Is Gold On The Verge Of A New Bull Market?

In previous SA articles (here and here) we argued that gold correlates with four big markets; the dollar, interest rates, the USD/JPY FOREX pair, and inflation. Here, in addition to assessing the four fundamental drivers of gold, we look at gold and gold miners from a technical perspective to determine if there is sufficient reason to declare a new bull market.

The Dollar and Rates

Both the dollar and Treasury rates have a well defined negative correlation with the price of gold. The dollar fell out of its uptrend channel in late April of this year, but has held above the important 96.50 level, which represents the 62% Fibonacci retrace of the May-to-December rally and the low point of the December-to-June correction. A follow-through to the upside would put pressure on gold, but we consider this driver to be neutral at this time (see chart below).

The 2-year Treasury rate remains within its uptrend channel, but the 10-year and especially the 30-year rates are depressed, which is supportive of the gold price. Gold is unlikely to drop in price unless long-rates rejoin the 2-year rate in its move higher. This driver is slightly positive for the gold price (see charts below).

The USD/JPY FOREX Pair

The USD/JPY ratio has a strong negative correlation with the gold price. This currency ratio, has bounced off the 50% Fibonacci retrace of the August-to-December rally, and is currently above the 38.2% retrace level. The MACD has flattened, which means that it could be heading for a bull cross-over, and the stochastic is heading back up from over-sold territory. This driver is slightly negative for the gold price (chart below).

Inflation

On-average, inflation and gold have a positive correlation. Since January, however, the reverse has been true. A reversion to the mean could be accomplished by either gold dropping in price, or inflation rising. Since the FED looks determined to keep inflation down, we think the former is the more likely scenario, which makes this driver a negative for the gold price (chart below).

Of the four drivers of gold:

one is slightly positive (long-rates),

one is neutral (dollar),

one is slightly negative (usd/jpy),

one is negative (inflation).

That is not a strong endorsement for a move in either direction

A Technical Picture of Gold and Gold Miners

From a long-term perspective (weekly chart below), it looks like a large head-and-shoulders is forming within a pair of converging trend-lines. The MACD is rolling over and heading toward a bear cross-over, and the stochastics are heading down from over-bought levels. When we combine that with the smaller head-and-shoulders that has been forming since the start of 2016, we do not see a break-out to a new bull market.

In a shorter time-frame, however, gold looks set to bounce back from an over-sold technical situation (daily chart below). The stochastics are turning up from over-sold levels, the MACD is turning around and heading toward a bull cross-over, and the RSI is ascending and about to cross the 50% line. Gold is in the support/resistance zone marked by the 50% Fibonacci retrace of the December 2015 to August 2016 rally. If it makes it past this zone's $1265 upper limit, then it still has the high of the January to April rally ($1280-$1300) to contend with. In either case, we do not expect it to break above this resistance and start a new bull market.

Lastly, when looking at the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX), we see a similar technical situation for gold stocks where the RSI, the stochastics and the MACD are all coming off over-sold levels, but the price of GDX has three resistance factors to overcome; the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace level and the 50-day MA, both of which stand at $23.00, and the descending trend-line at $23.60 (chart below). Again, here we see limited upside potential, the same as we see for gold.

In conclusion, the fundamental drivers of gold are slightly negative, the long-term technical picture of gold is biased to the downside by two head-and-shoulders formations, the short-term technical readings of both gold and gold miners are allowing for a moderate bounce, but nothing we see is indicating that we are entering a major new bull market in gold. Despite several commentators promulgating the opinion that gold has now broken out into a new multi-year bull market, and as much as we would like to see that happen, we just do not have sufficient reason to believe it. It is too early for that kind of imagery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.