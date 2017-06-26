Macy's: Buying Opportunity That Gives You Billions Of Dollars For Free

Macy's (NYSE:M) is a retail company that sells various merchandise (e.g., apparel, home furnishings) in its physical stores and online. Macy's fell victim to the emergence of online retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and subsequently, its stock price has declined significantly. To add insult to injury, the management communicated that the gross profit margin is likely to be 60 - 80 basis point below the last year's figure, driving the company's stock down by ~8% upon the announcement.

This article shows you why Macy's is a great buy at the current valuation. As of this writing, the company's stock financial statistics is as follows:

Current price: $22.27 (Market value $6.84B)

Dividend yield: 6.59%

P/E: 11.9

Macy's core business is profitable

Despite the doom and gloom prospect regarding Amazon taking over the entire pie of Macy's, the core business has been profitable and has produced tons of cash. The table below shows that the cash produced over the last five years sums up to around $7.4B, which alone exceeds the market current valuation $6.84B.

Source: June 6 Investor Meeting Presentation

Even on a relatively scale, Macy's profitability is superior to that of competitors. The table below shows that Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is the only one that comes close to Macy's profitability in 2016.

Source: June 6 Investor Meeting Presentation

Macy's credit card operations make significant contributions to the company's bottom line

2016 Annual report below shows that the company's earnings from credit operations have ranged from $736M to $831M.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

Unlike Macy's retail operations prone to ups and downs of economy cycles, credit card operations are regarded as stable in general and shows its ability to produce steady income streams. This phenomenon can be observed in Amazon's operations where Amazon has its retail business that runs on a very thin margin, but the key profit generating machine is Amazon's cloud computing business.

Macy's has very valuable real estate

All of the articles and analysis published with respect to Macy's highlight one simple and indisputable fact; Macy's has very, very valuable real estate assets. Interestingly, the market has ignored the value over the last several years.

It is well known that Starboard Value estimated the real estate value of Macy's to be around $21B in January 2016.

Source: Starboard Value Publication

Let's take a 30% haircut to this estimate to be very conservative and even so, the real estate value of Macy's is estimated to be around $14.7B. The real estate asset value alone can cover the entire enterprise current valuation (~$13B = equity market value $6.84B+long-term debt $6.4B) and investors are left with ~$1.5B free money, not to mention the profitable retail and credit card operations that I discussed above.

Let's see how Macy's has monetized its valuable real estate assets since Starboard Value analysis. The chart below shows Macy's strategy, which ranges from value-added real estate redevelopment to outright sales to third parties.

Source: June 6 Investor Meeting Presentation

The first two items above ("Outparcel and "wrap and hug" development" and "Development on excess land") shows Macy's effort to create extra value on its existing real estate through redevelopment operations.

Source: June 6 Investor Meeting Presentation

The second two items ("Reduce footprint/sell off floors" and "Full redevelopment of box") on the previous chart shows Macy's ability and willingness to generate cash through the sales of its real estate assets to third parties. For example, Macy's was able to produce the following amounts over the last two years.

Source: June 6 Investor Meeting Presentation

CEO showed his confidence through purchasing the stock in the open market.

The CEO Jeff Gennette bought 13,085 shares at a price of $22.95 on the open market. Many CEOs tout their companies and paint rosy pictures for their investors while selling shares received through their compensation package. When executives buy meaningful shares on the open market by putting their own money, it is usually worth to take a note.

Conclusion

The odds are stacked in your favor to buy Macy's at the current valuation. The only scenario that could destroy the intrinsic value of the company would be that Macy's core retail business were to deteriorate significantly and incur billions of losses, which then eat up all of $14B real estate value. I consider this scenario highly unlikely because the current retail operations have been proven to be profitable over many years and the credit card operations have functioned as a stable income generator supporting the bottom line. In a more extreme scenario, if Macy's decides to shut down all of its operations today and liquidate all of its assets, Macy's equity holders would be rewarded handsomely at the current valuation.