Is Canadian Natural Resources A Good Investment?

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is one of the better placed companies to take advantage of the expected recovery in oil prices. It is an excellent long-term investment as the company has a strong balance sheet, efficient cost structure, attractive and diversified asset base and healthy fundamentals. The acquisition of Athabasca oil sands project, while financed mainly with debt, will not negatively affect the credit profile of the company. In fact, this acquisition will further enhance the fundamentals and increase cash flows.

Volatile market conditions have taken a toll on the margins in the last two years. However, Canadian Natural is not alone here as the weak commodity prices have resulted in poor margins for almost all the players in the industry. The image below shows the trend in margins and some key credit metrics in the last three years. All the figures are in Canadian dollars.

Source: SEC filings and Morningstar

Comparing the last three years, we can see clearly how the margins were affected as the slump started in 2014. Base year (2014) margins and leverage ratios look extremely strong. These credit metrics warrant an investment grade credit rating. However, the picture changes completely in the following two years. Operating margin becomes negative (down from around 25%) while EBITDA is also halved. Deterioration in EBITDA will have a direct impact on credit metrics as we see that the leverage ratio has more than doubled to 2.9x in 2015, from 1.25x in 2014. Leverage ratio of 3.55x for 2016 is quite high for a company like Canadian Natural. The quality of assets and operational efficiency of Canadian Natural deserves a better leverage ratio.

This is going to change in 2017 and onwards. One of the key accomplishments for the company has been the cost controls. In most of its production areas, Canadian Natural has been able to reduce operating costs by more than 40%. The management is still not done with the cost control measures and we will likely see more cost reductions in the next few quarters. Rising oil prices in the next few months along with a decline in operating costs will result in cash savings.

Source:10-Q

The company made some debt payments which brought its long-term debt to $13.175 billion by the end of the first quarter. However, this is again going to go up substantially as the Athabasca oil sands acquisition will be mainly financed by debt. Around $9 billion will be raised through different bond issues and term loan facilities. The company has already priced three long-term and three medium-term bonds. An advantage for Canadian Natural is that its credit rating is still strong. At the start of the last year, Moody’s downgraded its rating to Baa3. It is lower medium grade but still above the non-investment grade ratings. Since then, the company has maintained its credit rating and the outlook was later upgraded to stable. As a result of this credit rating, the company was able to issue debt at reasonably lower cost than some of the weaker peers in the industry. Although Moody’s has termed the oil sands acquisition as credit negative due to the increased leverage, it has also highlighted the increased cash flows from the production gains.

Canadian Natural has some debt maturities coming up in the next 12 months. Two bonds worth $1 billion will mature by April 2018 along with a fully drawn non-revolving credit facility of $1.5 billion. The company will have to make these payments. Increased cash flows from the Athabasca acquisition and Horizon expansion will allow the company to meet these cash needs. More than 230,000 bbl/d will be added to the production from these two projects.

Canadian Natural Resources’ target of a post-acquisition leverage of 2.4x in 2017 is achievable. First-quarter EBITDA was over $1.7 billion. if the increased production and expected rise in oil prices is accounted for, then the full year EBITDA will be $8-10 billion. EBITDA figure of $8 billion will give us a leverage ratio of 2.6x. Keep in mind that these are my rough estimates and I believe at the lower end of EBITDA estimates, Canadian Natural will be close to achieving its target of 2.4x leverage.

Athabasca oil sands acquisition gives some diversity to cash flows. Canadian Natural has some geographic diversity as well through its North Sea and African off-shore assets. African off-shore assets are some of the most profitable operations for the company and as the North Sea oil finds its way into Asia, these operations will also yield more. Due to a tax change from UK, drilling at North Sea has become even more attractive. Canadian Natural has planned 3 new wells for North Sea in 2017. Oil prices have been under pressure in the last few months, but the OPEC members are looking to prop up prices. I am expecting oil prices to recover in the next few months. Increased production along with rising oil prices will bring in healthy cash for the company. Canadian Natural also intends to buy more than 27.9 million shares in the market over the next 12 months. Another sign that the management is confident about the cash flows and wants to return cash to shareholders. All these factors make Canadian Natural Resources an excellent long-term pick.

