What's Behind Declining Economic Dynamism?

The US economy seems to have declined in economic dynamism. For instance, labor productivity has steadily declined:

Entrepreneurship has also taken a hit as new business formation has gone down. This is potentially serious, as it is a field where the US has usually excelled and it's the single biggest source of new jobs.

And it's not just new business formation, another measure of economic dynamism, job relocation, is also steadily declining:

It is hardly a new phenomenon the decline has been going on for decades. Nevertheless, according to the Washington Post:

The result, as shown below, is that long-established companies represent an increasingly large share of U.S. firms, with those that have been in business for more than five years now accounting for more than two-thirds of companies. Meanwhile, the proportion of companies of every age from one to five years old has shrunk over the past 35 years.

It is also not hard to see why this matters (our emphasis):

That wouldn’t necessarily be a problem, except that previous research has shown that young businesses account for nearly all net new jobs (job gains minus job losses) created annually in the United States. Older businesses, by comparison, tend to collectively shed from their payrolls almost as many workers as they add.

What is surprising is the following, from Gallup:

The U.S. now ranks not first, not second, not third, but 12th among developed nations in terms of business startup activity. Countries such as Hungary, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Israel and Italy all have higher startup rates than America does.

Nordic countries have high tax rates and expensive welfare states, but apparently this is no barrier to entrepreneurship. What's more surprising is the entrepreneurship in Italy, as its economy has been flat lining for a couple of decades and is really over-regulated.

What's more difficult to ascertain is the why. Part of it certainly is the onslaught on retail, first by Wal-Mart (WMT) and then by Amazon (AMZN). Part of it is also simply the increasing age of the US population.

Another reason is (mentioned in the WP article quoted above) that home ownership has declined, especially amongst millennials. Home ownership traditionally functioned as an important collateral for business start-up loans.

There are all kinds of fairly silly explanations available, like this one from Jeffrey Dorfman in Forbes:

However, the Fed pushed rates so low that combined with the pressure by regulators not to lose any more money, banks only want to make really, really, really safe loans. That means big businesses. IBM and Walmart can borrow all they want, but banks don’t want to lend money at even 6 or 7 percent to small businesses that are likely to have a failure rate higher than that.

A couple of simple observations:

There is absolutely nothing that bars banks from charging interest rates according to perceived risk.

Dorfman profiles himself as a libertarian, which more often than not are adherents of Austrian economics. In Austrian economics, low interest rates are blamed for excess capital formation (which lead to periods of excesses which then need to be liquidated), exactly the opposite from what Dorfman proposes here.

According to a Brookings Papers study (Pdf), it's a national phenomenon, there isn't much variety at the state or metropolitan level, so the explanations have to be found on a national level as well.

One prominent reason that always features here is that business is burdened with heavy regulation, sapping creative energies and entrepreneurship.

Regulation

Many see regulation as an unequivocal burden on business and point to an increased burden of regulation as a main, or even the main culprit for the decreasing dynamism of US capitalism. This is intuitively appealing and cast the heroic entrepreneur versus the deadbeat bureaucratic regulator.

However, the reality is a little more complex. For starters, this view usually only considers the cost of regulation, not necessarily the benefits. In a world that's increasingly complex, regulation is one tool to save people from being exploited from information asymmetries, which are rife in a complex world.

As we have seen in London last week with the horrendous fire, the cladding of buildings can pose an enormous fire risk trapping unwitting occupants in minutes. Now, all over London, flats have to be evacuated. Stuff like that simply has to be regulated. Or take for instance this, from Vox:

Since 1980, the obesity prevalence has doubled in more than 70 countries around the world — mainly in low- and middle-income regions — and it has steadily increased in nearly every other country. The study is the largest systematic analysis of obesity data ever done, with researchers combing the medical literature and crunching thousands of data sets on obesity in adults and children covering 195 countries. Here are their 5 most important takeaways. A lack of exercise and too many calories have been depicted as equal causes of the obesity crisis. But they shouldn’t be, the NEJM authors said. According to their paper, physical activity levels began to decline before the global obesity rate started to surge — which means changes to the food environment are the prime obesity culprit.

Have obesity rates shot up almost everywhere because people suddenly have become more irresponsible en masse, or because something has changed with their food and food 'environment'? Perhaps something in that food environment should be regulated, because this has absolutely massive public health (and related expenditures) consequences.

Or take the following, from Mother Jones:

Poorer, less educated Americans have given up smoking much more slowly than the upper and middle classes, a report from the Washington Post found. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that while college-educated Americans reduced their smoking rate by 83 percent between 1966 and 2015, those without a high school diploma cut back by just 39 percent. It’s not due to lack of willpower: Tobacco companies have targeted their marketing toward impoverished communities in recent years and lobbied against cigarette taxes in poor, rural states where smoking rates are highest.

The same can be said for the third world, where tobacco companies increasingly turn to their marketing campaigns. Should this be deregulated and let these companies do as they please? (In the 1960s, they featured doctors in ads that argued smoking was good for you, while they really knew better.)

What the deregulators do not appreciate enough is that information asymmetries and externalities are rife in the modern world, and not regulating for these often brings much worse consequences.

In case one thinks this is a small problem, we can wholeheartedly advise reading "Phising for Phools" by two Nobel laureate economists (Schiller and Akerlof); from Schiller himself:

Many economists see evidence of manipulation and deception in the marketplace, but most do not view the phenomena as a fundamental and ubiquitous problem with unregulated free markets. Deception and manipulation are inadequately discussed in textbooks on theory. As a result, market regulation is excessively maligned.

