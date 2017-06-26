Consider Ryder For The Long Haul

After missing earnings, reducing guidance, and being removed from the S&P 500, the company is on sale.

Investment Thesis

Ryder (NYSE:R) is 20% off its high, partly due to missed earnings, reduced guidance, and removal from the S&P 500. Despite a cyclical trough for rentals and used vehicle sales, the company's secular growth is intact. With an inexpensive valuation and strong fundamentals, Ryder looks like a great long-term buying opportunity.

Company Overview

Ryder System Inc was founded in 1933 and became a public company in 1955. It provides outsourced transportation and logistics for commercial customers and is a leader in the industry.

Its business is divided into three segments. From the investor relations overview:

Fleet Management Solutions: Vehicle leasing and maintenance services, supported by commercial rental and used vehicle sales.

Supply Chain Solutions: Integrated logistics solutions consisting of distribution management, dedicated transportation, management of outside carriers, and professional services.

Dedicated Transportation Solutions: Turnkey transportation solution that includes dedicated vehicles, drivers, engineering and administrative support.

Ryder has tens of thousands of corporate customers across a wide range of industries, with services ranging from long-term leases to comprehensive maintenance contracts to short-term rentals.

Q1 2017 Earnings

Ryder reported first quarter earnings on April 25, missing analyst estimates by 3 cents and lowering 2017 guidance by 16% from a 5.25 per share to 4.40 per share. Following the earnings announcement, Ryder suffered a one day drop of 14%, falling $11 to 68.28.

The missed earnings and lowered guidance were the result of two factors, primarily: rental demand and used truck prices.

The core leasing business continued to improve as more companies chose to outsource their transportation and supply chain needs to Ryder. But Ryder also devotes a portion of their fleet to short term rentals, which serve to supplement the leasing customers when they have excess demand and serve a different set of customers who may convert to leasing in the future. So while long-term leases were strong, the more cyclical rentals were down. The company decided to project that softness in rentals out for the rest of the year, and this made up a large component of their reduction in guidance.

The second part of the earnings disappointment and the reduced guidance were used vehicle sales. The life cycle of a vehicle begins with the signing of a long-term lease, after which the vehicle is ordered. Following the lease term, which is typically 5 to 7 years, the vehicle is sold. The initial capital expenditure is offset by the fixed revenue from the lease, as well as maintenance costs and interest. In addition, the vehicle depreciates in value each year and reduces the tax burden on the company. At the end of the life cycle, the used vehicle is sold and any amount over the current depreciated value amounts to additional earnings for the company.

Unfortunately, used vehicle prices are also cyclical and are strongly correlated with rental demand. As demand decreases, more vehicles are sold by them and other companies, pushing down prices. The used vehicle market is currently experiencing a glut and this impacted Ryder's bottom line.

Removal From S&P 500

On June 9, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that they would be removing Ryder from the S&P 500 large cap index and adding it to their less well known S&P 400 mid cap index. This was not a result of any distress in Ryder's business, simply the recognition that the company's market cap of $3.7 billion was more appropriate for the mid cap index.

Coming after their missed earnings and reduced guidance, this was not welcome news. When a company is removed from the S&P 500 index, it frequently experiences selling pressure that causes a decline in stock price or mutes gains, as index funds and ETFs sell it and add any new S&P 500 constituents.

Fortunately this downward pressure is brief, and usually occurs between the announcement and when it takes effect (in this case, June 19). In the medium and long term, research indicates that stocks that are removed from the S&P 500 outperform those that are added.

A 2005 study by Hussman Funds showed far better performance over a 12 month period by removals than by additions. A more recent study by Richardson GMP found a reversion in stock price after the selling pressure abated. And according to research by Dr. Jeremy Siegel, 82% of stocks removed from the S&P 500 outperform their replacements over a three year period, large due to a disparity in PE ratios.

One final note is that the S&P 400 index has been beating the S&P 500 over the past 25 years. So while it might not seem like it at first glance, Ryder's removal from the S&P 500 and addition to the S&P 400 could be a blessing in disguise.

Valuation

Ticker: R

52 week high: 85.42

52 week low: 56.98

Recent price: 68.51

Trailing earnings: 5.12

Trailing PE: 13.4

Est. forward earnings: 4.45

Est. forward PE: 15.4

Quarterly dividend: 0.44

Dividend yield: 2.6%

The lowered guidance for 2017 is certainly disappointing, as was the earnings miss in the first quarter. That said, it seems to be fully baked into the price with its 20% decline from the 52 week high.

R data by YCharts

According to Yardeni Research, the S&P 500 has a forward PE of 17.5 and the S&P 400 has a forward PE of 18.0. Ryder's forward PE of 15.4 compares favorably, as it represents a 12% discount to the S&P 500 and a 14% discount to the S&P 400. The trailing PE is an even starker contrast.

The PE discount that Ryder is trading at would make more sense if it were in an industry that was in secular decline, but that doesn't appear to be the case. It is simply facing some cyclical headwinds and the decline in stock price appears to be an overreaction.

Since 2005, Ryder has hiked the dividend 12 straight years up to its current level of 0.44 per quarter. The current dividend yield is 2.6% and with the dividend payout ratio projected to be 40% for 2017, it is at a sustainable level. The companies free cash flow being countercyclical helps in that regard. In times of high demand, they are making additional capital expenditures (vehicle purchases) that negatively impact short-term free cash flow, but the leases pay out over several years and positively impact free cash flow during slow times. This allows the company to pay predictable and growing dividends despite the cyclical nature of the transportation industry.

Outlook

With guidance lowered for 2017, further downside risk seems limited.

In the April 27 conference call, the CEO discusses the "soft freight environment" resulting in "lower than expected rental demand and utilization." Despite the fact that rental pricing was up 1% and in line with expectations and that they saw rental improvement as the quarter progressed, they adjusted guidance under the assumption that "the soft conditions experienced in the first quarter persist throughout the year." It seems likely that they are setting the bar too low and they will beat these expectations as the year progresses. Similarly, in regards to "used vehicle sales, the pricing environment continues to be challenging and there are high levels of inventory on the market."

Recent industry publications indicate that the environment is improving. In a June 21 article on trucks.com, they report that:

The American Trucking Associations' seasonally adjusted May For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index, which measures demand for freight services, rose 6.5 percent from April, the trade group said Tuesday. Such freight growth will continue to drive up the demand for more trucks, Clough said. The index is up 4.8 percent compared with May 2016, the largest year-over-year gain since November.

Meanwhile, J.D. Power's May 2017 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update describes a leveling off of used vehicle prices, despite high volume in April. This signals to them that the bottom is in and conditions are improving.

While there was softness in rentals and used vehicle sales, long-term leasing and maintenance contracts are crucial to the growth strategy for the company and continue to see improvement. Because of increasing costs, tougher regulations, and labor demographics, Ryder expects to see significant growth as companies realize that outsourcing their transportation, maintenance, and supply chains is much simpler and more cost efficient. This strategy appears to be working, as the secular side of the business improved this quarter even as the cyclical side lagged. As one analyst put it on the conference call, "it sounds like the secular part of the business is maybe carrying the day on the lease side and you're not getting the cyclical strength that you would typically expect."

With industry data indicating that cyclical conditions are already improving, there is a good chance that Ryder beats their revised estimates for the year.

Conclusion

After a series of setbacks, including missed earnings, lowered guidance, and removal from the S&P 500, Ryder System Inc. is now attractively priced. Cyclical conditions appear to be improving and the company's secular growth story is intact. Ryder looks like a good long-term buying opportunity. I have put it on my watchlist and plan to buy on any significant weakness in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in R over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.