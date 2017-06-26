Will The Dividend Raise Bring Back Investors' Love Of New Residential Investment?

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is a US REIT. It was spun off from Newcastle Investment Corp. on May 15, 2013 at $6.70/share (or $13.40/share after considering the 1-for-2 reverse split in late 2014). It closed on June 23, 2017 at $16.59 per share (a gain of $3.19/share or +23.8%) in roughly 4 years. In addition to that, it pays a 12.06% annual dividend. These latter two figures put the return on the stock above 15% in total return per year. This is a level that would thrill most income investors. On June 21, 2017 NRZ raised its dividend for the second time in 2017 to $0.50/quarter from $0.48/quarter/share (about +4.2%). Year over year the dividend is up from $0.46/quarter/share (+8.7%). Great dividend growth combined with an already high dividend yield of 12.06% annually after this latest raise has to make NRZ look attractive to investors. It is easy to see why it has drawn a lot of love from income investors in the past.

Since the April 19, 2017 closing high of $17.75/share, the stock price fell to a closing price of $16.03 on June 21, 2017 (-$1.72/share or -9.7%). This had to worry investors. The recent trend has definitely been downward. The latest dividend raise resulted in a pop on June 22, 2017; but it is unclear yet whether or not this will break the recent downtrend? Thus it is appropriate to review NRZ Q1 2017 earnings results and any other appropriate information.

For Q1 2017 NRZ beat on revenue of $194.3 million (+78.6% YoY), which was a beat by +$9.17 million. It beat on Core Earnings of $155 million or $0.54 per diluted share -- a beat by +$0.01/share. GAAP Net Income was $121 million or $0.42 per diluted share. After the Q1 2017 raise the common dividend amounted to $148 million or $0.48/common share. This last was up from the $0.46/share of Q4 2016 and of Q1 2016.

Some of the significant NRZ actions in Q1 2017 were:

It deployed about $1.6B in capital.

NRZ acquired or agreed to acquire about $176B in MSRs for a purchase price of about $1.6B.

To enhance liquidity, NRZ secured $800 million in MSR financings.

NRZ improved its funding positions. It issued another $400 million in 4-year term notes; and it refinanced about $1.65B in floating rate debt to fixed rate debt. This last presumes an environment of increasing interest rates.

NRZ raised $834 million in net proceeds from a stock offering to help fund its Citi MSR purchase and other investments.

NRZ executed clean-up calls on 45 seasoned Non-Agency deals, totaling $1.2B UPB.

NRZ completed two Non-Agency loan securitizations totaling $1.4B.

NRZ Acquired about $5B UPB of call rights. This increased NRZ’s call rights portfolio to about$165B UPB.

NRZ purchased $2.1B face value of Non-Agency RMBS. This increased net equity by $260 million to about $1.3B.

In the Consumer Loans arena, NRZ became a member of a four member consortium which agreed to purchase up to $5B in consumer loans on a forward flow basis from Prosper Marketplace.

The above sounds like a lot; and it is. It worries me. It gives me the feeling that NRZ is trying to grow for growth's sake alone. It might help to examine the portfolio seen below.

As readers can see about half the portfolio is made up of MSRs and Excess MSRs. Notably NRZ has been trending out of Excess MSRs and more heavily into MSRs (mortgage servicing rights). This seems like a reasonable strategy at this time. The big pop upward in MSR holdings in Q1 2017 is worrisome though. NRZ may have paid too much for some of its MSRs; and that may hurt it down the road, especially in a recession scenario. In that case the turnover in mortgages due to all of the normal factors such as foreclosures and sales of homes may go up. That essentially means the death of the related mortgages. Hence the mortgage servicing right for any such mortgage would disappear. The average length of time a mortgage existed without a sale, refinancing, or foreclosure would be less. Hence the value of the MSRs in general would tend to go downward in such a scenario. NRZ's book value would go down.

Lately we have seen some worrisome economic signs such as the flattening of the yield curve. NRZ's current Price/Book is 1.24, which seems quite reasonable. However, since NRZ has made a lot of recent purchases, it does not have a seasoned book value. In other words, the difference between the purchase price value and the current market value is unlikely to be substantial positive. This difference in older books of real estate related matters usually provides an extra cushion for the valuation of the stock.

