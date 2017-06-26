Stock Market Earnings Boom

We could be in for a multi-year up-move in stocks.

Earnings and technicals have broken out to the upside.

Earnings are what matters for stocks, and we'll prove it.

S&P 500 earnings growth was the highest in almost six years last quarter. For stocks, nothing matters more than earnings. We are entering into earnings reporting season for Q2. Another successful quarter could be the next stock market (SPY) leg higher.

First, Let's Understand Earnings

Many can say stocks and markets are cheap or expensive, but it all depends on earnings. Without understanding earnings, it's very difficult to have a relevant take on stocks, valuations and prospects.

Politics, interest rates, central banks, confidence and economic data are all factors that affect markets. But the most important read-out markets end up caring about is earnings.

(Source: St Louis Fed with Elazar Advisors' arrows)

In case it wasn't obvious that the stock market exists so investors can buy into future cash flow streams, the above chart is clarification.

When the red line (corporate profits) moved down, stocks (the blue line) at some point followed. When corporate profits moved up, stocks moved up.

Valuations matter, of course, but the real driver is direction of earnings. Up is good, down is bad. That's predictive. Simplistic but true.

That's why earnings matter. Investors buy stocks because they want to own those future earnings.

One of the most important drivers of those future earnings expectations are current earnings. So, every quarter's earnings matter.

Now Let's Look At This Bull Market

(Source: Macrotrends.net with Elazar Advisors' lines and comments)

In the last century, you see two 16-17 year stock market runs higher. Both of them saw a clear breakout along the way.

This is just one piece in the puzzle, but we feel the recent breakout with the recent US elections is a confirmation of this multi-year cycle. It would mean we have another nine years to go higher.

And with the recent earnings trend, that technical breakout confirmation could have earnings support, as we'll discuss next.

Current Earnings Best In Almost Six Years

S&P 500's Q1 earnings performance, according to FactSet, was the strongest since Q3 2011. The Q1 earnings growth rate was 16.7%.

Knowing about the earnings move in tandem with the market move, you have to question anybody who says the market isn't up for any good reason. Earnings are one very good reason the market is up.

FactSet says analysts are expecting S&P 500 earnings of 6.6% in Q2, 5.1% in Q3 and 5.1% in Q4. Those expectations point to a material slowdown that will likely prove conservative.

Added to that, the recent dollar weakness can help multinationals in two ways:

Multinationals repatriate more foreign earnings, making results look better. US multinationals' products appear cheaper to foreign customers, who can now buy more, driving foreign sales.

The lower dollar and strong global economies can keep the earnings story going.

Plus, the slower S&P 500 earnings expectations for Q2-Q4 could mean earnings upside surprises, which are usually a catalyst that can move stocks higher.

As we saw above, higher earnings can help continue to drive stocks.

Technicals Don't Drive Stocks, Earnings Do

Don't get us wrong, technicals help and are an important part in the investment process. They can help identify trends to invest in and watch out for.

Technicals are great for instruments that don't have a main underlying driver like earnings, but rather, multiple underlying drivers. They are great for gold, oil and currencies.

Technicals are great for stocks too, but earnings are more important for stocks. Earnings are the clear basis for a stock's existence.

Many may be sold by their own quantitative or technical models. We respect that and believe that a trader should love and have confidence in their process.

That said, earnings are what ultimately matters for stocks, and so, any technical or quantitative strategy that relates to stocks has to pay attention to earnings. Without understanding earnings, a trader is probably ignoring the main reason that we're sitting here discussing stocks in the first place.

Most institutional investors buy good companies based on future earnings expectations. Needless to say, investing hero Warren Buffett is looking at future cash flow streams which coincide with earnings. Earnings matter most.

That's why we think ultimately it's earnings that matter much more than technicals, politics, valuations and all the other drivers.

You can see on a quarterly basis if earnings growth is on pace to reach your future expectations that would give you a higher stock price.

Technicals are a great hint if you don't follow earnings, but earnings are the main driver underlying those technicals.

Scare Headlines In The Media Not Focused On Earnings

And for all of the scare headlines in the media, generally none of them are focused on earnings. Why? Because earnings are decent.

So, if you speak to any contributors, authors, prognosticators, or investors who have driven scare headlines, ask them about earnings. They'll probably answer, "Earnings look pretty good."

Knowing earnings also gives you the confidence to own the right stocks in any market. Even if any of those scare headlines prove correct, if you own stocks that have solid earnings growth that you can lean on, you'll be able to muscle through market swings (even though we haven't seen too many swings of late).

Conclusion

Q1 earnings looked great, the best in about six years. We're headed into a brand new earnings season. Understanding the earnings component of stocks can help you position for the potential next leg of this bull market.

A Note On The ETF SPY

Our discussion above is related to ours and FactSet's S&P 500 earnings analysis. SPY is the broadest way to capture the S&P 500's earnings. Of course, there is (QQQ) for more tech exposure or (IWM) for more mid-cap exposure.

Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money, and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.