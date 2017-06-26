Rite Aid: A RADical Opportunity Knocks

Upcoming volatility meets opportunity

The market currently values the share price of Rite Aid (RAD) to be around the $3 mark, but Walgreens (WBA) values Rite Aid between $6.50 and $7.00, as offered in the current rendition of their pending merger. Walgreens would like to pay more if the Federal Trade Commission would let them keep more of the 4,621 Rite Aid stores instead of spinning some off. The next two weeks should be full of opportunities for fortunes to be won or lost as the pace of this merger accelerates to a climactic moment of consummation or disintegration.

To kick things off, earnings will be announced by Rite Aid this Thursday before the market opens. Currently, the consensus earnings are -$0.01, with a high and low of -$0.01 and -$0.02. It should be a volatile morning with an opportunity to accumulate shares with potential upside, especially if the pending merger is still on the table.

Back on May 8th, Walgreens and Rite Aid announced they have certified substantial compliance with the Request for Additional Information from the Federal Trade Commission regarding their merger agreement under which Walgreens proposes to acquire Rite Aid. Previously, Walgreens and Rite Aid entered into a timing agreement with the FTC that the close of the merger had to wait 60 full calendar days after both companies certified substantial compliance with the FTC.

Fast forwarding those 60 days brings up the pending date of July 7th, which means if the FTC does nothing by that date the merger will go through, assuming share holders approve. The FTC doing nothing is not a likely scenario as they would get more mileage out of taxpayer's money through concessions from Walgreens such as spinning off stores to Fred's Inc (FRED). Right now the market is pricing RAD as though the FTC will temporarily block the merger by authorizing a lawsuit.

So there is an asymmetric opportunity as it stands right now. Buying shares around $3 has downside in the event of a substantial earnings miss this week or if the merger is blocked over the next two weeks. If the merger is successful the upside is $6.50 to $7.00 depending on how many stores Walgreens is able to keep.

After the dust settles another upside opportunity from this merger disintegrating would be Rite Aid becoming more attractive to private equity or an activist investor. In a chart further down it shows the number two shareholder, Blackrock, already owning over 50 million shares.

Rite Aid is the perfect fixer upper. Debt is enormous with its debt to equity around 12. For the fiscal year just ending, net profit to revenue is anemic at a bit over 1% but it is better than nothing or a loss. Free cash flow is way short of a billion on revenue close to 33 billion. It has operational and reputational problems.

All of the aforementioned problems makes it attractive because it can be fixed. Debt can be replaced at a lower rate by anyone with a better credit rating. Inefficiencies, waste and shrinkage can be squeezed out of operations. Any activist or PE acquirer of Rite Aid is going to salivate over the results of two years ago and envision $2 per share net income as a reasonable benchmark to believe and achieve.

Also attractive to an acquirer like Walgreens are their distribution centers, and the tax benefits of their net operating loss ("NOL") carry forwards.

As shown above, Rite Aid has:

‘‘NOL’’ carry forwards that can be used to offset future income for federal and state taxes These NOLs generate a significant deferred tax asset that can be acquired but have to be spread out over several years in accordance with ASC740.

Another extremely unique attraction of Rite Aid is it's $2 billion dollar acquisition of Envision, a Pharmacy Benefit Manager or "PBM".

Source

The most revealing revelation of the graphic above is who is not on it. Walgreens is not even in the top ten let alone top five as they have in the past chosen not to take the route of CVS or Rite Aid. Amazon has done some hiring to develop an internal PBM for Amazon employees. A turnkey PBM would be of great value if they want to play in the pharmacy space.

Here is what Walgreens CEO said regarding acquiring and growing EnvisionRx into a competitor against the nation’s top three PBMs in response to Wall Street analysts’ questions during an earnings call:

We cannot be considered a true competitor, a competitor at the point that we cannot collaborate in the most important element of the business, which is to allow the PBM to give us a very good service to the customers.

The true value of Rite Aid

The implied value of Rite Aid as calculated by the market is currently $3 per share give or take. The implied value of Rite Aid as calculated by Walgreens is something between $6.50 and $9, depending on how many stores Walgreens would be able to satisfy antitrust concerns. Walgreens and possibly other parties waiting in the wings see that the true value of a company is found by recognizing their non balance sheet intangibles.

Rite Aid carries on their balance sheet $836 million in net intangibles after depreciation. There are certain intangible assets that are amortized over their useful lives such as the value of trade names and the acquisition of EnvisionRx. However, there are many non balance sheet intangibles that the market does not see but an acquirer would.

There is an advantage to understanding company financials and various ratios and metrics, but there is a greater advantage in understanding the unreported intangibles that constitute true value. The true value of any company can be found in what they have that is difficult to replicate. For instance, Rite Aid has thousands of strategically placed stores that are not just a futuristic dream. Some of the stores are corporately owned but the vast majority are leased, but the value of those leased stores do not show up on the balance sheet.

There is a type of valuation well recognized in the tech world that is called the "network effect". Andreessen Horowitz describes it as "simply put, a network effect occurs when a product or a service becomes more valuable to its users as more people use it". A concentration of stores in a densely populated region has a more valuable network effect than the same number of stores scattered across a larger geography.

Rite Aid has a strong network effect along the Eastern Seaboard and in California. The value of that network effect does not show up on the balance sheet. Rite Aid owns their own network effect and it has value. If Walgreens can successfully acquire Rite Aid, not only will it acquire the value of Rite Aids network effect, but the network effect previously possessed by Walgreens will then grow exponentially with the acquisition.