What did I mean about paying too much for MSRs? They typically have a lifetime of 4-6 years. When NRZ bought MSRs from Citi in Q1 2017 it paid about $906 million for MSRs with an UPB of about $92.5B. MSRs typically yield 0.25%. Hence NRZ's Citi MSRs would yield about $231.25 million per year uncompounded. At that rate it would take NRZ about four years just to get its money back in revenues; and that is without considering how much NRZ could have made on the money had it been invested in something else. To break even it might take 5+ years. Hence the MSRs really would have to exist for perhaps six years from the point of the purchase for NRZ to be nicely profitable on them. Readers can see why this situation is worrisome.

Since interest rates have been going up in relatively good economic times, the length of time an average mortgage exists would be expected to go up. However, prepayment speeds are a key determinant of MSR value; and they seasonally go up in the spring and summer months. Further even though the Fed has been raising its Fed Funds rate the Freddie Mac mortgage rate has decreased slightly since January of 2017. The yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note has also shown weakness, even in the face of two FOMC Fed Funds rate raises in 2017 (see chart below).

As readers can see from peak in mid-December 2016 (the time of the post election Fed Funds rate raise), the yield of 2.60% has fallen in spite of two more raises (March and June 2017 or +50 bps) to its 2.16% value as of this writing on June 26, 2017 (-44 bps). This is counter-intuitive. It is resulting in a flattening of the yield curve. Many are taking it to be a sign of a weakening US economy. This could spell trouble for NRZ and the value of its MSRs and excess MSRs, which amount to about half of NRZ's portfolio.

Another negative for NRZ has been the April 20, 2017 filed lawsuit by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Ocwen Financial Corporation for failing borrowers throughout the mortgage servicing process. There is a whole litany of offenses; and they seem to be legitimate. Admittedly this is a different company; but there is the worry that the same thing could happen to NRZ, especially with the recent rapid expansion of its MSR portfolio. In addition NRZ announced on May 1, 2017 that it was nearing a deal to buy $117B in MSRs from Ocwen for $425 million. I have not heard that this deal has been finalized yet. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may be the stumbling block in getting the deal done. However, if it does get done, there does seem to be a strong possibility that this approximately 5% of Ocwen's business will contain some mistreated customers. On the other hand $117B in MSRs for $425 million does seem at least at first glance to be a much better deal than the purchase of MSRs from Citi of $92.5B in MSRs for $906 million.

Secondly NRZ utilizes Ocwen as a Mortgage Servicer, the lawsuit could mean that NRZ would end up pulling some of its MSRs from Ocwen's management. This would be an added expense for NRZ. It could even find itself involved in the lawsuit, although this has not been mentioned as yet. If there are no problems with the MSRs involved in Ocwen deal, the deal is probably a very good deal. Still the above situation reminds one of a company with accounting problems. The typical rule is to refrain from investing in such a company until the situation has been cleared up. I do not have any insider information on the above situation.

The two year chart of NRZ provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The recent strong uptrend has ended. It is unclear what the future direction of the stock price will be. The recent dividend raise should help to buoy the stock price. However, NRZ's close involvement with Ocwen would seem to raise a big yellow warning flag about NRZ's near term and intermediate term future. The fall of the 10 year US Treasury Note yield by -44 bps during a period in which the FOMC raised the Fed Funds rate by +50 bps is another warning sign that all may not be right with the US economy. The yield curve has been flattening -- a bad economic sign. For some these yellow flags may indicate a composite red flag. They may wish to sell for safety's sake. There are a lot of unknowns. For others, it is not clear that there is anything wrong with NRZ yet. In fact it may be on the verge of a great deal with Ocwen, if everything works out well. That plus its approximately 12% annual dividend yield may be enough to make NRZ a hold at this time.

I guess I am a bit of a risk taker. I have liked NRZ; and I like the dividend yield of 12%. Therefore I will rate NRZ a HOLD at this time. However, readers should make the decision that they feel most comfortable with.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

