Cisco: Set To Rise As A Turnaround Is Close

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has not been considered as a high-potential stock, as revenues have stagnated over last five years. However, I believe this is going to change drastically in the near future, as the corporation has been in transition along with the industry standards. Thus, the efforts in the cyber security and blockchain segments are very likely to give the company a needed boost. Moreover, several valuation techniques show the stock is significantly undervalued at the moment. Therefore, this article shows why Cisco has room to grow and values the company with DCF modeling.

Where the growth is likely to come from

In one of the recent articles on Seeking Alpha, the author Searching For Value discussed that Cisco has a high potential in cyber security, claiming the corporation was able to grow this segment by 9% in Q3 2017. Indeed, the security revenue increased from $482 million in Q3 2016 to $527 million in Q3 2017. The growth is even more impressive for the nine-months period: from $1429 million in 2016 to $1595 million in 2017, which represents an 11.6% gain.

The WannaCry ransomware attack showed how much damage lack of good security can inflict upon individuals, companies and governments. Cisco is currently working hard on growing this business.

The strength of Cisco in the security segment is reinforced by the recent collaboration with IBM (NYSE:IBM). Thus, two companies joined forces in order to offer their customers a viable solution in terms of cyber security. This looks even more compelling taking into account both Cisco and IBM are in the list of top ten cyber security startup acquirers, with Cisco being the first with 28 deals.

While the relationship brings technology collaboration and integration to Cisco and IBM customers, it also brings two armies of cyber experts…With 40 security acquisitions under their collective belts, Cisco and IBM have snapped up some of the top information security talent along the way. IBM Security alone employs more than 8,000 people globally.

(Source: Market Realist)

It is also known that Cisco has an exposure to IoT and AI industries, but not many know the corporation is also involved in blockchain. Thus, it was revealed in April Cisco is working with a consortium of companies, including Bosch and BNY Mellon, on the blockchain technology based on Etherium to combine IoT and blockchain technologies. Cisco claimed it was working on the ability to identify hardware with the use of distributed network. It is revealed by Coindesk that several projects already evolved into a "way for corporations to prove identity." The words of Robert Greenfield IV, Cisco software engineer, were provided by the portal:

On a grand scale, it's going to be absolutely necessary for Cisco to really master blockchain technology, because it's bridging the gap between hardware and what Cisco as a company is transitioning towards, which is software and security.

By developing blockchain solutions, the corporation not only opens for itself an auspicious business opportunity but also can enhance its existing solutions, both software and hardware.

As a result, it can be expected Cisco can effect a turnaround in the coming years, thus providing a necessary boost to its revenues.

Invest in the stock?

It is clear Cisco is on the right track in terms of business, but the corporation also looks very attractive in terms of the stock price. Thus, it is identified the corporation has a very low P/E multiple of 16.2, with the forward P/E of just 13.5. This is much lower than this ratio of many tech giants. Moreover, the company has a very reasonable PEG ratio of 1.25 and surprisingly low EV/EBITDA. If the company succeeds in its transitioning towards being a software and security company, the valuation will very likely increase to a more "normal" level.

Data provided by YCharts and Finviz.com

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

In addition, it should be noted most analysts set price targets which are much higher than the current value of the stock. Thus, the picture below demonstrates that 9 out of 13 analysts have set a buy recommendation over the last months, with an average target of 36$.

(Source: Tipranks)

The Seeking Alpha author Searching For Value also values the stock using DDM model, claiming the fair price of the CSCO stock is $34. I use DCF model to find an intrinsic value of the corporation.

DCF analysis

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. Most data for 2017 is taken from the ttm data by Morningstar.

2. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 3%, with a 1% increase in 2018 and 2% increase in 2019. The growth from 2020 to 2022 is expected to be on the level of 4%. This number seems to be more than realistic in light of the business prospects I discussed earlier.

3. EBITDA margin will level off on the level of 32%.

4. An average growth in PP&E will remain to be around 1%, which complies with the three-year historic average.

5. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.7%. The cost of equity capital (13.4%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.24 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 11.9%.

As a result, the model shows $170.8 billion equity value under the conservative scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will remain on the level of 8 by the end of the horizon period (2022), which would be still lower than the industry average. In this case, the fair value of the stock is $34.2. Under the base scenario (9x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $181.6 billion or $36.3 per share, representing about 14% upside potential for the stock. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $35.2-37.4, which represents 10-17% from the current price ($32 as of 24 June). As a result, DCF model shows the stock is undervalued.

Conclusion

Overall, it is clear Cisco is able to effect a turnaround in the near future as the company bets on very promising business segments like cyber security and blockchain. The valuation shows the stock is currently undervalued, with the fair price range of $35.2-37.4. As a result, current price levels are attractive for investors who want a position in CSCO stock.