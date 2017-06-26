Bancor Will Boost Ethereum

International prices for Ethereum have recovered to around $342 according to Coinmarketcap.com, a site that averages the prices for Ethereum across multiple exchanges. This brings Ethereum's market cap to $31.78 million. Over the next week, trading in the recently ICOed Ethereum-based tokens, Bancor "BNT" and Status "SNT" will drive the market for Ethereum for better or worse. So far, the Bancor ICO has been a success and is likely to boost the market.

The Next Internet

Ethereum is a programmable network, and this means decentralized applications called "DAaps" can be built on top of the platform. These projects are crowd-funded through initial coin offerings where interested investors send Ethereum to the developers in exchange for newly minted tokens that represent the new project. These tokens are based on Ethereum, and to my knowledge, their value remains within Ethereum's market-cap.

It is not possible to value these tokens based on traditional financial valuation metrics because they have no intrinsic value. Prices for these tokens are mostly subjective, and this introduces the possibility of speculative bubbles forming in the network. The majority of investors seem to buy DAap tokens for no other reason than to sell them at a higher price later. Some of these tokens pay a proverbial "dividend" in the form of more tokens. But this token, like the token it came from, has no intrinsic value.

Despite the difficulty in valuing Ethereum-based tokens, there is undeniably value being created by this activity, albeit difficult to put in dollar terms. Ethereum has been likened to another internet, and it, like the actual internet, will be difficult to monetize in its early stages.

It is fair to say that these new DAaps are 2017's version of Pets.com, Garden.com, and TheGlobe.com - flashy, exciting projects with little monetizable value. And needless to say, most of Ethereum's DAaps will probably fail. But this is a necessary process in the evolution of a new technology, especially one with theoretically limitless potential. Investor demand for these DAaps, however irrational it may be, is a key fundamental support for the market cap of Ethereum. Ethereum's success will depend on demand for these tokens.

Bancor

Bancor "BNT" is an Ethereum-based application that aims to bring blockchain technology into mass adoption through a variety of exciting use cases. At its core, the Bancor protocol will allow people without technical knowledge to create and exchange "smart tokens" through the app. These tokens can be backed by other cryptocurrencies, fiat currency or even gold. They can also be bundled into ETFs and other financial projects.

Bancor sounds cool, but it is hard for most people to wrap their heads around what is actually does and why they would need it. It also sounds difficult to monetize. But if Bancor ends up becoming a groundbreaking technology, people who want to use it will have to buy Bancor tokens - driving up their value in the same way people who want to buy Bancor must first buy Ethereum, driving up its value.

Takeaway

Bancor ICOed for over $150 million earlier in the month and Bancor tokens are already available for trading. The price is currently 0.012387 ETH per BNT which translates to around $4.2376 dollars, a 23.76% profit for investors who purchased the tokens at their ICO price of $4.00.

There was a significant flow of capital into Bancor, and its total market cap is now $344.346 million. This buying volume did not lead to commensurate appreciation in the token price because the project attempted to peg the value of the tokens to $4.00 through dilution for a period of time after trading initiated. This extended ICO period allowed American investors, who are restricted by SEC laws, an opportunity to purchase the tokens for a good price after the ICO.

The successful ICO and trading of Bancor has been a success for the Ethereum network. Demand for the tokens was healthy, and the Bancor team seems to have found a way to reduce the boom and bust volatility that generally follows initial trading of ICOs. Bancor will boost the value of Ethereum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.