Pandora: The Case Of Fickleness

Still, the promise of a buyout is providing a bit of a floor for Pandora - for now.

Pandora (NYSE: P) is hovering around $8 per share, sitting at both 52-week and all-time lows - and at half of its 52-week high. The company made interesting moves in 2017 to infuse cash, but it also faced growing competition. Is it a candidate for a bounceback or a sinking ship?

Pandora was among the earliest entries in the streaming space. Being first on the scene has produced significant brand affinity and a solid listener base. Yet, it is not the only streaming music provider, and new entrants Spotify (Private:MUSIC) and Apple Music (NASDAQ: AAPL) are making impressive inroads.

Pandora's revenue model is based on a combination of advertising and paid subscriptions. The free edition is advertising-supported; paid subscribers have the benefit of listening ad-free. Pandora's user base was 81 million users in 2016, but the company reportedly experienced its first-ever user base drop in 2017 to 78 million listeners. A mere 4.39 million of those are paid subscriptions.

On a positive note, Billboard notes that average listener time is up on Pandora, which correlates to more advertising revenue being spawned by its free listeners. Revenue per listening hour (a metric used in the streaming industry) was up to $54.65 in 2016. Much of this is attributed to a new feature called Thumbprint, which plays mainly a playlist of all the tracks a listener "thumbed up". Thumbprint purportedly has added 60 minutes per listener per week.

Spotify

Relative newcomer Spotify is Pandora's main rival and has laid claim to the millennial audience. In 2015, Pandora and Spotify controlled 31% and 6% of the streaming space respectively; but, the numbers clearly show that market shares have shifted in Spotify's favor. Spotify reached 140 million users early in 2017, up from 40 million in 2014; 50 million of those are paid subscribers. That generated an increase of 52% in subscriber revenue; advertising revenue is also up 50%. Still, Spotify's losses widened in 2016 by 133%, showing signs of weakness in the company's overall financials, similar to Pandora's. Spotify is not yet publicly traded, but there is word on the street about an IPO which could lure investors away from Pandora stock.

Apple Music

Upstart Apple Music has made impressive headway, garnering 20 million paid subscribers in less than two years. What's noteworthy is that Apple Music is only offered via subscription. There is a 3-month free trial, but no ad-supported free version.

Billboard claims that much of Pandora's lost listeners defected to Apple Music because of Apple's aggressive free trial offers intended to capture new subscribers. However, Billboard also notes that many of those supposedly lost listeners left Apple Music when the free trial ended. So, the verdict is still out regarding Apple Music's sustainability with a paid-only model.

The Issue of Royalties and Licensing Fees

The biggest financial challenge for any streaming provider is royalties paid to recording labels and licensing entities. Royalties paid to services such as BMI, ASCAP and Sound Exchange take a huge bite out of revenue - and the cut the labels expect is growing. It's difficult for streaming providers to offset the royalty costs with advertising. Subscriptions help, but royalty rates are higher with songs played to subscribers. Popular streaming service Live365 lost the royalties battle and shuttered in 2015. In mid-2017, rival Slacker Radio, faced with similar cost issues, cut 25% of its workforce in an attempt to right-size its finances.

Pandora already went through one round of near-death experience related to royalties in 2015. The company managed to lower royalty rates to approximately 46.5% of sales, down from 52%. In Pandora's favor, Spotify claims its royalty figure is nearly 70% of sales, no doubt pointing to trouble ahead for it.

Pandora's Financials

Pandora's financials are a mixed bag; there are certainly positives in the mix, but trouble spots are obvious. On the positive side, revenue grew from $920 million in 2014 to just shy of $1.39 billion in 2016. For 2016, advertising revenue was up by 15% to $1.07 billion, while subscriber revenue grew by only 2% to $225 million. Analysts project 2017 revenue in the range of $1.55-1.70 billion for 2017.

On the other hand, the income statement has a huge red flag in the Sales and General & Administrative category. That figure has grown disproportionately, from 42% of sales in 2014 to 48% of sales in 2016, nearly rivaling the royalty bite and almost single-handedly undermining profitability. Figures in the 42% range are huge compared to ratios for others in the e-commerce industry. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) SG&A runs in the 32% range, eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 38% and streaming competitor iHeart Media's (OTCPK:IHRT) is merely 27% of sales. This seems to point to Pandora being capable of belt-tightening to the tune of a third of a billion dollars.

The balance sheet shows nearly $1.3 billion in capital surplus early in 2017. Net borrowing dropped from $345 million in both 2014 and 2015 to only $90 million in 2016. Still, much of Pandora's cash flow stems from borrowed capital, not operations; 2014 was the last year for which the company yielded positive cash flow from operations. Combined cash flow for 2014 through 2016 was ($46) million even after borrowing.

EBITDA and earnings per share have both been negative since 2013 and have grown worse every year. In 2016, EBITDA and EPS were ($258) million and ($1.49) respectively.

In 2017, the company entered into buyout talks with Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ:SIRI). No merger or acquisition took place, but the discussions did lead to Sirius providing an infusion of $480 million into Pandora. Pandora also sold off its Ticketfly business in 2017, providing another $200 million. The company has slated much of that capital to improve its subscriber base and promote a new on-demand music service, which is a large part of its competitive strategy.

Analysts are mixed on Pandora, even with the recent infusion of capital. One survey of 17 analysts noted: 8 issued a "buy", 8 issued "hold", and one offered a "sell" warning. Even with that relatively favorable battery, all issued lowered stock price warnings.

While Pandora enjoys an established user base, that base is proving to be a bit fickle, and the company faces robust competition from Spotify and Apple. Financially, it needs to both get on top of and cover its expenses. The stock price has taken a beating, which superficially could signal a buying opportunity. Yet, unless you like speculative plays or are loyal to the brand, pressing "Pause" may be the best option until the company provides evidence it can right the boat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.