Top 5 Things To Know In The Market On Monday

Here are the top five things you need to know in financial markets on Monday, June 26:

1. Oil starts the week on high note

Oil prices were higher to start the week, but gains were limited amid lingering concerns over strong shale output growth in the U.S.

U.S. crude was at $43.39 a barrel in early New York trade, up 40 cents, or around 0.9%, while Brent oil tacked on 35 cents to $46.11 a barrel.

WTI lost $1.73, or about 3.9%, last week, while Brent fell $1.67, or roughly 3.8%. Both have now posted losses five weeks in a row, which marks the longest weekly losing streak since August 2015.

Oil prices have been under pressure in recent weeks as concern over rising U.S. shale output offset production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC members.

2. Global stocks enjoy a solid start to the week

Global stock markets got off to a firm start to the week amid optimism for global growth.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures pointed to a gain of 17 points, or roughly 0.3%, at the open, the blue-chip Dow futures rose 60 points, or about 0.3%, while the S&P 500 futures ticked up 6 points, or around 0.2%.

In Europe, stocks staged broad gains, as banks rallied after Italy reached a deal on two failed regional banks and consumer bellwether Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) hit a record high after becoming the next target of activist investor Third Point.

Earlier, Asian shares ended mostly in positive territory, as tech led gains.

3. Gold nose dives more than 1% in seconds

Gold prices were sharply lower, as investors looked ahead to comments from key Federal Reserve officials and a raft of U.S. economic data in the week ahead for further signs of the central bank's likely rate hike trajectory through the end of the year.

Comex gold futures were at $1,241.95 a troy ounce, down almost 1.2%. It plunged by as much as 1.7% in a matter of seconds in thin overnight trade to as low as $1,236.53, a level not seen since May 16.

4. Ethereum sinks almost 20%

The red-hot cryptocurrency Ethereum came under heavy selling pressure, as investors appeared to take profit on the recent rally that has seen it touch record highs.

Prices dropped by as much as 19.3% on the U.S.-based GDAX exchange operated by Coinbase to a low of $250.00. It was last at $255.60 in early trade, down $50.80, or around 16.6%.

The digital currency is down roughly 35% over the past two weeks. It remains up over 2,000% so far for the year.

5. ECB's "Forum on Central Banking"

The fourth annual European Central Bank "Forum on Central Banking" kicks off in Portugal on Monday. It will focus on investment and growth in advanced economies.

ECB President Mario Draghi and Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke will open the Forum with dinner speeches later in the global day.

The highlight of the summit is likely to be Wednesday's panel discussion including Draghi, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

