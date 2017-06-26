Making Money In Energy - At A Discount

Arguably, at current valuations, the energy sector is overpriced. However, there are a few strategies that enable investors to purchase shares at a discount. By successfully employing these strategies, investors can not only invest more cheaply but also in fact be poised for the eventual rebound in the sector.

The first strategy is purchasing discounted Canadian energy shares. Many companies enable investors to make direct purchases. In addition to the direct purchase route, many firms also allow investors to collect "premium dividends," an extra bump in income in addition to the current payouts. But there's a catch. Investors may not be United States residents or U.S. citizens to participate. That being said, let’s examine a few companies offering such plans: 1. Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF) [TSE:PKI], 2. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) [TSE:PPL] and 3. Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) [TSE:IPL]. These three companies offer both direct purchase discount and premium dividends.

That being said, in order to obtain the respective discounts, investors need only to purchase shares through these plans (we'll get to an alternative strategy later), set up dividend reinvestment in combination with their premium dividend offerings and collect the funds. Essentially, it’s an income-generating machine. However, as with any investment, you need to do your due diligence - what’s the quality of the underlying shares? So, let’s look under the hood of each company respectfully.

Parkland Fuel delivers "gasoline, diesel, propane, lubricants, heating oil and other petroleum products to motorists, businesses, households and wholesale customers in Canada and the United States." Clearly, despite the lagging energy market, there’s still demand for these services since the world needs energy - it’s a vital resource. Now, let’s look at a few metrics in the company’s books. The current trailing P/E ratio for Parkland weighs in at roughly 66. Total assets list at 2,469 million CAD while total liabilities are 1,662 CAD for the period ending 3/2017. Typically, I like to see total assets be about twice current liabilities. Clearly, things could be better at Parkland. However, the company pays dividend monthly. Also, the 10-year performance of Parkland is a whopping 158.6% (excluding dividends) and, equally impressive, its five-year record lists at roughly 111% by these same metrics. So, let’s keep these factors in mind and move to Pembina.

Pembina Pipeline, as discussed in my previous article, makes its money from moving oil and natural gas from Point A to B and essentially collects "tolls" from this transit. What makes Pembina particularly attractive are its monthly dividends and yield. Much like Parkland, investors are able to both purchase shares at a discount and collect a slight bump in dividend after investment. Another solid strategy in addition to dividend reinvestment is to dollar cost average (DCA). DCA involves setting up periodic investments (e.g. weekly, monthly, etc.) in which a fixed amount of money is invested on that day regularly. Using this strategy can be advantageous since by investing at the same intervals every time, some shares will be purchased more expensively while others will be bought when they are less expensive - a passive investment strategy.

Arguably, DCA in combination with monthly premium dividends as well as purchase discount yields a cash machine. And as discussed in my previous article, Pembina makes a prime candidate for such a strategy, but is it better than Parkland? In my estimation and in accordance with my previous analysis, the answer is "yes." The reason: Pembina is an established player in the space. It also offers all the advantages of Parkland in its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) without the risk (and volatility) of a smaller company in an essentially more discretionary business. And while Parkland’s fuel delivery business model works overall, pipelines are the lifeblood of the energy sector with much less competition.

But for the sake of our analysis, let’s also examine a third alternative: Inter Pipeline. Inter Pipeline is another energy transport company. As with Pembina, money is made from moving energy products from Point A to B. Trailing P/E ratio comes in at 17.7, which is an attractive valuation in comparison the current S&P benchmark. Total assets list at roughly 10,135 million CAD while total liabilities are 6,874 million CAD for the period ending 3/2017. The stock’s 10-year return excluding dividends is 168.8% while Inter Pipeline’s five-year record (excluding dividends) is 30.51%. So, of the three, Parkland is the clear loser, leaving Pembina and Inter Pipeline, with my preference based on previous research as well as the metrics discussed, being Pembina.

That being said, the last method in obtaining shares at a discount is through the strategic use of covered calls. The beauty in effective covered call writing is it not only produces income but also its net effect reduces investors' effective cost basis. However, the writing of covered calls must be done before sending any of the shares of these Canadian companies (or any company) to the transfer agent. For example, by writing covered calls, if an investor purchases shares of XYZ company for $40.00 and they bought 100 shares (the minimum for writing one option contract), then your effective cost basis if the premium is $40 would be (4,000-40)/(100) = $39.60 a share. Now, let’s assume the duration of the option contract is two weeks. At the end of the two weeks, one of two outcomes will happen; either the option will not be exercised by the buyer of the call and expire worthless (i.e. out of the money) or your shares will be "called away" when the option exceeds the "strike price."

The beauty of writing covered calls is if an investor’s options are not exercised, then the income received from the premium (and dividends) is potentially unlimited. As a final note, the difference between the strike price and the price you paid for the shares, if the option is exercised, is yours to keep. Of course, the main drawback of writing covered calls is an investor can lose their shares and there is potentially unlimited loss from share depreciation, but this risk should not be as much of a consideration since the above-written examples of discounted share purchase and dividend reinvestment assume an investor will buy and hold.

In summary and in terms of strategy, an investor could potentially buy shares in one of the companies named, then write at least one option contract to collect the premium, which will reduce the effective cost basis. Next, potentially send their shares to the transfer agent for a long-term hold strategy and follow the guidance given from the beginning of this article further discounting shares. However, investors are cautioned to making their own individualized investment decisions utilizing all data available while doing their own due diligence in order to analyze their individual risk tolerance and investment objectives. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.