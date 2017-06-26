Finish Line Stock Should Head Higher

In what may have been the company's most anticipated earnings report in recent memory, Finish Line (FINL) didn't disappoint. Shares popped 7% after the company delivered better than expected results after a week which left sports retail investors little to cheer about. We think this is more than a dead-cat bounce, and see deep value in shares of FINL at these levels. We are buyers here and lower, all else equal.

FINL data by YCharts

The headline comp number (-1.1%) was a little weak, dragged by May weakness after March and April strength. The month-to-month sales volatility, though, looks mostly just like seasonal noise related to tax holiday shifts, Easter falling in a different month, and product launch timing differences. On that front, management sounded bullish about the upcoming product launches driving improved comp trends throughout the rest of the year. To support that bullishness, management cited that comp trends have returned to positive territory in June. Overall, we aren't terribly worried about the top-line story.

Gross margins are under pressure due to a competitive retail environment, but the company is removing operating expenses at an impressive rate. While gross margins compressed 140 basis points, the SG&A rate improved 130 basis points. Overall, we think the company can offset gross margin pressure with SG&A leverage, and believe investors should be able to expect roughly similar profit levels into the near future.

Overall, while we didn't think the quarter was that good, it was good enough considering the depressed valuation. Looking forward, we continue to like FINL stock for the 5 following reasons:

FINL is a digital led growth story. FINL is well positioned for future growth given strength in its digital segment, specifically strength in its mobile segment. Digital sales rose an impressive 40% in Q1, and two-thirds of the company's digital traffic is coming through mobile. Those gains should continue, as FINL just released a new Finish Line app which more deeply enables convenient, mobile-based shopping. FINL is updating its stores. FINL is putting an emphasis on updating its old brick-and-mortar locations. Not only should these new stores drive higher traffic, but they also have lower overall costs. In 12-24 months, then, FINL will have a big chunk of higher selling, higher margin stores to complement a thriving digital channel. More immediately, the company will have 69 updated locations heading into the back-to-school season (versus 15 last year), so that should prove to be a huge tailwind over the next several months. FINL will benefit from other sports retail bankruptcies. Big names in the sports retail world such as Sports Authority, Sports Chalet, and Golfsmith have all departed from the marketplace, leaving huge chunks of market share up for grabs. FINL will certainly grab some of that market share, and such market share gains should help prop up comps even in a down-trodden retail environment. FINL stock is dirt cheap. Even after the pop, FINL stock still trades right around 11.5x the midpoint of management's FY18 EPS guide. That guide calls for roughly 11% growth, so the stock is trading roughly in-line with its growth prospects. Moreover, the company has about $1.90 in net cash per share on the balance sheet, and that's nearly 15% of the current market cap. If you back that cash out, the stock sports a 10x forward multiple on 11% growth, so the PEG profile remains attractive. The dividend is also strong, and the company is buying back shares. FINL could get acquired quite soon. Given all the consolidation and bankruptcies in retail right now, we think it's likely that FINL gets acquired. The most likely suitor is Sports Direct, given the company has significantly upped its stake in FINL recently, but we also think it makes a lot of sense for Foot Locker (FL) to make a bid given how the Amazon threat is accelerating.

Overall, we are bullish FINL's long-term story. The company's strong cash position and takeover potential provide investors with good downside risk, while the mobile-led digital growth story provides potential for significant upside. We are buyers here and lower, all else equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FL, FINL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.