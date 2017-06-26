Understanding The Looming FTC Decision On Rite Aid

Investors should be wary of gambling on shares of Rite Aid at this point.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is a company that has been ripe with rumor and speculation in recent months, attracting a high number of traders looking to make short-term profits.

Unfortunately, the stock market is rarely so kind to investors looking to make a quick buck. In most cases, investors need to have a long-term view to be successful in the stock market.

With Rite Aid, investors have received nothing but uncertainty and mounting losses since the initial announcement. Investors that were invested since the beginning of the deal have seen the value of their stock drop by over half since that time.

FTC Files an Emergency Petition on Humana

The most recent court documents filed by the FTC indicate that the FTC has been looking for miniscule reasons to block the upcoming merger. While the Humana (HUM) information alone may not be enough information needed to block the merger, this certainly is not a good sign for Rite Aid investors.

Understandably, Humana initially declined the request to provide information until they were subjected to an emergency court order. In the court documents, the FTC stated that they are examining what effects a Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid pairing would have on competitiveness in the marketplace.

Specifically, they were looking at Humana's WalmartRx Plan and whether this plan was appealing enough to patients in both a geographic level and in a satisfactory manner to capture enough patients in order to quash any concerns for a potential Walgreens monopoly. In addition, the FTC was also concerned that Walgreens would have too much pricing power via reimbursement rates as a result of the acquisition.

Investors can only speculate on the kinds of discussion taking place at the FTC's headquarters, but it appears that they have been digging up as much information as possible in an attempt to block the merger. In fact, the FTC appears to be playing a game of "guilty until proven innocent."

The FTC has had plenty of time to do their due diligence on the deal, but they choose to continue looking for more negative aspects of the deal in the final hours. If they were content with the current deal, they would likely have already approved the deal once Fred's (FRED) backed up their commitment to purchase 1,200 stores.

I believe that regardless of whether or not Humana turns over the necessary information or not, the FTC is simply looking to use any bit of information as an excuse to block the merger.

The commission stated that they would need at least 4 business days after reviewing the Humana data. This would put them around the correct timeframe to meet the July 7th deadline for the official decision.

The Possibility of a FTC Settlement with Walgreens

A few investors have speculated that Walgreens may be willing to up the number of store divestitures in a settlement deal with the FTC. While this may be possible, it is unlikely at this point. Since Walgreens has already declared substantial compliance on this deal, the ball is in the FTC's court. If Walgreens has to concede additional stores above the already elevated 1,200 store count, the acquisition price is likely to drop even further to account for this.

The initial question appeared to be whether or not Fred's pharmacy would be a feasible competitor to purchase the additional stores from Walgreens. With Fred's recent increase in financing, this issue seems abated. The new question appears to be whether Walgreens' acquisition would cause an unfair increase in drug prices for consumers.

Personally, I believe this is a moot point. A healthy amount of competition is good for the marketplace as it encourages the competition to step up to the plate. I believe this is a classic case of government overregulation.

A "Block" Vote is Most Likely in the Cards

With Capitol Forum's most recent rumor detailing what is apparently a leak from the FTC, it appears that the chances of approval are getting slim as the deadline approaches. According to Capitol Forum, Tad is likely to submit a recommendation to block the deal to the two head commissioners at the FTC. It will be up to Maureen Ohlhausen and Terrell McSweeny to make a final vote on the deal.

Some investors have questioned the validity of the Capitol Forum FTC leak, but the facts surrounding the case seem to validate the rumor. For example, the recent FTC inquiry into Humana as well as the Civil Information Demand for information seems to back up the case that the FTC is not satisfied and is looking to gather up as much information as they can for a potential block. It is likely that Capitol Forum has a close relationship with a lower level FTC staffer who is indirectly tied to the deal, providing them hints on the status of the deal.

The FTC Seems to Be on a Blocking Spree as of Late

Tad Lipsky, who is the new Acting Director of Bureau of Competition, seems adamant on a pro-consumer stance. Most notably, Tad Lipsky played a key role in recommending block votes on two most recent merger & acquisition deals.

Firstly, the DraftKings/FanDuel merger was blocked, with Tad Lipsky stating that the two paid fantasy sports contest sites would be too much competition for the marketplace.

This week, Tad Lipsky also spearheaded a block of two hospital facilities for fear of too much competition. This merger was between Sanford Health and the Mid Dakota Clinic in Bismarck. Tad argued that the two healthcare facilities were within too close of a geographical proximity, thus potentially hurting consumers through higher prices and lower quality service and patient care.

