Foodservice Stocks Whacked By Speculation - Please Don't Mention The Word 'Amazon'

Simply throwing this word around can be hazardous to any other company's stock prices. That's over 12,000 public companies, so watch out!

Actually, Amazon has not been doing anything but run its business. The true culprits are the analysts using the power of the word 'Amazon.'

Foodservice stocks were looking for some stability after the post-jitters from the Whole Foods acquisition; unfortunately Amazon has struck again.





I have found it hard not to entertain Amazon.com’s (AMZN) impact on many different industries and specific companies ever since its announcement to acquire Whole Foods Market (WFM). Without getting too specific, impacts have ranged from transports, department stores, grocery stores, discount variety stores, retail manufacturers, restaurants, foodservice companies and even direct commodities including bananas, chicken, avocados, among others.

I should know, because I have exposure to companies within all of these industries, and I have been monitoring their performance very closely. The biggest lingering impacts have been felt within grocery, discount variety stores and foodservice companies. Think Target Corporation (TGT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), The Kroger Co. (KR), SUPERVALU (SVU) and even Wal-Mart Stores (WMT).

The only company to buck the trend over the past couple of weeks has been Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), which prior to the Whole Foods deal was the top performing company of this group for the year. Sprouts remains an interesting company to monitor in the event consolidation continues.

For foodservice companies, the past couple of weeks have been brutal to say the least – all peers witnessed increasingly strong selling pressure last week. It all started with Kroger’s earnings announcement, followed the day-after by Amazon’s announced merger with Whole Foods. But analysts also speculated that greater risks could be a possibility within foodservice companies this past Friday. From these events, the above stocks have declined as follows:

Costco 18.7 to 2.7 percent

The Chef’s Warehouse ( CHEF ) -1.3 to -14.2 percent

Kroger -11.6 to -34 percent

Performance Food Group ( PFGC ) 17.5 to 11.7 percent

Sprouts 30.8 to 16.3 percent

SUPERVALU -13.1 to -37 percent

Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) 0.7 to -9.3 percent

Target -18.3 to -28.3 percent

United Natural Foods ( UNFI ) -13.4 to -27.5 percent

US Foods Holding ( USFD ) 8.4 to -2.9 percent

Wal-Mart 17.2 to 9.8 percent

I’ve seen numbers thrown around in the $40 billion range as to the loss of company value from Amazon’s move, but I would contest that it is even higher if all industries were to be taken into account. As analysts, and everyone with exposure attempts to digest the potential ramifications of Amazon’s move, two recent publications surfaced this past Friday.

The first, as sourced above, was specific to food suppliers. The statement was made that a risk premium needed to be applied to foodservice companies due to the potential for Amazon to get into food distribution through a partnership. This is a purely subjective stance fostered by both possible leads (although likely very murky), as well as ideas regarding how Amazon may be thinking about how it could reshape the dining out business model.

This type of speculation is akin to Amazon’s success in growing its e-commerce platform and taking market share away from physical retail stores (despite the irony of now owning more physical retails stores). Speculation could involve Amazon’s potential abilities to partner and/or impact foodservice margins through competitive pricing, or how the company could consider reshaping dining out based upon home deliveries from restaurants. Even combining Whole Foods locations to serve as hybrid food at home and dining out last-mile delivery locations could be envisioned. Combing technology and customer insights could also create a stronger foodservice competitor against other peers.

The other statement on Friday came from Loop Capital. The firm mentioned that United Natural Foods should remain in good shape resulting from its existing contract in place with Whole Foods. For those now aware, Whole Foods reflected nearly 35 percent of United Natural Foods’ net sales in 2016. This assessment was based upon the firm’s discussions with United Natural Foods regarding the amount of time it would take Amazon to create a direct-to-store network for Whole Foods. United Natural Foods was still down on Friday, likely stemming from the broad-based hit on foodservice stocks.

These reports were rather conflicting as on one hand, analysts felt it necessary to immediately assign a risk premium for foodservice peers, but were laxer on Amazon’s foray into grocery food distribution. The same partnership risk premium could have been asserted for Unified Natural Foods as well, and is likely why the market was more cautious.

I think that there are a couple of important points to note from Amazon’s actions. First, the fact that Amazon acquired Whole Foods is a direct admittance that Amazon could not develop its own competitive grocery service. This is important because Amazon has entered the physical retail side now, so we can assume there was not a clear e-commerce model after spending probably at least a decade or so on dedicated research to crack this industry.

Second: much like the past 20 or so years that it has taken for Amazon to assert its dominance within e-commerce, it will likely take time to morph the Whole Foods deal into a successful market growing business. Investors should note that Whole Foods was very much struggling before it was acquired. This can easily be justified as Sprouts was substantially outperforming Whole Foods for every industry metric, albeit with a lower free cash flow margin.

For investors, these two important points relate directly to the speculative comments that drove markets this past Friday. Amazon had approximately $26 billion in cash as of the March 2017 quarter (which is the highest cash generating quarter seasonally). Nearly $14 billion will be used on the Whole Foods merger. Amazon’s debt-to-capital was at nearly 50 percent with debt at 1.4 times EBITDA on a gross basis. Whole Foods is not going to add substantial cash flow to Amazon’s $16.8 billion over the most recent trailing twelve-month (TTM) period, so I do not see a strong reason Amazon would look to nearly double its current leverage position instead of paying for most of the deal in cash.

A deal of this size is atypical for Amazon as it will consume greater than 50 percent of the company’s cash, so assumptions for further deals is unlikely, and a main reason analysts are thinking that a partnership would make more sense with a foodservice provider. This risk premium is meant to alert investors that in the event Amazon were to partner with say, Sysco as an example, it would likely send further shock waves for the remaining peer group.

Source: Bloomberg, June 16, 2017 Article, Amazon to Acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Judging from the map provided by Bloomberg regarding the new national footprint of Amazon and Whole Foods, any partnerships under consideration would likely be limited to either Sysco or US Foods. In the event one or the other were targeted, it would likely generate further consolidation in the industry, similar to the expectation from the initial Whole Foods deal.

The risk premium conjecture is not unfounded by this logic, but it is still highly speculative in nature. As a result, foodservice companies have been strongly discounted and reflect strong upside potential regardless of whether any partnership comes to fruition.

Summary

Upon a review of the public foodservice companies, the most discounted peer is US Foods. This is based upon TTM P/E ratio, future P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA. This also includes a discounted P/E multiple when compared to Sysco, Performance Food Group, and The Chef’s Warehouse. United Natural Foods is discounted greater than US Foods, but the company is more exposed to natural products retailers, supernatural chains and conventional supermarkets versus other foodservice markets.

Risk premium aside, US Foods and Sysco are appealing buying opportunities at today’s level. Either one is a strong likely partner for Amazon to consider. The loser would possibly end up looking to make a larger deal within the U.S. to strengthen and/or diversify its business against an Amazon partnership. In both sides of the coin, long-term markets could work in favor of both scenarios.

Additionally, Amazon could focus directly on its new entity, and no partnership could materialize in the near term, which would lead to an immediate return to previous valuation levels. In this scenario, all peers similarly would rise.