The stores are real and operational. That may sound simplistic but let it sink in... think of the time and difficulty level of building out thousands of stores around the USA. Walgreens understands the difficulty of expanding a retail footprint as well as anyone. They highly value and appreciate the short cut of acquiring turn-key stores vs. building them.

MAP OF RITE AID STORE LOCATIONS

MAP OF WALGREENS STORE LOCATIONS

MAP OF COMBINED WBA/RAD STORE LOCATIONS

Source

Anyone who has ever gone through the process of architecting, planning, permitting, constructing and inspecting even just one commercial building knows it is a time consuming, arduous process. It has taken Rite Aid decades to build that critical mass, some organically, some through acquisitions.

Another off balance sheet valuation to consider is the beneficial synergistic bottom line enhancements an acquirer like Walgreens would receive. Synergy works via profit expansion through cost consolidation in the duplicative areas of accounting, human resources, purchasing and operations. That is why Walgreens sees great value in Rite Aid, because the increase in overall sales while shrinking the combined cost structure would flow strongly to their new improved bottom line.

There are many other intangibles possessed by Rite Aid. For instance, Rite Aid has key intellectual assets in place as evidenced by their thousands of pharmacists.

In getting to the true value of any company, it is not solely determined by EBITDA, EV, FCF, P/E, BV, or any other metric, which are all of course important. The true value of any company are the off book intangibles that can only be seen with an eye to the future, and how those intangibles can be converted to future profits.

The current difference in perceived valuation between what the market sees and what an acquirer sees is the market accurately perceives the many problems in Rite Aid, while Walgreens perceives the possibilities and assigns a much higher valuation because Walgreens sees a better, more profitable combined future.

If the FTC does not rule in favor of the merger, or if the FTC initiates a lawsuit, Walgreens will not shrug their shoulders and say "OK". Walgreens will fight in court and fight hard because the effort and money spent in court is microscopic compared to the mega benefits they will get from the merger.

Amazon demolishes retail valuation landscape except Rite Aid

Source

Amazon announced on June 16th their intention to acquire Whole Foods Markets (NASDAQ:WFM) and many retail stocks swooned, but Rite Aid did not. There was a rumor Amazon would buy Rite Aid if Walgreens was unable to. What truly happened was a paradigm shift, because up until then the prevailing popular view had been much of bricks and mortar was dying because Amazon was killing it one click at a time. Amazon showed through their offer that select retailers such as Whole Foods and Rite Aid have acquisitive value.

See what happened to select retailers not in play as acquisition targets such as Target (NYSE:TGT), Walgreens, or Kroger (NYSE:KR) when Amazon announced the purchase of Whole Foods Markets on June 16th:

TGT data by YCharts

KR data by YCharts

WBA data by YCharts

Rite Aid did not drop on June 16th when Amazon announced they were taking over the Whole World (whoops...Whole Foods):

RAD data by YCharts

With Amazon's offer to take out Whole Foods, some bricks and mortar "for sale" have new found value if acquired as a strategic growth asset. Amazon signaled that being in bricks is smart after all, if it can be synchronized efficiently with clicks.

In the bricks and mortar retail world there is still value to be found in acquiring the blood, sweat and tears of the combined work of other's past accomplishments, if they are for sale and if they can actually be considered a strategic asset acquisition. Such is the case with Rite Aid in play.

Opportunity knocks before it walks

A similar opportunity to profit from market distortions caused by government's regulatory oversight was recently found in a mining stock called Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK). On March 15, before becoming a contributor, I posted commentary on Seeking Alpha when the stock opened at $1.10 that there was going to be a strong (thinking around 40%) up move. By May 12th, it reached an intraday high of $2.42. The movement in price was attributed to the anticipation and subsequent announcement of a favorable (during the Obama years it was unfavorable) EPA resolution in regards to permitting be allowed for Pebble mine in Alaska.

Ways to profit from where we are

Holding out and waiting for further share price downside is a prudent strategy, but of course the bottom may already be in and the FTC could approve the merger at anytime up until July 7th. There is still upside even if the current merger is blocked as evidenced by the 58% institutional ownership shown below. It is not a given that the top institutional holders will sell just because there is no immediate or imminent merger. Rite Aid is in play and will remain in play until a turnaround, merger, or buyout occurs.

Source

RAD is hovering around $3 a share and certainly it is capable of some volatile swings. Right now we are in asymmetric land, where the downside is limited, and the upside potential could very well be a double or more, even if the current merger is a non starter. There are many possible strategies to go to from here, Special Situations and Arbs laid them out pretty well in his article.

I personally have chosen to sell mostly $3 Jul and Jan puts, as I consider this strategy the most likely to be the least risky way to be profitable. I am not concerned about being put shares at $2 and change. I have not bought many calls yet but plan to do so. I am weakly considering FRED calls instead of RAD calls because of the enormous FRED short interest, but I only mention it in hopes someone talks me off the ledge.

The market does not always do what we think it will do

It seems rational that if the merger does not go through RAD will tank. It seems rational that if the earnings call next week is disappointing RAD will tank. However, when everyone expects the market to do something, often times the opposite happens, so it would not be surprising for RAD to be higher within 24 hrs of either event.

Conclusion

If you have been watching and waiting, there is real opportunity to profit one way or another by taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty over the next two weeks.

The market is valuing Rite Aid based upon their many financial and operational problems. Acquirers like Walgreens or private equity value Rite Aid at a much higher multiple for its profitable possibilities.

In a bow to all the great commentators on SA that know a great deal about Rite Aid, I humbly acknowledge your comments will add great value to this article. The purpose of this article was to look at less traditional methods of valuation utilized in a M&A environment and to remind myself once again that opportunities come and go, but they rarely stay. This opportunity is looking really good right now.