Why Kevin Plank Needs To Resign From Under Armour

Plank is using Under Armour for his personal benefit - to the tune of $73M.

Investors are very clearly bearish on Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (UAA) – the stock has more than halved in the space of a year or so as a slew of bad quarters and growth declines weigh on investor sentiment.

But I'd venture that the market isn't being bearish enough. Here's what the market is missing - Under Armour not only has a product and distribution problem, it has a management problem. Kevin Plank's heavy handed management style has worked over the last decade or so, but he seems to have lost the plot.

Executives are deserting the ship, poor corporate governance has allowed him control minus checks and balances to the extent that UA is being used for his personal benefit, and his focus seems to have shifted toward his many side ventures. Worst of all – Plank is driving his own "Plank Industries" vehicle forward at the expense of Under Armour.

In my view, Plank is not the right man to lead Under Armour at this juncture and should resign. Short Under Armour.

#1 – Executive Turnover

Plank has undoubtedly led Under Armour very well over the last decade or so. His track record speaks for itself in that sense. However, there have been whispers of his heavy handed management style and desire for control pushing away employees, especially the executive level has been plagued by executive departures over the last decade.

David McCreight – Joined as President in '08, resigns in '10.

Wayne Marino – Named in COO in '08, resigns in '11.

Brad Dickerson – Appointed CFO in '08, resigns in '15.

Terdema Ussery – Departs as President of Global Sports in '15.

Henry Stafford – Appointed President of N. America in '13, resigns in '16.

Robin Thurston – Joins in '13, departs in '16 from Chief Digital Officer role.

Chip Molloy – Appointed CFO in '16, departs in '17.

The recent slew of departures from 2015-2017 is particularly worrying – of the nine high profile executives promoted/hired since 2008, only two remain. The most recent departure - Chip Molloy is particularly worrying. A former Top Gun fighter pilot who leaves the CFO job after a year? That doesn't bode well for his replacement in my view. While Plank's controlling management style has worked well over the last decade, this decade is very different for Under Armour and his management approach has played a big part in driving key executives out.

#2 – UA's Governance Structure

Kevin Plank currently holds both chairman and CEO roles at Under Armour. That, and he holds ~65% of voting rights despite only controlling ~16% of shares.

How did this happen? The answer lies in Under Armour's stock, which consists of two publicly traded classes, UA (class C) and UAA (class A), as well as a separate class B share of which Plank owns 100% of. Class A shares include voting rights, but class C shares do not. Class B shares, however, have 10x the voting rights as do class C shares, effectively putting Plank in control no matter what happens in the other two classes.

Common Stock Held (%) Voting Share (%) Kevin Plank 16% 65% Individuals/Insiders (ex Plank) 1% 0% Institutions 60% 25% Public and Other 24% 9% 100% 100%

The creation of the class C shares came about as a result of a provision in its corporate governance documents that the class B shares would lose their super voting provisions once Kevin Plank owned less than 15% of the total class A and class B shares outstanding. The class C shares give Kevin Plank the ability to sell stock without diluting his control of the company and to help the company to continue to issue stock compensation for employees (and stock consideration for acquisitions) without risking Plank losing control of the company in the future.

Fair? Definitely not, if you're a minority shareholder and have the slightest belief in corporate governance. This convoluted share structure is undemocratic and below industry standard. Further, the UAA class with voting rights merely offers investors an illusion of voting power, given Plank's control.

#3 - Insider Selling

A brief look at insider activity in Under Armour shares over the last few years tell an interesting story – insider selling has outnumbered insider buying by 551x. Insiders have sold ~$256M worth of stock over the last 2 years but have bought only ~$0.465M of shares in that same time period. If that isn't a vote of no confidence in the stock's prospects, I don't know what is.

(Source: Insider-monitor.com)

What is even more interesting is this – much of the insider selling activity has been fueled by Plank himself. On October 15, 2015, Kevin Plank entered into a 10b5-1 plan to sell up to 1,250,000 shares of class B stock for himself and his foundation. The plan also allowed for the sale of 1,500,000 shares of class C stock. Under this plan, Plank sold ~1,062,500 shares of class A (converted class B shares) stock in November 2015 (~86% of shares sold that month, the largest spate of insider selling in Under Armour's history.

(Source: Insider-monitor.com)

Things calmed down for a little while – February saw net insider buying of $167k, before Plank picked things up again in April, which saw ~$33M worth of shares net sold by insiders. Of the ~$33M, Plank again made up the lion's share of selling (~89%).

(Source: Insider-monitor.com)

In fact, Plank has not made a large scale purchase of Under Armour shares since it went public. Instead, Plank has sold ~$715M worth of Under Armour shares in total while his current holdings are worth ~$1.2B, i.e., 60% of his current net worth. Which begs the question – why has Plank sold so much? Especially now, when Under Armour's shares have more than halved over the last year. Surely, a vote of confidence from the man who made Under Armour himself would have been in order?

#4 - Plank Industries

The answer is Plank Industries – Kevin Plank's attempt at empire building outside of his multi-billion Under Armour business. The fact is that Plank has multiple conflicting priorities – Under Armour, Baltimore and his legacy. That's not good news if you're a fellow shareholder and your business is not only grinding to a halt but is also now posting losses.