While these two merger deals would have caused a larger scope of dominance in the marketplace than a Walgreens/Rite Aid pairing, this just goes to show that the FTC is more than willing to block deals even under a Republican presidency.

The Fate of Rite Aid Seems to Rest on One FTC Commissioner

After an official FTC staff recommendation has been submitted, a voting process will commence where the two head FTC commissioners will do a final vote on the deal. It is safe to assume that McSweeny is against the deal. By nature of her political affiliation, she is likely far less pro-business than her Republican counterpart.

Maureen Ohlhausen seems objective and neutral. In fact, she has long touted the importance of having regulatory humility when analyzing potential deals. Unfortunately, if the Capitol Forum rumor is correct, her own appointee Tad Lipsky may likely sway her opinion to vote on blocking the merger as well.

It is a risky proposition to bet your finances on one single FTC commissioner who we do not know for certain will go against the majority of her staff's recommendations.

Amazon Pharmacy?

Other investors have already begun to speculate on potential players that may be interested in acquiring Rite Aid should the deal fail. One major speculation is that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) might be interested in purchasing the bulk of Rite Aid's pharmacies if Walgreens cannot close the deal. However, with Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) they likely already have their hands tied.

I also believe that Amazon was simply looking to get their feet wet with the deal. Brick and mortar locations are not the core of Amazon's business, and it may be years before they venture into the pharmacy business.

While it is fun to speculate that Amazon may be an upcoming acquirer, this is nothing but another unfounded rumor. Investors should not invest in Rite Aid stock for this reason alone.

Rite Aid May Become a Target for a Private Equity Firm

With shares of Rite Aid dwindling into the low $3 range, it seems like a long shot for any other buyer after Walgreens to offer more than the $6.50 deal price. In fact, it is likely that investors must soon settle for less if the current merger fails. Any potential acquirer will likely not pay 100% over the market price of an equity. At a $3 valuation, most potential suitors would likely want to pay no more than 50% over the market price in most cases to acquire a company.

Given that no other party has stepped into the picture during this large 20-month debacle, it is more than likely that they are looking to see the aftermath of the FTC's decision before putting in an official bid for Rite Aid. This is beneficial because an acquiring firm may be able to pick up Rite Aid at a low valuation. Investors must be willing to accept a lower price than what Walgreens had initially offered in this case unless a bidding war ensues.

Taking a Position on Rite Aid

With so much speculation around, this stock is not a solid investment for risk-adverse investors. Only the most loyal shareholders and biggest gamblers remain in the stock as the FTC decision looms.

I recommend completely avoiding call options on this name. The spreads are wide, meaning that there is limited liquidity on these calls. Option traders on Rite Aid are likely to take an immediate loss due to the wide spreads between the bid/ask prices.

An investor buying call options is also likely to get completely wiped out in the event of a merger failure. Conversely, a call options trader may benefit from a multi-bagger in profits should the merger succeed. This is pure gambling by any standard.

It may be worthwhile to sit on the sidelines and wait to pick up shares at a lower valuation, in the event that shares begin to fall into the $2 range after a likely failed merger. Investors gambling on the contrarian view may choose to hold through the FTC decision, but trading on a binary event is highly risky.

There is always the option to wait for the stock to bounce back if shares of Rite Aid begin to fall to the low $2 or even $1 range on a failed merger. Possible reasons for waiting on shares of Rite Aid to recover would be if Walgreens files suit against the FTC's decision, or if an investor believes that another acquirer will come along and successfully complete an acquisition of the company.

Banking on Rite Aid as A Standalone Company

Rite Aid simply cannot be successful long-term as a standalone company because their current management team is inept. Rite Aid's corporate suite has been raking in millions of dollars per year at the expense of shareholders.

Meanwhile, this team has been delivering negative same-store sales as well as penny per share profits. All of this signals that this management team is not doing everything they can to run this business in an optimal manner.

It is one thing to anticipate an upcoming sale, but this management has a long history of underperformance. Surely, they recovered the stock from the 2009 lows - but an investor has to ask why more hasn't been done to bring the stock to double-digit valuations prior to the company being put up for sale.

Shareholders Are Now in a Tight Bind

It is unfortunate that after a 20-month delay, investors are still left without absolute certainty on the deal. Most investments in the broad market have outperformed Rite Aid stock during this time, punishing shareholders in every way possible.

Investors are not only losing their money on paper but to time value of money as well. The drama, speculation and uncertainty in this stock just make Rite Aid a poor investment choice overall.

One thing is certain, shareholders of Rite Aid are likely to be on edge during the next 2 weeks as the FTC decision comes to fruition. Rite Aid stock is a lottery ticket at this point and the house usually wins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.