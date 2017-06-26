Nike Finally Skating To The Puck

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a company that was founded and built on innovation. The company got its start selling simple imported Japanese athletic shoes, but really took off when Phil Knight and Coach Bowerman began developing their own shoes meant to extract every bit of available performance out of runners and other athletes. From the innovative waffle pattern, which was literally made first using Coach Bowerman's wife's waffle iron, to the shoe sole made entirely out of a pocket of air, Nike has always pushed the envelope and found itself on the cutting edge.

(Pictured: Nike VaporMax. Courtesy of Nike.com)

For the first several decades of its existence, the company achieved sales by going directly into stores or by peddling its shoes on the infields of track meets. It would order shoes, sell them, then order more. The company always found itself on the financial razor's edge and more than once was barely able to even pay its employees. Phil Knight and team, always the innovators, came up with "Futures Orders" in order to secure longer-term credit facilities from the banks and give themselves a little more breathing room. Futures were simply a contract signed by retailers guaranteeing they would buy more shoes. With this guaranteed future revenue, Nike could obtain more leverage. It became an essential part of its business and was a completely company-created metric.

To this day, futures orders are probably the most scrutinized metric when looking at Nike even if they aren't as essential as they once were. A dip in futures orders signals a dip in revenue, which causes a dip in share price. Unfortunately for investors who find themselves long Nike, futures orders have been struggling and the share price has reflected that. The last reported quarter saw a 4% YoY decline in futures. When the company reports quarterly results on the 29th of June, futures will once again be a focal point.

Nike is now finding itself hindered, instead of helped, by its own creation. It has conditioned investors and analysts to rely on this figure for so long that they are now finding it hard to focus their attention on other metrics. The recent decision to finally sell directly on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will help change the story and shift the attention away from futures.

The Retail Environment

The retail landscape is undergoing an incredible upheaval. Bricks-and-mortar retail is shrinking with record bankruptcies and increased consolidation. This seems to be a simple reversion to the mean; the United States had 23.5 square feet of retail space per person compared to second-place Canada with 16.4 square feet per person. The shopping mall explosion of the 1980s and 1990s is imploding now, and everybody is being impacted in one way or another.

The following graphs from the St. Louis Federal Reserve paint a pretty clear picture for us:

Retail sales have begun to flatten out, and the share of e-commerce retail sales is steadily rising and now sits at 8.5% (around 12.5% when backing out food and gas). Consumers are the puck, and the puck is going online.

Companies that don't have a strong online retail presence or fill a bricks-and-mortar niche that is hard to replicate online, i.e. Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD), will suffer. Apparel and fashion are hard to sell online; consumers like to try things on before they buy them to see how they fit and look, especially shoes.

Shipping clothing to consumers is more difficult than shipping many other products. It gets tricky when they want to ship the clothes back. If retailers eat that cost, which consumers expect them to do, their margins get hurt, and the venture quickly becomes money-losing unless they can achieve a significant scale. Consumers have been trained by Amazon to not really pay for shipping, and they certainly don't want to pay to return something if it isn't what they wanted. It is difficult to achieve the scale necessary to make this model of selling profitable, but Amazon has figured it out depending on who you talk to.

Nike's Amazon Move

Nike's business of making products to sell to retailers to sell to consumers is being challenged. Retail square footage is declining, and consumers, especially younger ones, are shifting their attention to their phones and tablets when they shop. This shift makes an online presence, in as many places as possible, vital to survival.

Nike started as an underdog, boldly pressing forward on its own and tenaciously fighting the competition. When adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) threatened to sue the young company over the name of a shoe, the Aztec, Coach Bowerman asked Phil who beat the Aztecs, they named their new shoe the Cortez. This scrappy, even belligerent, attitude has served Nike very well up until now. Its resistance to entering into a relationship with a retailer it didn't control entirely has made the shift to online sales slower.

When the news that Nike was looking to sell on Amazon broke, I think I was more shocked to find out that Nike had no solid relationship with Amazon, it just hadn't occurred to me before. Nike and its Nike+ app and website have done a great job increasing DTC sales which last quarter accounted for about 29% of Nike branded sales, but more can always be done.

Amazon is just too big to ignore, and it is about time Nike jumped on the bandwagon. On the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store, the top free shopping app is Amazon. The Nike app is twelfth on the list. Why wouldn't you want to sell your products on the number one shopping app?

In Closing

As investors, we need only be concerned with the future. The hard part is nobody actually knows what will happen. It is hard to imagine that Nike jumping on Amazon will not benefit the athletic apparel maker and shareholders. As a shareholder who is content holding for the long term, I like this decision and hope to see it detailed with the earnings release on the 29th. It is hard to quantify just what kind of impact it will have, but it will increase consumer exposure to the products and help keep Nike the number one athletic apparel maker in the world. I'm happy to see Nike skating more aggressively to the puck, and am happy to stay long.

Author's note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below. Best of luck to you all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, AMZN, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.