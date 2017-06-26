Cost Savings Ahead For Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil (MUR) is probably one of the lower cost producers in the industry. The company merits consideration in any pullback. The long term record of management is decent and the company pays a reasonable dividend. But some of the smaller players are reporting some significant operational savings that the bigger plays like Murphy will review and probably adopt in addition to all the well completion and design improvements. The article will first review the Murphy Oil first quarter results and then look at what some competitors are doing. In the end, there will be a summary of some of the techniques to keep ahead of the continuing commodity price decline. This company management aims to be a healthy long term survivor and so far they appear to be doing just that.

Current Situation: First Quarter Results

The company is one of the few reporting a healthy profit in the first quarter.

Source: Murphy Oil Corporation First Quarter Earnings Press Release

Management was very direct about attributing the first quarter earnings to the gain on the sale of some heavy oil assets. But the absence of those assets will decrease quarterly expenses significantly going forward.

Previously, some Syncrude division assets were sold to Suncor (SU) for a big gain (nearly a billion gain and a sizable average cost reduction going forward). Suncor was probably the one company that could profitably utilize those assets. Plus that holding allowed Suncor to obtain a controlling interest in the assets. In the possession of Suncor management, there is every chance those assets will be worth a lot more than they were ever worth as a non-operated asset to Murphy. Still management showed quite a bit of skill in engineering that sale for a gain.

Now comes a smaller sale of another high cost operation for a decent gain and the promise of another average operating expense decrease in future reporting. This management has a stunning track record of changing high cost operations into cash for very nice profitable gains.

Investors looking at Chesapeake Energy (CHK) should compare these sales to the ones that management touted at Chesapeake. Murphy Oil management reported gains on the sale due to conservative accounting treatment. Chesapeake Energy reported impairments even though the sales occurred. Chesapeake uses full cost accounting so the sales gains should have reduced the overall costs enough to stop the impairments. That did not happen. The impairments were not only relatively large when compared to Murphy Oil but they continued despite the property sales into last year as still large. This shows more conservative accounting on the part of Murphy Oil and also a superior sales track record.

The other gain was the usual mark to market of the non-cash portion of commodity gains. There was an unusual offset of some deferred taxes. Some offshore operations are now generating cash in excess of the operational needs. Therefore a deferred tax was recorded to repatriate the money. Companies often do pile up the cash and then wait for a chance to repatriate the money cheaply, or use it somewhere else as a profitable project develops with the appropriate tax breaks.

Still, management reported some excellent profit progress even without the special items noted above.

Source: Murphy Oil Corporation First Quarter Earnings Press Release

Confirmation of the progress is shown above. I cover a slew of low cost operators that not only have not made money, but are forecasting more losses in the future. Everything is centered on cash flow. Here is a low cost operator that has reported profits through the downturn from asset sales. But those asset sales have been relatively high cost operations. The latest, a heavy oil sale also produces a product that is discounted from the WTI. So heavy oil can be the worst of both worlds (high cost and low selling prices). Many operations have above average costs and then below average selling prices.

So even though Murphy Oil has reported gains from the sales of assets to periodically report significant profits. The sale of those assets promised to improve average selling prices and sometimes decrease corporate average costs in the future. Now investors have a more visible view to future profits from operations. The big gain in cash flow shown above is often a precursor to reporting profits from operations. Even with adjustments for comparison purposes, there is still a large operational cash flow gain no matter how it's analyzed. Clearly this company is on its way to a very healthy future.

Source: Murphy Oil Corporation First Quarter Earnings Press Release

Investors can clearly see how the absence of the synthetic crude operations affected the total oil and gas operations. The absence of the heavy oil will have a similar result. It will be a little less significant and part of the effect will be in a higher average selling price. So even though the production was less significant, profitability of the company will be positively affected going forward plus the company can reinvest the proceeds in much more profitable ventures, some of which will be shown below.

Operational Improvements

Source: Murphy Oil Presentation At 2017 Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference Presentation (click on the presentation)

The progress shown is pretty dramatic. For those investors wondering how Sanchez Energy (SN) can possibly make the deal work with Blackstone (because it appears so expensive that losses appear certain), here is one possible answer. Sanchez Energy has already reported production improvements, but shown above are even more improvements that will affect the outcomes. New improvements spread across the industry like a wildfire. These kind of dramatic production improvements not only make the Sanchez deal believable (with a cushion), but they provide Murphy shareholders with a window to view still more production improvements in the future. Clearly Murphy Oil intends to be profitable in the future no matter how low oil prices go.

