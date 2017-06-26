Alphabet: The Fundamentals Justify A Bet

Historical Performance

When we compare the long-term performance of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock with the performance of the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), we can see Alphabet has strongly outperformed the market index.

Source: stockcharts.com

The outperformance-effect of Alphabet has demonstrated itself year after year, and in the first half year of 2017 the current stock price momentum is not slowing down its speed. The stock has currently delivered a YTD return of 24.4% vs. 8.7% YTD return for the S&P 500.

Source: stockcharts.com

The stock price of GOOGL is currently at $986, bringing the total market capitalization value to $676 billion (the second largest market cap, right after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)).

Earlier this year I wrote my first article on GOOGL in which I explained the reasons why I'm bullish on GOOGL (because of their strong fundamentals, their earnings power from online advertising and their strong stock performance)

At that time (February 2017), I advised to invest in the $900 call options on GOOGL expiring in January 2018, because this investment would leverage your ROI compared to an investment in common shares, while the required capital outlay would also be much lower. At the moment I wrote that article, I reasoned the fundamentals of GOOGL justified a leveraged investment position.

In this article, I will take a look again at Alphabet to see where we are right now, what has happened in the past months, and whether my initial call options investment should be adjusted.

Fundamental Case

My main reasons why I was (and am) bullish on Alphabet are the following:

Strong growth rates in their main fundamental figures:

Source: ycharts.com

2. High income flow from their advertising business:

Source: statista.com

Given the bulk of Alphabet's revenue flow comes from the advertising business, it is key to understand the growth potential of this business. In my previous article I referred to a 2016 Q3 report from the Internet Advertising Bureau demonstrating the high quarterly growth of ad revenues in 2016.

In the meantime, the 2017 Q1 report has been published, with a new overview of the quarterly growth of ad revenues. Apparently, in the first quarter of 2017 the largest growth of ad revenues has been realized: a growth of 23%, bringing the total quarterly income to $19.6 billion.

The report states: "The first quarter of 2017 represents the strongest beginning to any year yet in digital ad spend," said David Silverman, a partner at PwC US. "It's a testament to interactive's ability to attract audiences and the marketing dollars that follow."

I think this is a fair conclusion and I expect this trend to continue in the future.

3. Income flow from "Other Bets" segment: Alphabet is not only active in the advertising business, but it operates in a number of differentiated market segments as well (Google Fiber, Nest Labs, Verily, Waymo, …). It's not the goal to discuss the market value of all these entities here in detail, but it is nice to know that Alphabet includes these profitable entities as well.

Review of my original GOOGL trade and looking forward

Based on points mentioned above, I purchased call options on GOOGL with a strike price of $900 and an expiration date of 19 January 2018. In the table below the results of this trade are highlighted:

Observations from this table:

GOOGL common shares appreciated 18.2% since I initiated the trade

The call options have appreciated 181%, a leverage effect of 10x compared with the common shares

The remaining lifetime of this option has almost halved

This is so far my biggest winning trade of 2017, so I'm glad I bought the call options on GOOGL and not the common shares. The price appreciation of 18% in the common shares is nice as well, but it is not stellar. In my opinion, the current fundamentals of GOOGL are favorable enough to justify a long position in a leveraged equity product.

The call option is now in the money, meaning the leverage effect will now be smaller going forward in the future. For this reason, I will sell my current call option on GOOGL and replace it with a June 2018 call option with a strike of $1,100. Why I am doing this?

To take some profits of the table: the first call option I bought in February had a total cost of $4,169. I will now sell them for $11,700

I want to stay invested in GOOGL because I believe their stock price will appreciate further in the future. This new call option will exist up to June 2018, increasing the period for the underlying stock to appreciate in price.

The implied volatility of GOOGL is currently below the actual historical volatility of GOOGL, which means the option premium is not overpriced.

The new investment will cost $4,000 - almost the same amount I originally invested in GOOGL.

The strike price of $1,100 is around 11% higher than the current stock price of GOOGL. The call premium will appreciate again in a leveraged way if GOOGL can move above this price level.

In the graph below, the pay-off of an investment in these call options is compared with a simple investment in 100 common GOOGL shares:

Source: Nasdaq.com

In conclusion: I have been bullish on GOOGL already for several years, and in the beginning of this year, I made my first GOOGL trade by purchasing an OTM call option. This call option has appreciated with 180% in the past 5 months, strongly leveraging the price appreciation of GOOGL common shares. Because of the reasons mentioned above, I will sell this call option and replace it with a new call option with a higher strike price and a longer expiration date.

I would advise the same trade to fellow investors who are bullish on GOOGL as well. Many articles here on Seeking Alpha concentrate on the fundamental case of GOOGL and miss out on the investment possibilities to take a bullish stand on GOOGL. An investment in GOOGL can be leveraged by purchasing call options on GOOGL instead of the common shares.