Here's a preview of his ventures thus far:

Sagamore Spirit - Plank's venture into the spirit business. The idea reportedly came about after he decided in 2013 that he wanted to develop whiskey which was touched by water from his Sagamore Farm. Fair enough, but then news came out that he used "former Under Armour executives" to create and run this whiskey venture. Sagamore Spirit is in fact run by Bill McDermond, one of Under Armour's first employees, who formerly ran the European operations.

Sagamore Development – A privately-held, full-service real estate firm founded in 2013 by Plank and a partner. A lot of the projects are focused around the Baltimore region and might have Baltimore's best interests at heart. But you can bet Plank's development projects have been a drain on both his time and finances. Some of the projects include:

Port Covington (Baltimore urban revitalization project)

Sagamore Spirit Distillery

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore (a hotel project)

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Port Covington project alone would cost "billions of dollars over the next 20 years."

Sagamore Racing – Plank's thoroughbred horse breeding farm in Baltimore. Plank initially bought the farm in 2007 with a long-term plan for a major restoration and in the "hope of raising horses to compete in Triple Crown races."

Sagamore Ventures – A VC type firm that strategically invests small stakes. According to CapitalIQ, they have/had held stakes in companies involved in luxury goods (Towson Watch, Treason Toting), packaged foods and meats (Tessemae's), marine (Harbor Boating Inc.), and so on.

Not only has Plank been funneling money away from Under Armour into Plank Industries through a spate of share sales, totaling ~$715M over the last decade, he's also funneled Under Armour employees into his companies (Sagamore Spirit). But the big one – funding is and will continue to be a serious problem, because some of Plank's side projects are expensive, to say the least.

Port Covington, for instance, is huge. According to the Baltimore Sun, this is by far the largest tax-increment financing deal, or TIF, ever proposed in Baltimore and among the largest in the country.

Sagamore stands to make ~9%, or about $402.3M from the Port Covington TIF but here's the catch – the properties will not generate enough tax revenue to pay for the TIF until 2038. According to Municap, Sagamore, or whatever companies the firm sells land to, would need to pay "special" taxes estimated at $291M to make up the difference. In the meantime, Plank, i.e., Sagamore will need to cough up $328M to fund the project.

(Source: Baltimore Sun)

#5 - Related Party Transactions

With Plank's side projects, e.g. Port Covington, burning a big hole in his pocket, he hasn't just been selling shares to fund the shortfall. A look into the most recent "related party transactions" section of the annual report yields some interesting findings. 2016 saw Under Armour pay an egregious $73M to Plank's other businesses. This alone is suspicious – it benefits Plank personally at the expense of the company.

But there are a couple of other reasons why this matters:

The $70.3M paid to Plank Industries subsidiary Sagamore Development Holdings LLC was to acquire a parcel of land near its Baltimore headquarters. Coincidence? Unlikely – it most probably came about to help fund Plank's massive redevelopment project (Port Covington), in which Sagamore coincidentally has a $327.8M funding need. The land was sold to Under Armour at 2x its cost after a holding period of ~2-3 years. The official stance is of course, that the transaction was done at fair value, arms length, etc.

But according to CoStar, Sagamore had bought the land parcel in Baltimore's waterfront Port Covington area for $35 million in 2014. Could the land really have appreciated 2x in 2 years? Somehow I doubt it. Under Armour's RPTs, through the use of Plank's private jet, etc., have benefited Plank for a long time, but they have become more and more egregious over time. Annual lease payments to Plank for aircraft now stands at ~$2.4M, representing a 22% CAGR in lease payments to Plank since 2007. A fantastic return for Mr. Plank, but how did he do it?

Up to 2011, the lease payments seemed lofty but harmless enough, rising to $700k in 2011 from $400k in 2007 as the increase was attributed to higher utilization, fuel price inflation and the pilot's salary. Fair enough. But from 2011 to 2016, lease payments rose almost 300% to $2.4M in 2016. How did this come about? For one higher hourly rates, so high in fact that Under Armour was leasing a helicopter from Plank at a rate of $6,500 an hour.

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Lease Payments (Aircraft) 400,000 600,000 700,000 1,000,000 700,000 800,000 1,000,000 1,800,000 2,000,000 2,400,000 Purchase Price (LAND) 73,000,000 400,000 600,000 700,000 1,000,000 700,000 800,000 1,000,000 1,800,000 2,000,000 75,000,000

Conclusion

The market has turned bearish on Under Armour but not quite bearish enough, in my view. The market is missing this - Under Armour has a very serious management problem. Kevin Plank's heavy handed management style has worked over the last decade or so, but he seems to have lost the plot. Under Armour's current corporate governance structure will only serve to incentivize further shenanigans from Plank at the expense of Under Armour.

Executives are deserting the ship, poor corporate governance has allowed him control minus checks and balances to the extent that UA is being used for his personal benefit, and his focus seems to have shifted toward his many side ventures. Worst of all – Plank is driving his own "Plank Industries" vehicle forward at the expense of Under Armour.

As things stand, Plank needs to resign. Short Under Armour.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.