Crude Oil Correction: A Belated Wisdom Or A New Groupthink?

There is a danger of a new "groupthink" developing in the market that can lead to a mispricing of certain risk factors (and opportunities for investors, as a result).

A case can be made, however, that several fundamental uncertainties have been resolved positively in the last six months, while U.S. crude inventory trend has improved, at least for now.

Investor sentiment towards oil appears to have shifted from an anticipation of a $60+ per barrel environment six months ago to a fear of a sub-$40 environment currently.

What a difference six months make in the world of crude oil.

Six months ago, shortly after OPEC and non-OPEC exporters finally reached agreements to control oil supply growth, the August 2017 WTI contract (NYSEARCA:USO) climbed to a respectable $58 per barrel level. At that time, market sentiment towards oil appeared fragile. The concerns seemed not without merit, as a number of factors could potentially derail the nascent price rally.

Skepticism with regard to OPEC's ability to achieve sufficient compliance with quotas was widespread. Given OPEC's poor track record in this regard, which was readily admitted by the cartel's officials, discipline among participants was difficult to take for granted. The lack of adequate mechanisms to monitor and validate production volumes was yet another major issue.

At the same time as agreements were being signed, crude oil loadings by major exporters showed an unexpectedly strong ramp-up. As one can see from the graph below, the surge in the number of crude oil cargoes heading towards consuming markets caused a spike in tanker rates in November and December, rewarding tanker operators with windfall cash flows.

Some observers explained the sharp increase in shipped volumes by exporters' desire to sell off inventories before January 1, 2017, the effective date under the agreement, which implied that the spike would be short-lived. The argument was debatable, however. First, the agreements limited production, not exports. Second, a deliberate acceleration of sales by the sponsors of the initiative would have put the credibility of the entire undertaking at risk. More likely, the increase appeared to reflect increased global production at the end of 2016, an even larger headwind from an oil price perspective.

Additional concerns related to Iran's willingness to comply with its 3.8 MMb/d quota, as well as the pace of the Libyan and Nigerian volumes returning to the market, which was expected to be a 2017 event.

Finally, it was also clear that a successful price support initiative by GCC would pave the way for significant activity growth in North American shales.

The increase in export loadings around year-end 2016 translated in a rapid growth in global petroleum inventories during January and February and was particularly apparent in the U.S. market, thanks to weekly reporting by the EIA. However, crude oil traders remained undeterred by the negative trend in crude oil and petroleum products stocks. The August 2017 WTI contract traded mostly above $54 per barrel all the way through the end of February, surprising with its newly found stability. The correction in the price had not arrived until early March and was initially short-lived.

Let's fast-forward six months to the present time. The August 2017 WTI contract settled at $43.01 per barrel last Friday, after trading as low as $42 per barrel few days earlier.

What has changed since January-February to have caused such a dramatic repricing of crude oil?

On the compliance front, OPEC has heralded continued success. Following its meeting last week, the joint OPEC/non-OPEC Monitoring Committee reported that during the month of May, participating countries delivered a 106% level of conformity with their production adjustments, an increase of 4% over the April 2017 performance.

During its meeting in May, OPEC leaders re-confirmed their commitment to the initiative. The GCC effectively extended its sponsorship of the production cut by another nine months, a generous gift to other producers.

While production from Libya and Nigeria has increased significantly, so far the increase has not resulted in a visible oversupply.

A strong increase in the U.S. rig count also did materialize but is hardly a surprise. To illustrate, the U.S. rig count has tracked the trajectory projected by OIL ANALYTICS for the first half of 2017 with nearly pharmaceutical precision, reaching 753 active rigs in the Lower 48 on June 23 versus our estimate of 750 rigs at June 30.

Most importantly, following the painful spike in January-February, U.S. crude inventories have been on a steady, albeit slow-paced, decline since March.

Comparing the current situation to the lay of the land six months ago, a case can be made that many uncertainties have, in fact, played out constructively for crude oil fundamentals, whereas certain other factors have played out in line with expectations. So, why are traders pricing crude oil so much lower now than they were six months ago?

If one were to ask market participants, among typical answers one would likely find references to the big increase in Libya's production that has materialized stronger and faster than skeptics expected six months ago. The ramp-up in U.S. activity as a driver of production growth in the second half and going into 2018 would likely be quoted even more often. Regardless of the rationale, it is clear that the market currently feels differently about the outlook.

As a sign of the market's radical sentiment change, predictions of crude oil prices falling deep into the $30 per barrel range, or even lower, are increasingly frequently quoted by mainstream financial media.

One can certainly envision a set of fundamental scenarios for oil where such developments can be logical and necessary. After the oil price collapse experienced in early 2016, it would be wrong to rule out the possibility of oil prices moving much lower than their current level, particularly if signs of oversupply reappear.

That said, there are multiple signs that the market is increasingly focusing on a select set of uncertainties that reflect - and, ostensibly, "rationalize" - the most recent big move in price. The "consensus" that appears to be getting an increasingly broad acceptance in the marketplace is not without risk of its own. A one-sided "fundamental groupthink" can lead to an equally one-sided "price groupthink," setting the stage for a fresh, difficult to rationalize, price surprise.

