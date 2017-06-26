Wall Street Breakfast: End Of The Road For Takata

Economy

President Trump and Narendra Modi will hold their first face-to-face meeting today in Washington, seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade and immigration. Trump, who campaigned on an "America First" platform, has been troubled by the growing U.S. trade deficit with India, and has called for reform of the H-1B program that has benefited Indian tech firms.

Top Republicans want a vote on the Senate healthcare bill this week after juggling objections from all corners of the GOP caucus this weekend. Issues such as Medicaid and insurance regulations remain key holdups. The healthcare sector has been the strongest 2017 performer on the S&P 500 with a gain of 16.7% , and the best grouping during the second quarter with a rise of 8.2% .

Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" by S&P, according to a new report by the Associated Press. While the Democrat-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner have failed to agree on a state budget since 2015, the outlook didn't look better on Saturday as a special legislative session remained deadlocked a week before the start of the new fiscal year.

Investors are turning their attention to the ECB's fourth annual "Forum on Central Banking" in Portugal, where the focus will be on investment and growth in advanced economies. The conference runs Monday through Wednesday. Speakers include ECB President Mario Draghi and Ben Bernanke, and some 150 central bank governors, academics, journalists and high-level financial market representatives will exchange policy views.

Brexit minister David Davis is "pretty sure" he could negotiate a good deal to leave the EU, throwing his support behind Prime Minister Theresa May and taking his share of the blame for advising her to hold an early election. Meanwhile, the leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster, met with May in Downing Street this morning; a coalition deal is expected to be announced in the next few hours.

A fresh round of trade talks between the EU and Mexico will kick off today, as officials attempt to update a free trade pact dating from 2000. A new deal would seek to include public tenders, energy products and raw materials, broader protection of intellectual property and greater benefits for smaller companies. The EU is Mexico's third largest trading partner after the U.S. and China.

German business morale hit a record high in June as Angela Merkel's conservatives pulled further ahead of the Social Democrats three months ahead of the country's vote. The Ifo economic institute said its business climate index rose to 115.1 - the highest level since 1991 - from a reading of 114.6 in May, underpinning optimism by the Bundesbank that the upswing in Europe's largest economy is set to continue.

Mongolians will vote for a new president today, choosing from among three fresh faces to replace Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, whose second four-year term ends next month. Once the world's fastest-growing economy, Mongolia has seen foreign investment and commodity export earnings collapse, and recently secured a $5.5B bailout from the IMF after implementing austerity measures.

Major central banks should press ahead with interest rate increases, the Bank for International Settlements said in its annual report, stating that global growth could soon be back at long-term average levels. However, the central bank of central banks warned against the rolling back globalization, which would be a blow against robust expansion, along with the risks from high debt levels.