Source: Murphy Oil Presentation At 2017 Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference Presentation (click on the presentation)

This is a quick view of the Canadian properties. Another reason that overall corporate costs will decline is that the heavy oil production that was sold will be replaced with production similar to the two projects shown above.

The investment in gas (Tupper Montney) is sure to decrease overall average costs because the gas division needs to be very low cost to make money. But Murphy management has locked in a "guaranteed" profit by hedging that production as well as keeping costs low. So even though average selling prices for the corporation will decline with increasing gas production if the gas production percentage increases, the profit is "locked-in". Profit is what matters.

The first slide showing the Kaybob Duvernay is a new project with rapidly increasing production. Any liquids produced in the Western Canada area that are suitable for use with the heavy oil and thermal oil industries currently receives excellent pricing. Canada often needs to import light oil or suitable liquids to mix with the heavy oil and thermal oils to make them less viscous. The current premium paid for the suitable mixing products is "icing on the cake."

Murphy also has some offshore projects that are also now beginning to show production cost decreases. All are fairly profitable, but do not show the dramatic improvement yet available onshore.

Future Possible Cost Improvements

Source: DUG Water Conference Approach Resources Corporation

Investors can view this and two other presentations given the same day on the company website for a more complete idea of the possibilities. Basically Approach Resources (AREX) management has cut their lease operating expense to about half of what Murphy Oil shows above by managing the water. This system came about by necessity for Approach because water was and continues to be in short supply in the Permian (West Texas) where approach operates. A recent drought made things worse.

But even in the areas where Murphy Operates (East Texas has greater access to water) a system such as this could imply some decent savings depending upon the water produced in each project. Cost savings will probably vary from area to area, but the ability to pipe water to a new well for the fracing process saves a ton of money, as does the ability to pipe water to a processing plant for reuse. After that, savings will vary based upon water produce during the life of the well.

Think of what something like this means to Oklahoma where there are all those earthquakes. Now the water will be reused to the extent possible or processed into usable water for other purposes.

Murphy operates in a great many areas. Trucking water in is a great expense. Another Permian operator Ring Energy has also been using water processing to lower lease operating expenses. As this kind of practice spreads throughout the industry, costs will decline. Plus the industry will probably earn bonus points with the environmental crowd for a number of environmental improvements. This particular trend is in its very early stages, but the dramatic savings probably mean it will spread to other areas that need the savings. The initial well costs savings are just to enticing to ignore. It is an infrastructure improvement that is probably long overdue, but will probably provide Murphy and the industry with future commodity price decline protection in addition to the ones shown above.

Summary

Source: Seeking Alpha Website

As shown above, Murphy Oil stock took a hit during the winter of 2015-2016 from which it has really not fully recovered. However, the first quarter cash flow of $300 million (rounded) annualized implies a market cap to cash flow of about 3. That is dirt cheap for this quality company with some very excellent low cost prospects. Long term debt is about half of shareholders equity and there is a generous bank line. Management in the past has also made opportunistic and accretive acquisitions that Mr. Market has not factored into the future. Normally a company such as this should sell for 8 times cash flow.

Mr. Market is probably waiting for consistent results. Plus the recent commodity price decline did not help things. However, management is in a position to report improved cash flow and some earnings even if commodity prices stay lower. A lot of higher cost projects have now been sold and the money reinvested in lower cost projects. Plus long term debt has been reduced over the last few years. There are plenty of potential improvements to keep the cash flow improvement going.

A double to 6 times the latest cash flow would be reasonable and takes into account some of the commodity price decline without forecasting any commodity price improvements. But this company leads the industry in operational improvements. It is one of the lower cost producers. So investors should expect that this management will continue to lower production costs. Lower costs add to cash flow also and reduce the effect of commodity price declines. Selling higher cost and lower selling price projects for decent profits as well as improving operations on the remaining prospects has and will dramatically impact profits. Clearly management has produced since the last article.

That 4% dividend yield shown above (as of the close of the market on June 23, 2017) is another indicator that this stock is a deal. That is approaching a good income stock in addition to the very attractive capital gains. This stock will probably lead the industry rebound going forward.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to do their own research that includes the review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.