Level playing field

Rules and regulations not only prevent parties from exploiting information asymmetries or externalities, many are also simply required to make markets function and keep them competitive. This is one of the tragedies behind Brexit, the UK was supposed to liberate itself from the burden of EU bureaucracy with its stifling rules and regulations.

But if you ask Brexiteers exactly what rules and regulations are so stifling, one usually doesn't get more than caricatures (often involving bananas). This isn't terribly surprising because most of these rules serve the purpose of creating the Single Market, a level playing field for businesses no matter where they are located.

Regulation of the kind that prevented the French from keeping German cars (which have white front lights) out of their market because they had a rule that required cars to have yellow front lights. There are lots like these. For one they look like an intolerable meddling in domestic affairs, for others they look like the foundation for creating an EU-wide level playing field, with demonstrable economic benefits.

So markets need rules of the game in order to assure a level playing field, ensuring that some do not gain an unfair advantage over others (by employing child labor, illegals, dangerous substances, unfair practices, etc. etc).

Rent seeking behavior

Economics often assumes competition keeps opportunistic behavior in check, but this often depends on a modicum of equality of power, from stumbling and mumbling demonstrates the point in another context:

For free markets to have public acceptance, the worst-off must have bargaining power. Without this, “free” markets merely become a device for exploitation. Imagine, for example, that we had overfull employment and/or high out-of-work benefits. Workers would then be able to reject low wages and bad working conditions. Market forces would then deliver higher wages and good, safer, conditions simply because employers that didn’t offer these wouldn’t have any workers. Equally – though it’s harder to imagine – if we had an abundance of housing, landlords who offered shoddy or dangerous accommodation would either have to refurbish their property to acceptable standards or suffer a lack of tenants.

But in business, power relations are also often unequal and businesses can co-opt the regulatory system in order to cement these differences in their positions in order to be able to extract above normal returns, that is, economic rents.

We know since Michael Porter explained in his 1980 classic Competitive Strategy (the ninth most influential book of the 20th century!) in great detail how companies strive to limit competition and the strategies used to pursue this.

In an environment of revolving doors and regulatory capture, using regulatory process to limit entry and competition is just another way of achieving the same results.

There is solid evidence that concentration is on the rise in the US (see for instance here, here, here and here), and that in and by itself tends to reduce economic dynamism (see the terrific pro-market blog for instance).

One of the consequences of this rent-seeking behavior is that it could reduce entrepreneurship (from Bloomberg, our emphasis):

Robert Litan and Ian Hathaway, writing in Harvard Business Review, have a more dire hypothesis. They surmised that many American entrepreneurs are no longer looking for ways to produce more useful stuff, and are instead looking for new techniques for extracting money from each other and from the government. In other words, crony capitalism may be slowly cannibalizing productive capitalism.

Pro-market or pro-business

Luigi Zingales made an extremely useful distinction between market-friendly and business-friendly policies, from the Pro-Market Blog:

After two months, it is clear that the Trump industrial policy will be pro-business, not pro-market. It may seem to be a nuance, but there is a fundamental difference. A pro-business policy favors existing companies at the expense of future generations. A pro-market policy favors conditions that allow all businesses to thrive without any favoritism. A pro-business policy defends domestic enterprises with favorable rates and treatment. A pro-market policy opens the domestic market to international competition because doing so would not only benefit consumers, but would also benefit the companies themselves in the long term, which will have to learn to be competitive on the market, rather than prosper thanks to protection and state aid. A pro-business policy turns a blind eye (often two) when companies pollute, evade, and defraud consumers. A pro-market policy seeks to reduce the tax and regulatory burden, but ensures that laws are applied equally to all. Paradoxically, a pro-business policy ends up damaging not only the economy, but also, in the long-run, those companies that it had originally benefited. This matters little to its supporters, because when the chickens come home to roost they will have already grossed billions. Angelo Mozilo, founder of Countrywide, the bank responsible for a large chunk of the toxic mortgages that led to the 2008 crisis, lives happily on the $600 million he accumulated, despite the enormous damage of the financial crisis that he helped to create.

Pro-business policies invariably pass for pro-market policies but more often than not, rather than pro-market, they are actually quite market-limiting policies.

That is, market-friendly policies strengthen competition, economic dynamism and entrepreneurship but this isn't necessarily the case for business-friendly policies. Quite often they do exactly the opposite, simply protecting existing economic turf.

In a previous article, we discussed some of the market distortions in healthcare (which are absolutely rife, we only scratched the surface). It's just one part (albeit a big one as it is 1/6th of the economy and its ramifications are much wider than that) where special interest can profit basically unopposed.

We also argued that the new proposed healthcare law would not address any of that and indeed, when the Senate version became public, healthcare stocks went on a rally.

Shareholders

Shareholders generally prefer companies with more established positions and more insulation from cutthroat competition. They are generally less interested how these positions are obtained, whether from superior products, marketing, or rent-seeking behaviors, as long as they can be maintained.

Which makes shareholders natural allies of pro-business policies, as they allow existing companies to reap greater rewards, insulate them from cutthroat competition and increase their 'moat,' by whatever means.

We've already set out some downsides to shareholder capitalism, this might be another problem, although it's not the main driver.

Conclusion

The US used to be a beacon of free market capitalism, but free markets need rules of the game to keep them free. Unfortunately, somewhere along the way policy makers and regulators started to conflate market-friendly policies and regulations with business-friendly ones, and these are more geared towards safeguarding existing companies rather than creating a level playing field for all and safeguarding competition and new firm entries.

We're all paying the price of this when more effort is geared towards regulatory capture, lobbying and other forms of rent-seeking behavior and limits to competition. While insiders reap the rewards, the economy at large pays the price in the form of reduced economic dynamism, entrepreneurship and a loss of economic freedom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.