New Residential: Understanding External Management Compensation And Core Earnings Relationship

New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) is a company that I have not covered on Seeking Alpha, which might be somewhat surprising given my fairly consistent coverage within the Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) family of companies. I've personally never been a shareholder within New Residential, although I've long been a fan of how management positions and manages the underlying portfolio. Overall, I think management does an excellent job of pitching why the portfolio is so well-positioned from a high level (seasoned loans, strong recapture within MSRs), as well as why New Residential is hedged for fluctuations in interest rates (fair value dynamics between MSRs and the non-agency securities and call rights business). If the interest is there, I'd be happy to do a deep dive into those assets on Seeking Alpha. Slight digression so new readers know my background: I worked for the residential mortgage-backed security ("RMBS") trade desk for a major bulge bracket investment bank for quite some time, but I now invest and write for SA full time, both on the traditional platform as well as within my Marketplace service.

That aside, I wanted to dig into General Expert's recent note on New Residential, which relates to how New Residential calculates core earnings, specifically on the exclusion of external management incentive compensation. While it raises a potential outlook of discussion, I think it was a little brief, so I wanted to provide as much background as I can there on the core earnings calculation, as there are two sides to every coin. I do pride myself on providing a balanced perspective, so hopefully investors can take away something from this that helps them evaluate their position better.

Understanding Core Earnings

GAAP net income to non-GAAP core earnings calculation doesn't appear simple when you dig through New Residential's appendix information within its press releases/investor presentations, but on a simplistic basis, there are three primary components:

Reversal of any fair value (mark-to-market) or unrealized gain/loss fluctuations on assets

Exclusion of impairment charges

Incentive compensation to affiliates/management

Mark-to-market and unrealized gain/loss shifts just reduce quarterly noise. Underlying valuation changes, particularly within MSR or servicer advances, don't matter much quarter to quarter as these are being held long-term; it's the cash flow generated from the assets that matters. As mentioned, MSRs generally see unrealized gains during periods of higher interest rates: prepayment/refinance speeds fall, which increases expected duration of the underlying assets. On the other hand, the rest of the portfolio (servicer advances, consumer loans, non-agency securities/call rights) tend to decrease in value during periods of higher rates. Given the 50/50 split on the balance sheet, gain/loss activity is usually going to work towards a wash, unless it is just an outlier awful or great year for fixed income demand (e.g., 2014 saw fair value increases portfolio-wide, despite a year-long trend of lower rates).

Impairment charges are excluded because it is a non-cash charge. On a quarterly basis, New Residential estimates the total cash flows expected to be collected over each asset's remaining life. If expected cash flows don't meet a hurdle rate, then a charge is taken. Now, that impairment charge can be viewed as temporary or non-temporary. While most investors are familiar with GAAP rules that prohibit impairment reversal, reversal is in fact allowed on loans and REO holdings (much like bank provisioning), security impairment cannot be reversed. While impairment charges have been accelerating in recent years ($5.4M in 2013 to $88M in 2016), they do need to be viewed in the context of the size of the overall portfolio, as well as whether they are valuation provisions (temporary) or permanent in nature. As a percentage of net income, impairment charges ranged between 5.5-7.5% of net interest income from 2013 to 2015, with a large jump in 2016 to 12.5%. However, the vast majority of the 2016 impairment was a bump in temporary valuation provisions. Issues have continued to relate to the company's consumer loans business, primarily the SpringCastle transaction where New Residential has been bumping up its stake, and those consumer loan issues have continued into Q1 of this year. Management view of the SpringCastle deal is still extremely positive; return rates have been high, and the company refinanced related debt to the transaction late last year, lowering cost of funds by 90bps. However, investors will begin to look to see these charges taper off, as patience can only last so long.

Management Incentive Compensation

This was the crux of General Expert's research note. Based on his report, including management compensation expense in distribution coverage reduces coverage from 1.13x to 1.02x, and, with the recent distribution increase, actually drive that coverage negative. Obviously, management expense is not a one-time cost, nor is it immaterial. So why does New Residential exclude it?

First off, the tendency is to use core earnings as a measure of distribution coverage, but you need to be careful there. Management avoids making any direct implication that core earnings should be used in this way, instead stating that distributions are based on a number of factors - and core earnings isn't one of them. Investors need to instead view core earnings as it should be used: a measure of underlying business health and trends, and not as a measure of coverage. Once you view it in the proper way, then the reason why management incentive compensation is excluded becomes more clear. Why? The calculation of the incentive management fee defers from the calculation of core earnings, so two quarters with the similar operational results could have wildly different incentive payments. For instance, in order to determine the incentive fee, New Residential performs a calculation of earnings that is based on funds from operations, much like core earnings. However, incentive compensation includes gains or losses from asset sales or debt restructuring, as well as any deferred tax impact. Further, on a segment level, it also excludes funds from operations from the Consumer Loan business, but does include earnings from that business computed on a yield level. Investors can easily see how those differences can cause large differences, and as a result, management puts it best in their 10-K filing:

Accordingly, the exclusion of incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and avoids the distortion to our non-GAAP operating measure that would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates to non-core earnings.

Still, any company with a management incentive plan framed in this way is going to encourage habits among senior staff. The base management fee is based on underlying gross equity (1.5% per year), which is going to incentivize management to grow as long as it is incrementally accretive, as well as a preference for common stock issuance (dilution to current shareholders). Further, management receives options in connection with any secondary stock issuance, which furthers the temptation to use equity to raise cash. The situation is the same with incentive compensation. Leverage, higher yield (by extension, higher risk), general aggression: this is all going to be encouraged. Investment concepts that I like to see in my investments - preservation of capital, risk-adjusted return - are not going to be incentivized by the current structure.

This doesn't mean that external management is always out to get you. Back in 2014, the New Residential Board of Directors approved a change that excluded unrealized gains or losses from management compensation calculations. This reduced incentive compensation by $5.5M in 2014, and, given trends in asset values over the past several years, cut what external management compensation would have been measurably since then. Honestly, as far as external management teams go, New Residential's team is strong, and while I did not touch on the value of the asset base here, it really is positioned quite well to grow over the next several years. Still, it is always best to stay abreast of potential management motivation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.