Some Great Oil Data... And A Concern

Oil prices took yet another tumble after some interesting and generally positive oil-related data was released, courtesy of the EIA (Energy Information Administration). The disconnect from reality is rather quite interesting and, in my view, warrants some attention. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on the energy picture moving forward and what it means for investors in energy-related companies and energy-oriented ETFs.

Inventory data was mostly bullish

*Created by Author

According to the EIA, crude oil inventories during the week managed to come in at 509.1 million barrels. This represents a decrease of 2.4 million barrels compared to the 511.5 million barrels the organization reported a week earlier. Sadly, this is below the 2.7 million barrel decline estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute) but is far better than the 1.2 million barrel drop forecasted by analysts. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Besides crude stocks, we saw improvements in other categories as well. Take, for instance, motor gasoline stocks. During the week, inventories fell by 0.5 million barrels down to 241.9 million barrels. Meanwhile, kerosene-type jet fuel stocks declined by 1.9 million barrels down to 41.7 million, fuel ethanol stocks dipped 0.2 million barrels down to 22.3 million barrels, and residual fuel stocks fell by 0.9 million barrels down to 40.4 million barrels.

Even so, some categories worsened during the week. Distillate fuel stocks managed to rise higher by 1.1 million barrels from 151.4 million barrels to 152.5 million. Propane/propylene also saw a sizable increase, rising 1.7 million barrels to 54.5 million barrels, while the "Other" category of petroleum products grew by1.4 million barrels to 289 million. Despite this increases, however, total crude plus petroleum stocks for the week happened to drop by 1.9 million barrels on the whole, falling from 1.3533 billion barrels down to 1.3514 billion. This is in spite of SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) inventories dropping 0.8 million barrels for the week as well.

Production and demand are both rising

*Created by Author

One bad thing seen during the week was oil production. According to the EIA, domestic oil production for the week averaged 9.35 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 20 thousand barrels per day (or 140 thousand for the week) over the 9.33 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and is well above what was seen last year. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While production figures were bearish, the same cannot be said of demand. If the EIA's estimates are correct, motor gasoline demand came in at 9.816 million barrels per day. This is well above the 9.269 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and is about flat year-over-year. That said, the four-week average is still weak, averaging 9.556 million barrels per day compared to the 9.715 million barrels per day seen the same period last year. That's a drop of 1.6% year-over-year. Fortunately, however, distillate fuel demand has remained strong, coming in, using the four-week average, at 3.933 million barrels per day, 4% above last year's figure of 3.781 million barrels per day.

The rig count rose yet again

Despite the overall bullish tones during the week, one area that needs to be worked on is the rig count. According to Baker Hughes (BHI), the US oil rig count for the week came out to 758 units. This represents an increase of 11 units compared to a week earlier and is well above the 330 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count grew by 7 units to 98. This is materially larger than the 36 rigs operating the same week a year earlier.

Some pricing concerns

While I am rather bullish on oil, there was some data during the week that intrigued me. If you will look at the image below, you will see the trend that WTI oil prices have taken compared to Brent and the OPEC reference basket. These pieces of data are significant because if you want to see the US oil glut shrink like the rest of the OECD nations have seen lately, then it's imperative for a widening of the spread between WTI and the other two to occur. Keeping all else the same, at least in theory, a more costly WTI relative to Brent and the OPEC reference basket should encourage rising US drilling (but decrease demand) and discourage exports. In essence, it would lead to a higher chance of a glut in the US.

*Taken from OPEC

It's hard to see in the image, but the fact of the matter is that the spread has changed recently. In April, the OPEC reference basket traded at a 0.6% premium to WTI. In May, that increased to 1.5%. For these montnhs, the discount for WTI to Brent happened to be 2.4% and 3.7%, respectively. If, however, you look at the most recent data available, which is for June 22nd, the discount that WTI is trading to Brent has grown to 5.5%, which is good for oil bulls wanting the glut in the US to shrink, but the OPEC reference basket has dropped and is now trading at a 0.4% discount to WTI.

In terms of OPEC pricing, this is rather perplexing. OPEC wants US production to rise slower and, yet, this pricing activity should make WTI more competitive compared to the organization's own product. This could serve as a double-edged sword because, on one hand, it makes WTI less desirable for consumers but, on the other, it will result in more inventory stuck in storage in the US if the trend continues. It's hard to know (impossible really) what this, when paired with the drop relative to Brent, will actually mean for the market's balance, but OPEC ought to push for a continued premium on its own oil while keeping production cuts in place if it wants see oil siphoned from the US and onto the more opaque global market.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that, while we did see domestic production increase yet again during the week, the rest of the picture was largely bullish. Demand is improving, most inventories are falling and, yet, the market hasn't paid this any heed. It's perplexing to see this transpire but it appears to me, after covering the oil market for a while now, that market participants are bound to be incredibly irrational. This past week is nothing new on that front.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.