Nutanix Is Undervalued - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/23/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, June 23.

Bullish Calls

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): This enterprise storage company is undervalued.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI): Hold on to the stock through the takeover.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): CEO Mary Dillon is doing a good job.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY): They didn't do well with the stress test but CEO Beth Mooney is doing a good job. Cramer's trust owns the stock.

Bearish Calls

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI): No. Buy Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS): It's not a broken company but the stock is broken. Cramer prefers Agco (NYSE:AGCO) instead.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI): It's too speculative for Cramer.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE): Cramer thinks Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is better.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS): Their yield does not make sense since there is no growth. Cramer likes Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up