Ramco-Gershenson: Should You Be Shopping For This 7% Yielder?

As part of my continuing coverage of the retail REIT sector, today I am focused on a smaller power center focused shopping center, Ramco-Gershenson.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) is a national shopping center REIT based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The company’s primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States. At March 31, 2017, the company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 65 shopping centers and two joint venture properties. At March 31, 2017, the company’s consolidated portfolio was 94.3% leased.

An overview of its portfolio is as follows:

The following table shows the REIT's geographic distribution:

Shown differently:

In 2012, Michigan was 39% and Florida was 29% - the REIT has been reducing exposure concentrations and diversifying the MSAs in which it is involved.

During 2017, the REIT has targeted the sale of $250 million of non-core Michigan shopping centers (approximately 10% of its current portfolio) — reducing Michigan exposure to less than 20% of ABR, concentrating its Michigan centers in Oakland County, Michigan (24th wealthiest county in U.S., AAA rated). With the proceeds of the sales, it intends to acquire a like amount of assets in other MSAs as well as engage in the redevelopment of existing properties (redevelopment pipeline is currently approximately $70 million).

As the property overview and the chart above show, Ramco is not a huge operator in terms of numbers of properties. It has chosen instead to focus on certain MSAs, believing quality will overcome quantity. The following table shows the activity it has been engaged in over the last seven years:

As the table above shows, the company has been actively recycling its portfolio into stronger areas and centers with higher rent/psf.

I found the following quote by Cathie Clark (EVP Transactions) on the Q1 earnings Q&A to be interesting:

The buyer pool that we're seeing that's generally private buyers some cash, some leasing debt depending on properties they buy, the one change that I think that we've noted this deal that we're taking and in some cases a little bit longer to get done by doing a little bit more handful deals because of the finish line, but we're getting there.

Private buyers are more difficult to deal with as they do not always have access to the pool of capital that other REITs and institutional investors have. On a better note, this also means that REITs aren't just trading properties among themselves.

The following table lists its largest tenants:

Just to get a feel of how the REIT has been shifting the portfolio, here is RPT's top 25 tenants from Q1 2012 versus today:

The noticeable difference is the lack of grocery in the current line-up. This is due to the REIT becoming a power center focused shopping center instead of a grocery anchored shopping center.

As many know, I believe that the success of a company will depend on the credit of the company.

Below is a summary of the REIT's unsecured debt. One of the primary lenders to the REIT is the insurance industry (which can be a mixed blessing as they are patient investors but ruthless if there are any waivers needed):

The credit facility (circled above and its largest maturity) has the following covenants (which help protect all investors from over-leverage):

The following chart shows that Ramco has been using more debt as part of its capital structure as it has recycled its capital.

When measured relative to EBITDA, however, the REIT looks better than it has in a while. I would like to see it closer to 6x EBITDA in order to strengthen the balance sheet and increase its financial wherewithal.

On the earnings call, the REIT had the following to say about its debt for 2017:

Adjusting for any cash escrow balance, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA would have been 6.8 times and as dispositions are completed over the remainder of the year, we anticipate net debt to adjusted EBITDA ending 2017 in the 6.5 to 6.7 times range.

As stated earlier, the credit facility is its largest debt and "comes due" next year. The facility is typically more flexible and helps mitigate the debt lump. The $300 million is still sizable for a REIT with a market cap just shy of a billion.

As many investors have been interested in the REIT due to the dividend yield, a moderate payout is essential. The following chart shows the payout for the REIT. It has averaged less than 65% for the last four years, which should bring comfort to investors.

As a result of the conservative payout ratio, the REIT has been able to raise the dividend over the last few years after being stagnant for a couple of years following the crisis.

With the recent sell-off in the retail sector, the dividend yield on the stock has soared:

And the FFO multiple has dropped into the single digits:

Ramco is cheaper than it has been in some time, but how does it compare to its peers? The following table shows Ramco versus its shopping center peers:

Versus power center peers, Ramco has a more favorable debt profile (lower percent of capitalization and a lower EBITDA multiple), a middle of the road payout ratio and a lower FFO multiple - all attractive attributes.

In order to get a feel for where Ramco is trading, a comparison to Kimco (KIM) might help. As the following chart shows, while Ramco continues to trade at a lower multiple than Kimco, the multiple gap is closing:

In contrast, the multiple discount to Saul Centers (BFS) has increased:

In other words, there is no clear trend versus peers. The sector is in flux and trading relationships are changing.

I wrote about this REIT two years ago (one of the only two articles written on it), where I stated:

While I believe that this REIT bears watching to see if the dividend growth is sustainable and the payout ratio falls to sector levels, I am hesitant to buy into the yield before the repositioning is further on and proved. Time is an investor's friend, and this REIT isn't going away, so keep your eyes on it.

Ramco has come through on all of my concerns from the first article (the environment has certainly changed though), which leads me to my conclusion:

Bottom Line: I like what Ramco-Gershenson has been doing with its portfolio. The diversification away from Michigan and Florida into MSAs like Nashville should serve it well. Its balance sheet remains moderate (I would like to see debt a bit lower, but believe the balance sheet isn't stressed), its payout ratio is also moderate and its valuation is low - all things that make a REIT attractive. The REIT has also been focused on the "experience factor", where food and entertainment are now approximately 15% of the portfolio. The primary issue I have with this REIT is its size. With only 65 properties, a stumble at one of its properties or within one of its MSAs can be a setback. With same store guidance (without redevelopment) at 0.5-1.5% for 2017, margin for error (with all the players) is small. Ultimately, this REIT is attractive to income investors, but its portfolio size should limit position size.

Ending with a quote from Dennis Gershenson on the state of retail:

Rather than take your time today to review our observations on the state of the retail marketplace, I would merely say that retailers and retailing in general are experiencing significant changes that are separating the irrelevant and the obsolete retail models from those vibrant retailers who are either presently immune to these changes like T.J. Maxx and Ross or are ones who are restructuring their strategies to meet the changing pace and times.

