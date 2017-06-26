Supermarket Sale, Buy The Grocery Dip

While the market has already begun to correct the overreaction for some companies, there is still time to get in.

Think of this as your weekly circular, letting you know that there is a big sale on grocery stocks this week. Like all great sales, it won’t last long.

As you all probably know already, hopefully, on June 16 th, 2017, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would buy Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) for $13.7 billion, or $42 a share. WFM saw its shares close at $42.68, up 29.1% from the prior day's close, their highest level since May of 2015 and largest one-day gain since 2009. AMZN also saw its shares bump up 2.4% on the announcement. In accordance with Ben Graham's Mr. Market theory, this appears to be a near-term overreaction. After all, in the short-term, the market is a voting machine. I expect to see the basket of companies in the grocery market to at least return back to pre-announcement prices.

Various players in the grocery market were negatively affected on the news. The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) was among the most heavily impacted on the announcement. In addition, KR shares recently fell after Q1 earnings were released June 15 th due to lowered profit projections. Accordingly, KR is currently trading around $22, down around 26% since June 14th.

KR has seen its revenues grow at a CAGR of 5% from the fiscal year ending January 2012 to the fiscal year ending January 2017. Over the same period KR saw its net earnings increase at a CAGR of 27%. A 26% drop seems a bit like an overreaction to an earnings call and the merger of an online super retailer and organic grocery store. KR owns just shy of 3,000 supermarkets, with 2,255 containing pharmacies, and 1,445 fuel centers, proving it has the scale to outperform WFM's approximately 500 locations. KR also offers its ClickList™ and Harris Teeter ExpressLane, which offers personalized online ordering with in-store pick up services.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares fell 5% the day of the announcement and have already started back upwards.

There is no reason to discuss the difference in size between WMT and WFM. WMT, as diverse as it is, has been competing with AMZN for years now. While the addition of brick-and-mortar grocery stores is likely to strip some sales away from WMT, I do not see it justifying the overall decline in stock price. WMT has several different types of stores: its original big-box discount stores, Sam's Club wholesale club, and a few other lesser known types that I'll let you look into on your own. None of WMT's stores focus on an organic/natural approach to the extent that WFM does. The consumers choosing to eat organic have already shifted to Whole Foods and away from stores like Wal-Mart, Kroger and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). And while the migration to organic/natural may not be over, and the AMZN WFM merger is not likely to have an impact on the switch. It also seems that the shift to natural/organic has begun to slow according to the slowing growth of WMF's comparable store sales of the past few years. WMT on the other hand has shown less growth in most periods observed, but has also been overall less volatile. The tabulation below shows a comparison of comparable store sales growth derived from the most recent 10K of each entity.

WMT is still the biggest player in the U.S. grocery market, capturing 14.5% of all sales, with KR second in line capturing 7.2% of the market, while AMZN and WFM together only capture roughly 1.4%. This is not a deal to takeover market share. What the deal boils down to is an online presence for WFM and a chance for AMZN to "revolutionize" grocery shopping, whether it be through the automation of checking out, similar to what AMZN has already done in its Amazon Go locations, or drone delivered donuts.

Despite the announcement coming on June 16, Wall Street analysts are not convinced the ride is over. Several analysts have raised their price targets for WFM well above the Amazon offer price of $42 per share, to factor in the chance that a competitor may step in and attempt to outbid Amazon. As if the previously mention points were not reason enough to start digging into KR and WMT, they were two of the names floated as potential bidders. In particular, WMT has reacted strongly to the announcement, informing some of their tech providers that they don't have to go home, but they can't stay here running their applications through Amazon's Web Services.

Some other grocers effected by the announcement include Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), Supervalue Inc. (NYSE:SVU) and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

My argument here is that I believe the companies impacted by the merger news are likely to return back to their pre-announcement prices. I personally plan on doing a more in depth analysis on KR and WMT in order to see if there is upside potential beyond that point, but for now I will leave you with this chart outlining the price change of the six stocks mentioned in this article.

