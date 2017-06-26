Facebook: Hold Or Fold?

You are a long-term holder but have valuation concerns. What is more important to knowing whether to hold: a current valuation, or the potential valuation range in the years ahead?

Is this gloomy scenario true for Facebook and other companies in the top decile and ninth decile range of the S&P 500?

According to SA author Eric Parnell: "Corporations were doing effectively no better in late 2016 than they were in 2011. Yet stock prices have now more than doubled since then."

"The Beginning Of The End," "The 'Inevitable' Sell-Off," and "How Scary Is This Valuation Chart" are just a few headlines of recent times.

The Concerns Expressed

The very proper concerns expressed by Seeking Alpha author Eric Parnell in his article, "The Beginning Of The End," essentially centered around:

excessive and unsustainable borrowings for share buybacks, as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must soon come to an end;

a doubling of share prices over the last 5 years while company earnings remained flat, also as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must come to an end; and

when these ends were reached, the current lofty share prices could be in peril.

Now, it was a while ago that Eric raised those concerns. But even recently, Gary Gordon, in his article, "Why You Will Lose Your Lovin' Feeling For Central Banks," warned, "... corporate leverage is reaching ominous levels. In fact, total net debt-to-total earnings (EBITDA) is higher than it was in the tech collapse (2002) or the financial crisis (2009)."

ZeroHedge reports: "Goldman's Robert Bouroujerdi writes that 'while FANG has dominated investor focus, the nature of the acronym has expanded more broadly to encompass mega-cap tech. Indeed, the bigger story in our view is FAAMG – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet – a group of five stocks which have been the key drivers of both the SPX & NDX returns year-to date. This outperformance, driven by secular growth and the death of the reflation narrative, has created positioning extremes, factor crowding and difficult-to-decipher risk narratives (e.g. FAAMG’s realized volatility is now below that of Staples and Utilities).'"

My Investigation of the Concerns

In my articles "The End Of The Beginning" and "The End Of The Beginning - Part 2: Buffett Is Right About Buybacks," I set out to analyze the financials of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by market cap to see if borrowing for share buybacks was, in fact, a matter for concern at the individual company level. There could certainly be issues at lower levels, but for those top 20%, including Facebook, the answer is a very definite "No!" While that is a very important fact about the financial strength of these companies, it does not mean shareholders are not affected by overly high share prices.

This article is the eighth in a similar series to the share buyback series, reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics. I am conducting these reviews at the individual company level. I have completed my review of seven of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by market cap.

Those seven were Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). This article is about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), one of the 7 companies comprising the 9th decile range of the S&P 500 by market cap.

A Review of Facebook - Looking Back and Looking Ahead

The first question raised by S&P 500 statistics is whether Facebook's share price has increased disproportionately to its earnings over the last 5 years. Table 1 below includes comparative EPS, share prices and P/E ratios for the company over the last 5 years since IPO on May 18, 2012. Details of shares issued as share-based compensation are also included.

TABLE 1

If we compare earnings growth to share price growth for the 2-year period December 2014 to December 2016, we find that share price has increased by 47.5%, from $78.02 to $115.05, while EPS has more than tripled, from $1.05 to $3.52. Similar calculations for the 3 years to December 2016 show the share price has more than doubled, from $54.65 to $115.05, but EPS has increased nearly 6 times, from $0.59 to $3.52. On this basis, the S&P 500 average statistics of a doubling in share price hold true for Facebook. But, earnings have not been flat. EPS growth rates have been very high and have grown far faster than the share price. The faster rate of growth of EPS compared to the share price has significantly reduced the P/E ratio as can be seen in TABLE 1. Fast forward to the present, and the share price as of June 19, 2017, of $155.07 has increased by a further 34.8% since the end of 2016. At the same time, 1st-quarter 2017 TTM net income is up 13.0% on 4th-quarter 2016 TTM, suggesting a yearly net income growth rate of over 50%. So far so good, but for a decision to buy or hold, we need to take into account future earnings and dividend expectations. I need to look ahead to see what the earnings and dividend expectations are for Facebook.

The next task is to determine appropriate projections for net income and EPS growth rates for the company to see if expected future growth in EPS justifies the present share price. TABLE 2 below includes analysts' forecasts for Facebook, from Nasdaq's website.

TABLE 2

The link to the Nasdaq forecasts in TABLE 2 can be found here.

