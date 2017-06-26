Week Ahead - Wall Street's Keys

Oil prices may have bottomed, but traders will look to inventory and rig count data for further confidence.

It's the first formal week of summer trading, where volume and volatility should decrease, but it's not a given.

This week marks the first full week of formal summer trading sessions. The economic data scheduled for the week ahead is not all that exciting, but the Core PCE Price Index, due Friday is a must read. You can bet the Fed will be making the effort, as it is the Fed's favored inflation gauge. The data will go a long way in deciding Fed monetary policy trajectory and pace, but you will want to look past it to also consider compensation inflation signals from personal income, and economic health from spending information as well.

The Fed is also publishing the second part to its bank stress tests this week, which will matter to individual banks. We will learn about their capital return capabilities through dividends and share repurchases.

Oil prices seem to have bottomed, something I pointed out last week. Look for the benefits of energy sector recovery to serve the broader market this week. The earnings schedule is light but very interesting. Let's take a closer look at what will likely move markets this week.

Summertime Blues

Memorial Day Weekend marks the informal start to summer, but according to the calendar, summer just started last week. Therefore, this week marks the first full week of summertime trading. In my observations over the years, that tends to mean quiet Friday afternoon closings and generally less volume and volatility. However, there's no guarantee, and August 2015 provided evidence of just how busy summer can be on Wall Street. There is a good reason for investors to be on their toes again this year despite the temptation to take it easy, and I plan to review it in a market report later this week.

Oil prices were gaining overseas Monday, marking their third consecutive day of gains for now. NYMEX Crude was up 1.3% in the very early going (3:30 AM EDT) overseas, but lost some steam still early and ahead of the U.S. open. The gains are a stabilizing force, and show that there is some confidence in the ability of global demand to offset supply glut concerns. Oil price gains were apparently serving equity market gains in Asia (NYSE: GMF) this morning, and Europe (NYSE: VGK) was doing even better.

Monday's economic schedule is important enough, with Durable Goods Orders due. Economists expect New Orders to mark a 0.4% decrease month-to-month in May, but don't sweat that. This follows the 0.7% decrease in April. More importantly though, excluding volatile transportation goods (due to their high ticket price), New Orders are expected to mark a 0.5% increase. That would compare to a 0.4% decrease in April. Core Capital Goods are seen increasing 0.5%, versus the 0.0% change in April. On a yearly basis, new orders ex-transportation increased by 4.9% in April, illustrating economic health. I would expect an inline report here to serve stocks.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is expected to mark 0.32 for May, down from 0.49 in April. The three-month moving average for the measure of economic activity and inflationary pressures sat at 0.23 in April. This data point will likely take a backseat to the Durable Goods Orders data, because of the prospective nature of new orders.

Also on Monday, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for June is due. Economists expect the General Activity Index to rise to 18.0, from 17.2. I would not expect more of the same for July if oil prices continue to decline.

San Francisco Fed Bank President John C. Williams delivered a speech entitled "Speed Limits and Stall Speeds: Fostering Sustainable Growth in the United States" earlier this morning in Australia. The dollar was hardly impacted, though it began gaining modestly later in the AM and possibly affected crude prices, which began giving back earlier gains as well.

The day's earnings schedule is highlighted by Barnes & Noble Education (Nasdaq: BNED) and Schnitzer Steel (Nasdaq: SCHN).

Tuesday's economic data schedule begins with the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index at 9:00 AM EDT. Housing price gains have been spiked by a supply shortage. Economists see the April reading of this important measure of home prices (the 20-city seasonally adjusted index) showing a 0.6% increase, month-to-month, versus the 0.9% increase in March. On a yearly basis, home prices are up about 5.9% and certainly not playing the role of spoiler for inflation.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index is expected to again reflect a stellar consumer mood. Economists see the measure marking 116.7 for June, down slightly from 117.9 in May. Surely this is the result of full-employment. Look for another good report to remind investors that the economic condition is not so bad, and to serve stocks.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index measures the actual risk taking of institutional investors. It will be reported at 10:00 AM EDT Tuesday and is an important follow for you. I covered it in Why American Investors Are Enthused And What Might Change That and probably will again this month. Last month, North American investor confidence drove global gains. This report typically gets little coverage by the media, but is worth inspection for insight into the activity of institutional investors.

The Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index will also be reported Tuesday and is expected to read 8.0, versus 1.0 in May. We will also hear from Fed speakers Harker from the Philadelphia Fed, Neel Kashkari from Minneapolis and from Chair Yellen. Yellen will address a group in London with a British counterpart, and the topic will be global economic issues. I'm not looking for market moving news here, but whenever the Fed Chair speaks you can be sure the media and traders will be paying attention. Their interpretation can often matter more over the short-term than the actual intention of the Fed Chair, so stay tuned.

Wednesday's earnings schedule highlights reports from AeroVironment (Nasdaq: AVAV), CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI), FactSet Research (NYSE: FDS), Friedman Industries (NYSE: FRD), IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and Park Electrochemical (NYSE: PKE). It's a short list but I'll find value in almost all of it and may preview and/or cover a report or two here (DRI, KBH, AVAV).

