated. Ensign (CTRE's top tenant) is truly a “love/hate” scenario – I like the tenant but I don’t like the concentration. However, there is little doubt that my initial call was right, “I believe there is potential for significant share price appreciation.”



In the July edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I will be providing a dashboard for WACC for all Net Lease REITs.

Author's note: Join me at the DIY Investor Summit, where I share detailed tips on my core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors and specific ways I'm positioning for the second half of 2017. Sign up here.

Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and CTRE Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: (LTC), (HTA), (VTR), (HCN), (HR), (UHT), (SBRA), (DOC), (HCP), (OHI), (MPW), (SNH), (SNR), (CHCT), (CCP), (QCP), and (OTC:GMRE).

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher on the Maven.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.