Royal Dutch Shell Or BP?

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) are two of the largest oil producers from Europe. On paper, BP has two major advantages over Royal Dutch Shell. But I believe Royal Dutch Shell is still a better option for investors, particularly if you consider the much-lower-for-much-longer oil price environment.

I believe one of BP's biggest strengths, perhaps the biggest strength, is that it is well positioned to grow production substantially in the near term. The company plans to bring seven major projects online this year. It has already started three of those projects (Quad 204 in the offshore UK, Trinidad onshore compression and the Taurus/Libra development of the West Nile Delta project in Egypt) while the Juniper natural gas facility in Trinidad could begin operations in the coming weeks and the Khazzan Phase 1 in Oman, Persephone off the coast of Western Australia, and Zohr gas project in Egypt are on track to come online in the second half of 2017.

These projects will add 500,000 of new barrels of oil equivalent per day of production by the end of 2017. Over the long-term, by 2021, the company expects to add more than 1 million barrels per day of new volumes as compared to last year's production. Also, the new barrels carry higher cash margin than the existing volumes, which means that the production growth will also accelerate cash flow growth.

Moreover, BP's execution has also been impressive. The energy companies are well known for frequently reporting project delays and cost overruns. But BP has been saying that construction work on its projects, on an average, has been ahead of schedule and 15% below budget. That should please investors.

Shell, on the other hand, also aims to increase production, but its targets are not as ambitious as BP's. In 1Q17, the company produced 3.75 million boe per day but it aims to gradually take this to 4 million boe per day by the end of the decade. That could make Shell the only publicly traded oil producer in the world, besides Exxon Mobil, to pump 4 million boe per day. However, this will translate into growth of 250,000 barrels per day from the most recent levels or 332,000 boe per day from last year, which looks modest when compared against BP's targets.

I think it is important to remember that Shell growth story is ahead of that BP. The former is already producing far more oil than an average of 2.95 million boe per day in 2015, thanks in large part to the BG Group acquisition. Shell has a vast portfolio of deepwater and onshore assets, including assets in the Permian Basin, the premier oil play in the US, as well as in Vaca Muerta shale field in Argentina which is one of the world's largest, undeveloped shale gas reserves. The company is well positioned to continue growing output in the long-run at a modest pace.

Besides, Mr. Market is preparing for a much lower for a much longer oil price environment. The sentiment has turned bearish as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude has tumbled 13% since late may and was at $43 at the time of this writing on Friday. The commodity has now fallen for five consecutive weeks and has officially slipped into the bear territory after dropping almost 21% from the February peak.

OPEC and its partners, including Russia, have agreed to extend an agreement to slash output by 1.8 million barrels per day for an additional nine months, which should have pushed oil higher, but the uptake in production from the US and OPEC members Nigeria and Libya who were exempt from the production freeze agreement has undermined the cartel's efforts. A number of analysts, including those at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, have slashed their oil price estimates. In fact, JP Morgan has warned that oil could end up averaging just $42 a barrel in 2018.

In a persistently weak oil price environment, Wall Street may not reward production growth. In other words, although BP has a strong production growth profile, it may still not be enough to fuel the stock's outperformance. However, during challenging times, investors will likely get behind companies with superior financial health which puts them in a strong position to withstand the downturn. Shell carries the largest debt load in the energy industry, but its financial health is still better than BP's.

BP Shell Market Cap $118 Bn $224 Bn 1Q17 Production 3.5mmboe/d 3.75mmboe/d Total debt $61.832 Bn $91.629 Bn Cash $23.794 Bn $19.595 Bn Net debt $38.038 Bn $72.034 Bn Net debt ratio 28.04% 27.40% Dividend Yield 6.65% 6.7%(NYSE:A) 6.9%(NYSE:B) Op. Cash Flow (1Q17) $4.408 Bn (adj.) $9.508 Bn Op. Cash Flow/Share $1.34 $2.31 FCF (1Q17) $340 Mn $5.01 Bn FCF per share $0.10 $1.22

At the end of 1Q17, Shell carried a total debt of $91.6 billion, which was significantly greater than BP's debt of $61.8 billion. But there are three big reasons why Shell is still ahead of BP.

Firstly, BP's debt has increased in recent quarters. In fact, the company's total debt is almost 15% higher as compared to year-ago levels. Shell's debt, on the other hand, has been slowly declining after peaking at $97.83 billion in 3Q16. Moreover, Shell's debt will likely continue to decline. The company is currently in the middle of a massive $30 billion asset sale program which is slated to end in 2018. That should lift the company's cash reserves, allowing it to cut down its debt load.

Secondly, Shell is a bigger company than BP in terms of market cap and production. This is why Shell has a slightly lower leverage ratio than BP, which indicates that the company's debt levels are lower, even though Shell's debt, in absolute terms, is substantially higher. At the end of 1Q17, the company's net debt ratio, which is commonly used to measure leverage, stood at 27.4%, which is better than BP's ratio of 28.04%.

Thirdly, BP has been successful in generating modest levels of free cash flows in the latest quarter but Shell is a cash flow machine. In 1Q17, for instance, BP reported operating cash flows of $4.41 billion, or $1.34 per share. By comparison, Shell generated operating cash flow of $9.5 billion, or $2.31 per share.

Note that I have used the adjusted cash flow figure for BP since its actual, or GAAP, cash flows have been hit by the Gulf of Mexico oil spill-related payment. In unadjusted terms, BP generated $2.11 billion, or just $0.64 per share, of operating cash flows.

Similarly, even after excluding the impact of spill-related payments, BP generated just $340 million, or $0.10 per share, of free cash flows which were dwarfed by Shell's $5 billion, or $1.22 per share, or free cash flows. In unadjusted terms, BP faced a cash flow deficit of $1.9 billion, or -$0.60 per share.

In the near term, BP's cash flows will continue to be influenced by oil spill-related charges. The cash outflows are expected to be around $4.5 billion and $5.5 billion in 2017 and $2 billion in 2018. Shell, on the other hand, carries no such baggage.

In addition to this, Shell also offers a slightly higher dividend yield that is backed by solid cash flows. In fact, in 1Q17, the company easily covered its cash dividends of $2.65 billion with free cash flows and ended the quarter with cash flows in excess of CapEx and dividends of $2.3 billion. BP, on the other hand, faced a cash flow shortfall of $964 million after accounting for CapEx and dividends, in adjusted terms. In unadjusted terms, BP faced a massive cash flow shortfall of $3.26 billion.

In short, Shell does not plan to significantly boost production and carries more debt than BP, but the former's debt levels will likely continue to head lower, its leverage ratio is slightly better, it generates far more free cash flows and it comes with a slightly higher dividend yield. Therefore, Shell looks like the better option for a tough oil price environment.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.