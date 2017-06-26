Why BlackBerry Shares Took A Nosedive

An attractive entry will likely emerge, but investors should avoid buying on short-term news and look for an opportune window that’s based primarily on business fundamentals.

But, until that occurs, the business won’t trade at software-like multiples mostly due to the lack of certainty.

We think the business can return to a stable pattern of sales/earnings growth and can simplify financial reporting.

Part of the confusion among analysts stems from legacy software revenue runoff, core software revenue ramp and changing goal posts (when pertaining to management guidance).

BlackBerry fell following its Q1’18 earnings announcement due to softness in revenue, which fell below consensus expectations.

Perhaps you’re wondering why BlackBerry (BBRY) fell 12.21% following its Q1’18 earnings report. While many have correctly characterized the turnaround of the business following the Qualcomm (QCOM) patent lawsuit, the scope of gains from here is entirely dependent on its ability to grow core software beyond SAF (system access fees).

BlackBerry’s management team mentioned legacy software revenue will roll off this fiscal year, which offsets the impact from its BES, QNX and other software assets. We can obviously acknowledge BlackBerry has progressed on its turnaround and has promising products in the pipeline. Furthermore, BlackBerry can complement its software portfolio with smaller acquisitions.

The problem: Investor perception. It’s difficult to determine whether investors will value BlackBerry like a promising software turnaround, or trade the stock on hardware-like multiples.

Here’s where our stance differs

We think it’s too early to pick sides in this debate. On one hand, the $940 million from the QCOM lawsuit diminishes balance sheet risk. However, as indicated at the BlackBerry Investor Meeting, John Chen and his team intend to use the strengthened cash position to acquire businesses and strengthen the balance sheet.

The company has made numerous efforts to realign the business towards profitability. Until BlackBerry returns to a sustained profit ramp, it’s unlikely BBRY will announce a capital return program that’s net additive to the shareholder base.

Hence, the $342.9-million share repurchase announcement fell short of expectations because investors were expecting an ASR (accelerated share repurchase). However, the share repurchase authorization was mostly intended to diminish the dilution impact from debt convertibles and its equity incentive plan, which received near-unanimous approval among voting shareholders.

Keep in mind, BlackBerry has the right mindset here, as it successfully converted its bonds from a 6% rate to a 3.75% rate. Hence, debt restructuring is additive, though shareholders could have been expecting more from BlackBerry.

Hence, the biggest problem facing BlackBerry is meeting the expectations of shareholders. Since the beginning, I’ve always felt John Chen could execute a successful turnaround, but as time went on I recognized that the timeframe for realizing meaningful investment returns could take a while.

Which was why I suspended coverage on BlackBerry and re-rated the stock to Hold. Looking back, I still feel that it was the right decision, but going forward I may change my mind.

So, where does BlackBerry go from here?

The growth narrative hardly changes and that’s the problem. For BBRY to trade at a premium valuation, the business needs to exhibit faster software revenue CAGR than its current outlook of mid-teen y/y growth.

The analyst consensus anticipated $264.51 million for Q1’18 revenue, whereas BlackBerry reported $244 million. BlackBerry missed consensus expectations by a hefty margin. Of course, the headline earnings figures hardly mattered, given the one-time impact of the Qualcomm transaction. Hence, the surprise beat wasn’t a “surprise beat” because investors were already anticipating profits to exceed consensus estimates.

As such, the stock took a bit of a beating these past couple days, but not all is lost when pertaining to BlackBerry. At this point, timing an entry into BlackBerry is more important than finding a good exit.

Source: TC2000

Of course, management could push expectations higher upon SAF runoff at the end of the current fiscal year, which is where we think an optimal long entry into the stock can be found. That being the case, we don’t anticipate management guidance to change by much, until SAF hits zero, as the relative decline of the business is difficult to model/forecast.

Upon SAF runoff, the business becomes far more predictable, which is where a premium valuation can be attached to BlackBerry’s entire business. At that point, it’s easier to assign a valuation and anticipate a return to stable earnings/revenue. Until then, the analysts and investors are plodding through the dark.

One could argue that BlackBerry is an attractive asset. For all we know, the business could be sitting on some more valuable IP that it can successfully license or sell. Maybe BlackBerry has a couple other pending lawsuits it can win, or it could divest some of its business units to increase its cash position. Maybe later in the year we witness some M&A speculation or it successfully acquires a hot security startup.

These short-term events could drive trading activity; but until a more reasonable investor thesis emerges, we’re going to be range-bound on the charts.

Final thoughts

We just never know with BlackBerry and that summarizes the value disconnect. Software trades at a premium because of the predictability of sales/earnings. But, when management communicates all these different growth/runoff assumptions, it’s hardly attractive or predictable.

Furthermore, the summary of accounting changes is complicated and far exceeds the usual commentary from a pure software business. Until the complication dies down, the value disconnect will likely persist.

Therefore, the stock will consolidate in a range that’s above $8.00 but below $12.00. Given the lack of financial momentum, the stock doesn’t have much to work with right now and it’s why we’re waiting for a more opportune entry.

As such, we maintain our hold rating on BlackBerry.

Cho's Investment Research is SA's premier research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.