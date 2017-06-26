DryShips Keeping It Up, Raising $2 Million Per Day

From round 4 of the Kalani deal, Dryships collected $119.1 million out of $226.4 million so far.

Investment Thesis

At this rate of issuing new shares, a record 8th reverse split is unavoidable. DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) has been very aggressive in raising money through massive dilution. The stock has been constantly touching new lows on an almost daily basis. The company brings the share price up through reverse splits and dumping the shares again, and has an approval for unlimited reverse splits.

Share Dilution update as of June 23, 2017 (Kalani Deal)

The stock was trading around $2 without any trouble. But for whatever reason (speed up share dilution or other purposes such as shorting?), the company announced a voluntary reverse split. As you know, the market always reacts negatively to reverse splits. The company announced the reverse split on June 19th, and today is June 23rd; within five days, the stock has plunged 76%, from $2 to $0.48 ($2.44 = $0.48 x 5). As suggested by StockTwits sentiments, even bulls have lost confidence in the company: sentiment was 68% bullish prior to the reverse split, and 68% bearish after.

This is the sixth consecutive Friday that the company has provided an update on the Kalani deal (share dilution). Based on the numbers provided by the company, it is collecting more than $2 million per day. From April 03 to June 23, the company collected $119.1 million by selling 7.9 million new shares.

= $119.1 million / 58 business days

= $2.05 million per day (selling about 150,000 new shares per day on average)

The image above indicates what DryShips is doing: it is simply printing money by selling shares, and taking back investors' shares through reverse splits.

Conclusion

As mentioned in my previous articles, the book value per share is meaningless. When the company issues new shares, the book value per share will decrease. The company can simply increase the book value per share by performing reverse splits, or manipulate the book value per share by issuing more shares and performing reverse splits. The bulls have to understand that this is not the right time to invest in DryShips. The non-stop dilution and non-stop reverse splits will constantly drive the share price towards zero. To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

