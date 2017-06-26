DryShips - Still Plenty Of Money To Be Made On The Short Side

At the current pace, it will take another two months for the offering to close.

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

DryShips just filed its weekly dilution update with the SEC after executing another reverse stock split yesterday. In fact, this was already the 7th reverse split within 15 months. For a detailed history of the previous reverse splits, look here.

To remain an equityholder in the company after all these recent splits, it would have required an investor to own 1.68 million shares before the first reverse split on March 11, 2016. But even in this case he would be down to a single share now. Every stockholder below that threshold has been wiped out entirely over the past 15 months.

Picture: Recently acquired Kamsarmax bulk carrier "Moritz Oldendorff". Source: MarineTraffic.com

Meanwhile, the company continues to cram equity into the market in order to successfully close its current $226.4 million equity purchase agreement with Kalani Investments. Once finished, DryShips will have raised more than $700 million in new equity since November 2016.

I have already discussed the infamous Kalani Investments scheme in great detail in a series of articles on Seeking Alpha, so readers new to the DryShips saga should start there.

Over the past week, the company has sold (on a split-adjusted basis) another 3.87 million shares to Kalani, raising gross proceeds of $12.5 million. This brings the total amount raised under the current equity purchase agreement to $119.1, with $107.3 million still remaining. So far, it has already taken almost three months for DryShips to move just halfway through the offering as average trading volume has slowed considerably compared to previous equity raises that also utilized the Kalani vehicle.

As of late, the pace of selling has picked up again most likely due to upcoming payment dates for some of the vessels that were acquired during the company's recent buying spree.

As DryShips has already taken delivery of a good chunk of the recent fleet additions, the company's cash balance has decreased significantly over the past couple of weeks. After reporting a cash balance of $384 million on April 27, the number went down to $269 million on May 11 and decreased further to $113 million on June 22.

As the company has yet to take delivery of three Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers and four Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), the company still has to deal with a small, roughly $50 million funding gap despite also securing a new $150 million credit facility on May 30.

So don't expect DryShips to terminate the current equity purchase agreement with Kalani before the entire $226.4 million will have been successfully raised. Moreover, given the overall slow progress and the upcoming vessel delivery dates, I would expect the recently increased selling pace to persist or DryShips / Kalani to become even more aggressive going forward. At the current run rate, it would take at least another nine weeks and, most likely, two more 1:5 reverse splits to close the offering.

Undoubtedly, there's still plenty of money to be made on the short side here - if you find shares to borrow.

That said, I am currently planning to take a long position in the shares once the offering will have moved closer to the finish line.

As evidenced by the preceding offering, traders and speculative investors tend to position themselves ahead of the expected closing date instead of waiting for the company's official announcement.

While definitely a very risky bet, I currently do not expect DryShips to follow through with another Kalani deal anytime soon given the diminishing investor demand experienced in recent weeks.

Moreover, for once in my life, I am inclined to believe in the statements recently made by the company's colorful CEO and chairman, George Economou, in conjunction with the recent credit facility announcement:

"We have come a long way since a year ago, when we were in discussions with commercial lenders about the restructuring of our debt. We are pleased that we have put all this behind us and grateful for the support of ABN AMRO and KEXIM in arranging our first bank financing since 2014. Following the closing of the ABN/KEXIM loan, DryShips will still have the majority of its fleet (32 vessels) unencumbered. In dollar terms, assuming a modest 50% leverage of the market value of these assets, this would imply the ability to raise approximately $250 million (or $19.13 per share) of additional debt capital. We will now concentrate our efforts on arranging financing for these vessels. This will allow us to focus on further accretive vessel acquisitions without the need to raise further equity."

Don't get me wrong, I have absolutely no illusions about Economou's course of action going forward. Once the share price will have recovered some of the giant gap to net asset value which I currently estimate at approximately $50 per share, he will not hesitate for a minute to reactivate the Kalani vehicle and start all over again. Moreover, a major recovery rally will almost certainly attract new investors to the stock, vastly increasing the chances for successfully raising another large amount of equity within short time.

So, my current game plan is to stay a small step ahead of the crowd and positioning in the shares with still $25 million or so left to be raised under the current offering. Of course, I do not plan on holding these shares for longer, I am just hoping for a decent bounce once the end of the ongoing share oversupply will come into sight.

Bottom line:

Despite the recently increased pace, DryShips' ongoing equity raise is far from being over. At the current run rate, it would take the company and Kalani at least another nine weeks and most likely two more 1:5 reverse splits to successfully complete the ongoing offering.

Get short the stock if you find shares to borrow, there's still plenty of money to be made.

Personally, I am planning on switching into a long position once the offering moves closer to completion as I do not expect the company to enter into another equity purchase agreement with Kalani anytime soon given waning investor interest and particularly George Economou's statements in conjunction with the recent credit facility announcement.

Accordingly, I do expect the share price to recover at least some of the giant gap to net asset value once the persistent supply of new shares will come to an (most likely temporary) end.

That said, timing will be of utmost importance when entering this trade. Being too early to the (expected) party could result in devastating losses which most likely won't be made up by a subsequent recovery rally.

I will update investors on my plans regarding the potential DryShips long trade as the current equity offering moves closer to completion.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