In TABLE 3 below, net income is projected for 2017, 2018 and 2019 by escalating the 2016 net income by the growth rates in TABLE 2.

TABLE 3

In order to get an idea of how earnings are trending, I find it useful to get away from arbitrary 1-year measurements of earnings and combine into 3-year earnings periods for comparison purposes. From TABLE 3 above I can see the analysts' consensus forecasts of net income for the next 3 years, 2017-2019, represents an average yearly growth rate of 47.35% compared to the actual net income for the past 3 years, 2014-2016. The 1st-quarter actual TTM growth rate is consistent with that rate of growth.

Projections For Earnings Per Share Need To Take Account Of Any Projected Increase Or Decrease In Outstanding Shares

As can be seen from TABLE 1, Facebook regularly issues shares in relation to share-based compensation. These issues, averaging ~48 million shares per year over the last 3 years, amount to yearly increases in share count of ~1.6%, higher than Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) ~1.3% for shares for stock-based compensation. While not large, these increases are cumulative and do adversely impact EPS. Potentially offsetting these issues is implementation of a $6 billion share repurchase scheme in 2016, to take effect in 2017, as per this extract from Facebook's 1st-quarter 10-Q report:

In November 2016, our board of directors authorized a $6.0 billion share repurchase program of our Class A common stock, beginning in 2017 and which does not have an expiration date. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and other investment opportunities through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. During the three months ended March 31, 2017, we repurchased and subsequently retired approximately 2 million shares of our Class A common stock for an aggregate amount of approximately $228 million.

With $32.3 billion in cash and marketable securities, strong operating cash inflows and no debt, the company is strongly positioned to conduct buybacks without the need for any borrowings. In my model below, I will provide increases of around 48 million shares per year for employee share issues. I will also allow for share repurchases amounting in value to 40% of net income in 2017 and to 50% of net income in 2018 and 2019.

Dividend Projections

From Facebook 1st-quarter 2017 10-Q report:

We do not intend to pay cash dividends for the foreseeable future. We have never declared or paid cash dividends on our capital stock. We currently intend to retain any future earnings to finance the operation and expansion of our business, and we do not expect to declare or pay any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. As a result, you may only receive a return on your investment in our Class A common stock and, if issued, our Class C capital stock if the trading price of your shares increases.

Based on that statement, I will not allow for cash dividend payments in my projections. Please note that the company is contemplating a stock dividend, but that will, in effect, amount to a stock split

Earnings, Share Price And Rate Of Return Projections - 3 Years, 2017-2019

Having detailed various key assumptions above, it is now time to bring all of the data together in TABLES 4.1 to 4.4 below, to determine potential share price growth and total returns in the years ahead?

Share Price Growth and Dividends

I cannot say it enough times: it does not matter how well the company performs, a shareholder can only get a return on their investment through share price growth and/or dividends. I have already made the assumption that Facebook will not pay a dividend in the next 3 years, so I must look to share price growth for a return on shares I buy today and sell at the end of 2019. If the share price grows by an average 10% per year, the return on investment will be 10% per year. While a high P/E ratio is acceptable during this period of high earnings growth, that will change as the business matures and the rate of growth slows. I need to see a reduction in the P/E ratio over the period of the projections to be comfortable with the share price, whatever growth rate I project for the share price.

What Total Rate of Return Should Investors Be Seeking?

While thinking about the question in the heading above, I came across this article by SA author Stephen Bavaria, "'Will The Horse Finish The Race?' (Some Insights Into Credit Risk)" which included the following:

For several years (including recent articles here and here), I have been describing my strategy of using credit markets as an alternative to equity markets to achieve "equity returns," which I define as long-term total returns of plus or minus 10%. I pick 10% because (1) that is approximately what the S&P 500 has earned on average since 1928 so it makes a good long-term proxy for a generic "equity return," (2) it is a rate that would double an investor's money every 7 years, making it an appropriate target for long-term investors whether in their 20s or already retired, and (3) it is a yield (and therefore, a compounding rate) that is readily achievable using closed-end funds and other high-yielding investments available to retail investors.

I think Stephen's reasoning behind the 10% equity return target is sound, so my main scenario will be based on a 10% average yearly growth in Facebook share price, which provides a similar 10% rate of return for the share investor. I will also provide summary scenarios for returns, including 8% and 15%. Three cases are provided within each scenario - "consensus," "high," and "low," forecasts of percentage growth rates per TABLES 2 and 3 above.

