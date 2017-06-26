Under Armour Continues To Lose Popularity

Finish Line (FINL) reported Q1 earnings before the bell on Friday, 6/23. While most investors focused on the company's comparable sales numbers and gross margins to get a read into how brick-and-mortar athletic retail is faring against Amazon (AMZN), we looked for clues as to what athletic retail brands are selling well and which ones are not.

Our takeaway: Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) continue to dominate the athletic retail scene, while Under Armour's (UAA) popularity continues to fade. That is a bearish takeaway for UAA stock, which continues to trade at an excessively rich 41.5x forward earnings multiple and has rallied more than 8% over the past month.

UAA data by YCharts

It almost goes without saying that the Under Armour brand isn't what it was just two years ago, but the damage may be much worse than what investors think. In comparing this FINL earnings call to previous calls, we observed a dramatic shift in FINL management's sentiment on the Under Armour brand. For example, on the Q1 call just two years ago, Under Armour was mentioned 9 times. On Friday morning's call, Under Armour was mentioned just once. Two years ago, FINL management was praising the success of the Curry line, saying it was selling through at an "exceptional pace" and that the line was "very hot". They were even excited about Under Armour's new running shoes.

This time around, though, the narrative was very different. Under Armour was only mentioned once, and it was a part of a broader discussion regarding multiple brands who intend to increase their speed to market. The basketball business was fueled by the Jordan brand and Nike signatures from Kyrie Irving and Paul George. Nike retro-running styles were highlighted on the call, as were Adidas' Superstar, Tubular Shadow and EQT models.

But nothing about Under Armour. There was some speculation in the Q&A section about a potentially successful Curry 4 launch later this year, but nothing by the way of hard data to base an investment thesis on.

Its a surprising turnaround for a brand which was the hottest in athletic retail just two years ago. UAA bulls want to spin the NBA Finals as a potential turnaround for Under Armour in the positive direction, but the NBA Finals were actually more of a tailwind for Nike. Bulls point to the fact that Steph Curry and the Warriors were victorious this year, as well as the fact that the Curry 4s were on full display in the NBA Finals. The truth, though, is that while the Warriors did win, the story line of the NBA Finals wasn't the return of Under Armour's Steph Curry, but rather the rise of Nike's Kevin Durant.

Simply look at Google Trends to verify this. Both LeBron James and Kevin Durant had higher search interest peaks than Steph Curry during the 2017 NBA Finals. Moreover, while Durant's search interest climbed year-over-year during the 2017 NBA Finals, Curry's search interest actually dropped by a sizable amount.

Right now, UAA stock is being propped up by Curry 4 hype. But considering the star of the NBA Finals was Kevin Durant, not Steph Curry, that hype seems to be misplaced. Moreover, Under Armour failed to get highlighted in Finish Line's recent earnings calls. In other words, things aren't good for Under Armour right now, and it doesn't look they are going to get much better.

The stock was expensive trading right around $20 per share. Its now even more expensive above $21 per share. We think this is a good rally to fade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FINL, AMZN, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.