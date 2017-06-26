Nike Is Relatively Overvalued And It Remains Persistently Vulnerable To Counterfeiters

The report that Nike (NYSE:NKE) is granting Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) the right to directly sell its shoes and athletic wear can help minimize sales of counterfeit products. It's no secret that Amazon hosts third-party vendors of counterfeit Nike and other branded goods. Chinese counterfeiters of popular brands are exploiting Amazon's massive logistical system and global reach to reach more customers.

Granting Amazon the exclusive right to sell Nike products on its marketplace might kill third-party Amazon vendors of fake Nike shoes and athletic wear. However, there are other online sites like Aliexpress and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) where counterfeit Nike products can continue to proliferate. Small stores and malls in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Europe, Africa, China, and America will continue to feed the growing global piracy problem of Nike's products.

Footwear is the most pirated product in the world. Consequently, Nike shoes are likely the most pirated footwear brand. Nike can never neutralize this long-term headwind. China, U.S., and EU's IP regulators/enforcers are as helpless as Philippine regulators when it comes to counterfeit products. Nike is just one of the many companies drowning from a tidal wave of pirated goods, which mostly comes from China/Hong Kong.

If trademark and Intellectual Property enforcers are truly effective, the global trade of fake goods will never have grown into a half-trillion dollar annual industry. The chart below is from 2013, the situation might be worse now.

(Source: oecd.org)

Nike's unattractiveness as a long-term investment is because many offline and online retailers pressured for margins will cleverly try to sell counterfeit Nike products as authentic. Go to any mall in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Paris, Luxembourg, New York, or in any big city on earth. Some stalls or stores in malls carry counterfeit products masqueraded as authentic ones. Nike doesn't have a 200,000-strong army to inspect every online and traditional store in the world.

The last time Nike won a legal case against Chinese counterfeiters was ten years ago. I believe Nike has given up the fight because running after counterfeiters is an exercise in futility. All it can do is just ignore them, and instead spend big bucks on advertising to keep its business growing.

Nike's continuing growth is definitely thanks to its willingness to spend $3.2 billion on annual advertising/marketing to promote its buy-only-authentic products. Nike might be inutile against counterfeiters but it sure knows how to create great ads.

(Source: Forbes/Business Review)

Why Nike Is Helpless Against Counterfeiters

On this sad note, I recommend that long-term growth investors to avoid NKE. Nike's products are so easy to clone in China. Logic tells me that some of the Chinese factories contracted by Nike to produce its products are also involved in making counterfeits of them.

China/Hong Kong is long acknowledged as the biggest source of counterfeit products. Nike has contracted 146 factories in China. Smart Chinese factory owners know that copying the entire portfolio of Nike products and selling them under their own brand is too hard. It's easier to just make counterfeit versions of world famous brands and try to pass them off as authentic or "factory over-runs".

(Source: Nike)

When you think about it, Nike's $3.2 billion advertising budget actually also helps promote and sell more counterfeit Nike products.

Counterfeiters are becoming more sophisticated. Class AAA imitations of Nike shoes are often 90% to 95% one-to-one copy of the authentic product but are much cheaper. This could only be possible because some Nike's sweatshops in China are in conspiracy with counterfeiters. Some enterprising Nike factory worker will steal authentic labels, safety seals, packaging, and other trademark tags which they sell to counterfeiters.

Back in February 2009, I bought a Nike running shoes for 6,250 pesos ($148.80, because exchange rate then was $1 = 42 pesos) at a big mall in the Philippines. This was before my flight to Europe. A trip to Paris led me to a small tourist shop there that sells Nike shoes. The Nike running shoes I bought for 6,250 pesos had an exact replica that only retailed for 40 euros (almost one-third the price of my Philippine-bought shoes) inside that Paris shop.

I am not even sure if I really bought an authentic Nike shoes from that mall in that Philippines. It was from sporting goods store which carried different brands. It was not an official Nike store. My point is that if counterfeiters were already proficient eight years ago, they are much better now.

Nike Is Relatively Overvalued When Compared To Its Peers

The other reason why I dare not invest in Nike is that it is relatively overvalued when compared to its sector/industry peers. This claim is from Fundamental Speculation's algorithmic machine-learning peer-to-peer comparative analysis. Please study the chart below. Cohort Fair Value is the Fair Value based on the Valuation Ratios of the cluster formed by the cohort (group) of companies with similar fundamentals to Nike.

The derived Fair Value of $38 is determined by Fundamental Speculations Relative Value Model, which integrates adjustments to the Cohort Fair Value based on the target company's (NIKE) sector. The Blue Neutral tag is FundamentalSpeculation's rating for NKE's Momentum Model rating. FundamentalSpeculation did not find any compelling reason to say NKE has positive or negative momentum trend on the stock market.

(Source: FundamentalSpeculation)

To illustrate it better, check out the chart below comparing Nike's valuation ratios against its peers. Cluster Ratios are the weighted average valuation ratios of the group of companies with similar business fundamentals to Nike. The Stock Valuation Ratios tab pertains to Nike's valuation ratios. NKE indeed has notably higher Price/Sales, Price/Book, and EV/EBIT than its peers in the footwear sector.

(Source: FundamentalSpeculation)

To make it even more clear, here's a comparative chart between Nike, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Skechers (NYSE:SKX). Nike indeed has higher P/CF and P/S ratios than its two footwear peers.

(Source: Morningstar)

Overvaluation eventually leads to a correction. An Exponential Moving Average (NYSEMKT:EMA) analysis told me that NKE might be headed for a downtrend. EMA is signaling a bearish trend when NKE's 5-day EMA of 52.52 is lower than its 13-day EMA (52.84). NKE's 13-day EMA is also lower than its 20-day EMA (52.84), which is also lower than its 50-day EMA (53.53).

(Source: StockTA)

Final Thoughts

This is not a go-short thesis against NKE. You can stay long Nike if you like its management and unparalleled advertising/marketing power. I am just presenting the obvious weaknesses of Nike as a long-term investment. Yes, Nike continues to post consecutive growth in annual revenue in spite of the rampant piracy problem. Peers-based relative valuation is also not a famous stock picking criteria for some people.

However, we cannot deny that Nike is involved in a very competitive industry. Without its effective advertising campaigns and brand power, Nike has no real differentiating product that makes it a class above its peers. Nike's consistently low net margins are testament to the stiff competition it has to endure. There are other better investment opportunities than NKE right now.

(Source: Vuru.co)