Wednesday brings Part II of the Fed's bank stress test results, and the decision of the central bank will matter greatly to individual banks like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), whose capital uses have been restricted for years. If more capital is freed up this year and more than is expected by markets, then these stocks could benefit. But if not, then the opposite is true. Broadly speaking, the market would like to see banks freer to use capital as they would like to, or for the near-term benefit of shareholders.

You can bet your bottom dollar the market will approach this week's Petroleum Status Report, measuring crude oil inventory, with trepidation. However, I continue to expect oil prices (NYSE: OIL) to recover from here, and somewhat robustly at some point this year. If you have not been reading the column, the catalysts I'm expecting are stronger than expected global demand for energy and a possible if not probable geopolitical factor.

Pending Home Sales data is due Wednesday for the month of May. Economists expect a 0.5% increase versus the 1.3% decline seen in April. This data is a leading indicator for Existing Home Sales, as it measures contract signings. Growth here would serve housing stocks (NYSE: XHB) and the market (NYSE: DIA) more broadly, so stay tuned. I'm likely to cover it this week.

International Trade data is also due Wednesday, and is expected to show a narrowing of the trade deficit to $66.0 billion for May from $67.6 billion in April. In April, exports declined by 0.9% and imports increased by 0.7%.

The earnings schedule for Wednesday highlights data from A. Schulman (Nasdaq: SHLM), Bassett Furniture (Nasdaq: BSET), Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL), Highway Holdings (Nasdaq: HIHO), Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET), Monsanto (NYSE: MON), OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE: OMN), Paychex (Nasdaq: PAYX), Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR), Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), Rosetta Genomics (Nasdaq: ROSG) and UniFirst (NYSE: UNF). This is a very interesting list of reporters capable of giving broader insight into the economy. I'll continue to focus on housing relative benefits for names like FUL, PIR, BSET.

Thursday's schedule highlights the final revision to Q1 GDP. Don't expect much, as economists are looking for a reiteration of the 1.2% growth last reported. The GDP Price Index is expected to stick at 2.2% and Real Consumer Spending at 0.6% growth. Any changes to prior reported data matter, so look for the report at 8:30 AM EDT.

There's not much more here of the market moving variety, with the weekly jobless claims data and the EIA Natural Gas Report due. Farm Prices are due at 3:00 PM EDT as well. The Fed's James Bullard speaks at 1:00 PM EDT, and he seems to always garner market and media attention and so deserves yours.

Earnings is more likely to headline market news Thursday, with key reports due from Nike (NYSE: NKE), Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI), Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), McCormick & Co. (NYSE: MKC), Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) and more.

Closing out the first formal trading week of summer is the most important data point of the season. The Personal Income & Outlays Report for May. I covered the report for April - This Report Matters Big Time For Stocks - and it should serve as a good prep for this month's data. This time around, economists expect personal income rose 0.3%, versus the 0.4% increase in April. Look for compensation inflation here; I will be. I'm expecting a pickup in inflation to be borne out of finally growing compensation on labor tightness.

Consumer spending is unfortunately seen gaining by just 0.1%, versus the 0.4% increase a month ago; note that gasoline (NYSE: UGA) prices were lower in May, but even lower in June. Still, the market needs to see healthy spending and would not be enthused by an inline reading here.

The most important data here will come in the form of the Core PCE Price Index, which is expected to show just a 0.1% monthly increase, versus the 0.2% increase reported in April. On a yearly basis, the Core PCE Price Index is up just 1.5%, short of the Fed's 2.0% target. I think we'll see a healthier increase this month. Inflation is your guide to the day and perhaps the month moving forward. To be quite honest, I'm not sure how a reading of 0.2% here would impact stocks. A reading short of that might serve stocks, as it would signal less aggressive Fed tightening. However, it also raises uncertainty, because the Fed is on record with somewhat steady plans and expectations for a pickup in inflation ahead. If that pickup is shown starting in May's data, then stocks will likely sell off on concerns of inflation short of adequate economic growth (as of the last quarter's report).

All the other data today would normally not matter, but if the Chicago PMI data shows positively, it might help quell some concern about an anxiety stirring consumer spending and pricing read. It's a regional measure though, so its impact is limited. Economists see a 58.2 mark for June, down from 59.4 in May. Readings above 50 reflect economic expansion.

The U. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (NYSE: XLY) measure is expected to hold steady at 94.5 for the final June reading.

Before all is said and done Friday, all could be done for energy investors (NYSE: XLE) - I don't think so. You can bet your life money managers won't leave their desks for the beach or mountains until after the Baker Hughes Rig Count data is reported and market reaction is assessed. Big rig count (NYSE: XOP) gains are bad for energy markets, and could drive capital flows elsewhere again (Nasdaq: QQQ). But last week's data showed a lighter rig addition, though still an addition. Lower oil prices may finally be impeding new rig addition, and that would serve oil prices and probably the equity market (NYSE: SPY) more broadly to close out the week and the month.

In conclusion, your keys to the week will likely come from Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Sentiment, Pending Home Sales and especially, the Personal Income & Outlays data for the inflation reading. Oil prices continue to matter for the energy sector, and other sectors due to capital flow effects, but also for the market I believe at this point. Seeking certainty and stability, the market will closely follow inventory and rig count data. And finally, the Fed's Stress Test (Part II) will matter for individual banks and their capital use. Several interesting earnings reports are on tap and will reflect more broadly for markets as well. For my weekly and daily market previews, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