TABLE 4.1 - Share Price Yearly Growth Rate - 10%

In TABLE 4.1 above, I have assumed the share price will grow at 10% per year, resulting in investor return of 10% per year. What I am really looking for here is to see the P/E ratio reducing. The 34.8% increase in the share price in the 1st half of 2017 has caused the P/E ratio to increase through June 23. As a business grows and matures, its growth rate can be expected to slow and a lower P/E ratio is warranted. TABLE 4.1 shows at a share price growth rate of 10%, the P/E ratio progressively reduces through end of 2019 due to analysts' higher forecast growth rate for earnings. Whether the ending P/E ratio of 24.64, per the consensus case, is high or low will depend very much on continuing future growth prospects at the end of 2019.

TABLE 4.2 - Projected P/E Ratios At Share Price Yearly Growth Rates - 8%, 10% And 15%

TABLE 4.2 shows reducing the projected share price growth rate from 10% per year to 8% per year reduces the projected consensus P/E ratio at end of 2019 from 24.64 to 23.50 - not a lot of difference. Increasing the projected share price growth rate from 10% per year to 15% per year increases the projected consensus P/E ratio at end of 2019 from 24.64 to 27.64 - a more significant change. I mentioned above, whether the ending P/E ratio of 24.64, per the consensus case, is high or low will depend very much on continuing future growth prospects at the end of 2019.

In TABLE 5.1 below, I have extended the projections through the end of 2021, with projected earnings growth rates of 15% per year for consensus column, 20% for high growth and 10% for low growth. For the years 2020 and 2021, projected share price growth rate is 10% per year and share repurchases 50% of net income for all cases.

TABLE 5.1 - 5-Year Projections For P/E Ratios

The important takeaway from TABLE 5.1 is the case with the lowest projected earnings growth rate for 2020 and 2021 has the highest projected P/E ratio, while the case with the highest projected earnings growth rate has the lowest projected P/E ratio at the end of 2021. Of course, the market will afford a higher P/E ratio where there is a higher expected earnings growth rate and a lower P/E ratio for a lower expected earnings growth rate. It is evident that the three cases should have different projected share price growth rates based on the assumptions. To correct for this, I have swapped the P/E ratios for the lowest and highest earnings growth cases per TABLE 5.1 and recalculated the projected share prices as shown in TABLE 5.2 below.

TABLE 5.2

All assumptions for TABLES 5.1 and 5.2 above are the same, with the exception of share prices and P/E ratios for the high and low cases. The investor return for the consensus case remains at 10% per year, but the high case increases to 17.23% per year and the low case reduces to a return of 3.20% per year. If I accept that share price is a function of EPS multiplied by P/E ratio, that has important implications for high-growth companies like Facebook. If earnings growth rates do not continue to meet expectations, not only will the share price be lower because of a lower EPS, but the share price will likely also be adversely affected by a lower P/E ratio - in effect, a double whammy.

Conclusion

Firstly, the overall S&P 500 statistics of flat earnings in conjunction with a doubling in share price in the period 2011-2016 do not apply to Facebook. Looking ahead, a projected time frame of 3 years is possibly too short to pass judgment on a business like Facebook. Justification of the current high P/E ratio of around 39.0 requires strong and sustained earnings growth rates. The earnings growth record of the company over the last 3 years and analysts' forecasts for the next 3 years provide some assurance of the growth capabilities of the business. But relatively high earnings growth rates beyond the next 3 years are required for P/E ratios to continue to fall to levels for a more mature company, while at the same time achieving share price growth around 10% per year.

For existing shareholders, Facebook could be judged a Hold. For prospective shareholders, it is perhaps a matter of waiting and watching what develops over the period ahead. I also should add this is a high-level review based on using Zacks Research analysts' forecasts, as published on Nasdaq.

As explained at the outset, this article is the eighth in a series reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics (the "Hold Or Fold" series). This series is running in parallel to another series (the "Excessive Borrowings For Buybacks" series) examining concerns at excessive borrowings for share buybacks, also according to S&P 500 statistics. The next article in this series will be in relation to General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), the sixth of the companies in the ninth decile range of the S&P 500, and I propose to follow a similar format to that developed for this article. If you wish to receive this and other articles in the dual series promptly, please press the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.