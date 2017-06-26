Oil: A Perfect Typhoon?

China's accumulation of reserves as Buyer of Last Resort has been for financial and resilience reasons.

Trouble in China

The downturn in demand in China may come as a surprise because China's demand has been inflated by the accumulation of inventory for two reasons: the resilience requirement for strategic reserves and the inflation hedging motivation of holding oil reserves in preference to dollar reserves.

The sunshine increasingly being shone by Samir Madani and Lisa Ward at TankerTrackers into the murkiest market in the world provides remarkably illuminating statistics which appear to show that the OPEC/NOPEC cuts were more apparent than real.

According to Sam Madani, China's storage increased between September 2013 and May 2017 by 781,575,175 barrels, which represents an inventory build averaging over 600k barrels per day. However, this is only an average, and during 2016/17, China appears to have stepped up as Buyer of Last Resort. While in 2016, China added 663K barrels of crude oil per day to storage, in 2017, this has been ramped up to a remarkable 1.52 million bpd.

China has been acting as the global Buyer of Last Resort and, as such, has been able to hoover up marginal oil. This oil includes both OPEC oil exempt from cuts and rampant OPEC cheating with murky P&C (private & confidential) deals agreed off-market. Having discussed this subject with one of the OPEC members involved, my understanding is that China's independent "teapots" have been offering prices (and finding sellers) as low as $24 to $28 per barrel.

But all good things come to an end, and China's billion barrels of oil storage capacity may now have reached levels above 80% full. At these levels, Sam Madani points out that blending and other operations needed for China's cocktails of marginal crude oil grades become problematic.

So there is now a glut in China of oil products and a looming cut in refinery operations is set to hit demand for crude oil in the third quarter

Cuts and Contango

As the oil market price has subsided, there has been an interesting transformation in the forward price curve, which has accelerated dramatically in the last month.

What we have seen is that a distortion/bubble in the front months (which in my analysis was due to the long-standing price support operation, which I termed the Big Long) has evaporated, and the price curve has moved to the contango structure, which is to be expected of an oversupplied market.

As part of this curve transformation, there appears to have been a significant migration of open interest from nearby months down the forward price curve to December 2018, 2019, 2020 and even 2021. This far forward long open interest can only be funds (or swap dealers as fund counterparties) since refineries do not tend to hedge so far forward.

But note here that this long open interest does not represent the hedge funds that analysts always refer to when commenting on CFTC COT open interest reports. The reason is that hedge fund speculative buying rarely takes place beyond the front two or three months where market volatility and liquidity are greatest.

This transformation of the curve to contango in turn leads to losses for funds like USO and index funds which roll over long positions in the front months. As I have pointed out previously, these losses fund cash and carry trades, i.e. storage of oil by arbitrageurs who obtain risk-free profits through buying oil, chartering VLCCs and selling the oil forward to lock in a risk-free profit.

A Perfect Typhoon

This change in market conditions has been quite sudden, and I believe it could propagate quite quickly in the event that China were to cut back significantly on oil purchases in the second half of 2017 at the same time as demand elsewhere in Asia remains weak. Meanwhile, additional oil is flowing onto the market from Libya and Nigeria while the only thing which reins in OPEC cheating is seasonal domestic consumption of oil.

When I wrote recently about the potential for a China Syndrome oil meltdown, the oil price was still around $50/bbl, and with the market down 10% since then, I stand by my view then that out-of-the-money Brent options represent a good punt and a wise hedge depending on whether you are a speculator or a producer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.