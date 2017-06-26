BlackBerry Does It Again - And Bombs

Due to its huge net cash position, BlackBerry does not look expensive relative to what the future could hold.

BlackBerry has now missed revenues for five of the last six quarters.

BlackBerry (BBRY) once again missed revenue estimates, yet the company is making some progress in repositioning its operations towards a software-centric future. With a big net cash position and improving cash flows, the company has the ability to reward shareholders and/or to expand by M&A.

BlackBerry's first-quarter results sent the company's shares down by 12%, but not everything was bad about these results, despite this being BlackBerry's fifth revenue miss in the last six quarters.

BlackBerry is repositioning itself away from the failing hardware business towards a future of automotive and cyber security future, and it looks like the company is making some progress in doing so, even though the actual results are still lacking behind analyst estimates.

During the last year BlackBerry has managed to become profitable (at least based on non-GAAP results), to grow its position in the markets it wants to be active in in the future, and to grow software & services revenues by 30% (as management had forecasted previously). In the first quarter, software & services, technology solutions and licensing revenues totaled $169 million, which was up from the previous year's first quarter, but only by a meager 2% - analysts had forecasted revenues coming in $20 million higher (about 8%).

BlackBerry, nevertheless, was profitable even on a GAAP basis, which was the result of the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) arbitration primarily, which affected earnings positively by $940 million (pre-tax). Excluding this payment, BlackBerry would have had to report GAAP losses once again, but non-GAAP earnings were positive (slightly).

In BlackBerry's case these adjustments are justified, as GAAP does not reflect all of the revenues BlackBerry is grossing correctly: GAAP revenues totaled only $235 million for the quarter, whereas BlackBerry's adjusted revenues totaled $244 million - about 4% higher. Since most of BlackBerry's revenues are recurring (79% of software & services revenues), GAAP books these revenues only once they are earned in the accounting sense of the word, although it is already guaranteed that BlackBerry will receive these revenues. The same issue is responsible for Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) adjusted revenues being much higher than its reported revenues, due to the recurring nature of the company's revenues (i.e. Office 365).

BlackBerry points out that it produced positive free cash flows during the most recent quarter, but that was due to the Qualcomm payment as well - when we exclude that payment, BlackBerry's organic free cash flow is negative. BlackBerry was close to breaking even cash-flow wise even without the Qualcomm payment though, which is also due to the fact that the company has negligible capital expenditures which totaled just $3 million in the most recent quarter.

BlackBerry's management has also stated that the company will be free-cash-flow positive for the current year (FY 2018) even when the Qualcomm payment is excluded, which is a strong positive statement from the company. If BlackBerry does indeed manage to be free-cash-flow positive going forward, that would be a big argument for rising share prices, as it would allow for ongoing shareholder returns (which so far are financed out of the company's cash balance and/or via one-time cash proceeds such as the Qualcomm payment).

BlackBerry's cash position sits at $2.6 billion, which is equal to 50% of the company's market capitalization. When we adjust for the company's debt position, we get to a net cash position of $1.9 billion, which is still very high relative to the company's rather small market capitalization (37%).

Via this cash pile, BlackBerry is able to either return money to its owners via dividends (which it does not pay) or stock buybacks. BlackBerry could, on the other hand, also choose to make acquisitions that will benefit the company in the future. With its most recent earnings release BlackBerry has also announced a stock buyback authorization that will allow for the repurchase of 31 million shares, about six and a half percent of its current share count.

Unfortunately, these buybacks are needed as the company's share count has been rising over the last quarters due to many stock options being issued. BlackBerry's share count has risen by two percent over the last year and we have to assume that the issuance of new shares will make the recently announced stock buyback program less effective - the actual share count will likely not drop by 31 million shares, since some of the repurchases will be offset by the issuance of new shares in order to pay BlackBerry's management and employees.

When we exclude BlackBerry's hardware sales and annualize the $169 million in revenues that BlackBerry grossed in the most recent quarter, we get to roughly $700 million for the current year.

When we take BlackBerry's market cap of $5.2 billion, subtract its net cash position of $1.9 billion and divide by the $700 million in annualized revenues, we see that BlackBerry trades at roughly 4.7 times revenues.

This is not a high valuation relative to the valuations other software companies are trading at (these were not adjusted for their net cash positions, but as these companies do not have net cash positions as high as BlackBerry there is no big impact).

We can thus say that looking forward BlackBerry does not look very expensive, even though the company is lagging behind the progress analysts were estimating at this point.

If BlackBerry does indeed become truly free cash-flow positive and utilizes its big net cash position in a beneficial way, shares could continue their uptrend over the last months I believe.

Takeaway

BlackBerry's revenue miss sent its shares lower, but the results were not too bad. BlackBerry is making (at least small) steps into the right direction and if management finds a way to employ the company's big cash pile in a meaningful way, that could be a catalyst for shares to continue their uptrend established over the last months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.