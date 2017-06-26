Penn West Energy Has Them All The Way

Baytex Energy would have a slight cash flow advantage if it were not for all the debt and interest incurred.

The energy market has been in full retreat. That has all sorts of commentators talking about bargains. So this article will attempt to look at some of the more common financial numbers to discuss bargains to try to discern which is the best one. The comparison will be between Penn West (PWE), Pengrowth (PGH), and Baytex (BTE). These three companies have often been discussed as potential good appreciation investments.

What quickly becomes apparent is Penn West has the most cash flow to use for growth in addition to the largest first quarter netback. The other two companies need some commodity price help to succeed. Plus Penn West management is forecasting the highest growth rate of the three companies without incurring more debt or shareholder dilution.

Source: Penn West - Yahoo Finance and 1st Qtr MD&A (click on 2017 1st qtr), Baytex Energy - Yahoo Finance and 1st Qtr MD&A, Pengrowth - Yahoo Finance and 1st Qtr MD&A

Of the three, Penn West has by far the most comfortable long term debt-to-annualized first quarter cash flow from operations ratio. That low debt means that the company has more money to spend on property acquisitions, drilling new wells, and other capital projects.

Management of Penn West predicts double digit growth from the capital budget. Baytex Energy and Pengrowth Energy on the other hand predict far less growth in the current year. Any Pengrowth Energy growth plans may be impacted by further property sales and the challenges to line-up financing for their future expansion plans. The primary thermal product line requires a lot of capital in the beginning of the project.

About one-third of the Baytex cash flow goes to pay interest. Those interest payments are not available for production expansion or other capital plans. Plus the company has relatively high maintenance capital costs. Baytex projects mid single digit production growth with that budget while Penn West is predicting double digit production growth.

A certain amount of cash flow is needed to maintain the assets of the company. Enterprise value is only a very rough approximation of the assets under company management. It can vary widely enough from book value. But as a blunt instrument, it is a starting point for further research. Cash flow should probably be more than one-eighth of the enterprise value. Otherwise the company may have trouble maintaining its assets without more stock sales or more borrowing. In this case Baytex has the best ratio by a little bit, though Penn West probably has more relative cash available because of the far lower debt levels and corresponding interest payments.

Source: Penn West - 1st Qtr MD&A (click on 2017 1st qtr), Baytex Energy - 1st Qtr MD&A, Pengrowth - 1st Qtr MD&A

The numbers above were taken from the first quarter earnings report and are meant to give a rough idea where each stands competitively. The main lesson here is that any operational advantage that either Pengrowth Energy or Baytex Energy has is nearly negated by the interest expense. Pengrowth is doing something about the high interest expense by selling properties, so that cost disadvantage probably will diminish significantly in the future.

Plus both Baytex Energy produces heavy oil that is heavily discounted from the WTI price. So the heavy oil operating netback was in the mid-single-digits. That could be a sizable competitive disadvantage in the future. Especially since heavy oil tends to have a high break even point when compared to other oil and gas projects in the area.

The Eagle Ford production on Baytex leases may actually have some of the highest netbacks. But management is not expanding the Eagle Ford production as the latest acquisition was heavy oil. That saddled the company with more low margin production.

When it comes to selling price, Penn West has by far the best price BOE because of the emphasis on lighter oil. Baytex sells a sizeable amount of heavy oil and Pengrowth sells a lot of gas. But all three operate in Western Canada where the operating costs are remarkably similar.

Baytex Energy has some very low operating costs because its Permian properties lower the company wide costs dramatically. Otherwise its operating costs would be similar to the other two companies there. Baytex has an operating netback of C$19.46 BOE. Penn West had an operating netback that was a little higher at C$22.68. Pengrowth had the lowest operating netback at C$13.70 BOE.

The last thing to look at is sustaining capital. Baytex Energy has by far the highest amount of sustaining capital at C$300 million. That is why the current budget will show single digit growth and that growth needed the help of an acquisition plus some cheap efficiency enhancers. Between the interest payments and the maintenance requirements, the company has no way to grow enough to eventually payoff the debt load. This company is clearly in a bind. The heavy oil production will benefit more than most from higher oil prices so if WTI $60 or so is on the horizon, then cash flow would be comfortable.

Pengrowth actually has a fairly low sustaining capital requirement because the thermal business has a high startup capital requirement. So maybe $50 million or so is needed to maintain production. But the generous cash flow needs to recover the high initial capital costs. The current WTI prices may not be high enough for that to happen. So the main emphasis of the company is not making money. Management has admitted previously that the thermal properties breakeven with oil is in the WTI $40 range. Though management is working on some cost saving measures to change that.

Source: Penn West Energy June, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Of the three companies, Penn West was by far the most successful in increasing netbacks company wide. As shown above, that is expected to lead to a rather generous full year netback. Of the three companies, the debt of Penn West is easily serviced. That will be true even if commodity prices sustain a significant downturn.

Right now, both Pengrowth and Baytex need much more commodity price cooperation. So unless the scenario for commodity prices is extremely bullish, neither stock is likely to do very well in the future. In particular, Pengrowth thermal oil has a high breakeven. So even without the onerous debt, this product needs a favorable WTI environment to show a proper return. Management cannot profitably expand the thermal oil production significantly without some significant technology advances. Yet this product is the one that management appears to emphasize for the future.

Baytex Energy will grow some this year. But management is not forecasting enough growth in the future to properly service the debt levels. So Baytex will continue to financially struggle. Shareholder dilution is probably in the future.

Penn West will not only do well in the current environment (management is predicting double digit growth), but will also do well in most other industry forecast environments. Maybe an extremely large (and unforeseen) commodity price rally would benefit Baytex and Pengrowth more. But even in that scenario, Penn West stock will do well by most measures. Penn West has the financial flexibility to work on decreasing future finding and development costs. The other two companies have so many more resources tied up servicing debt. So an investment in Penn West has more ways to win in the future. That would be a decent definition of a good deal.

Penn West management actually adjusted the cash flow figure for one time items to come to a cash flow in the C$57 million range. As the restructuring charges diminish, now that management is done rearranging the assets and paying down debt, cash flow from operations should increase to that first quarter adjusted C$57 million amount.

