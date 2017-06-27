3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 27, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest highlighting recent news in biotech and pharmaceutical research that you might have missed if you're only focused on a few companies.

Novartis unveils key findings in pivotal CAR-T cell study

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has been one of the driving forces in the study of T cells expressing chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) directed at CD19 on B cells, a technique known as CAR-T cell therapy. Its product, CTL019, has already been shown to help a large percentage of patients with relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), who have historically had an extremely grim prognosis.

Now, NVS has provided updates to the ELIANA study, which now show that 83% of patients went into complete remission within three months of cell infusion. Importantly, patients who went into complete remission had elimination of minimal residual disease, which provides the possibility that these patients are permanently cured of ALL.

Moreover, cytokine release syndrome was manageable, even though most patients experienced this at grade 3 or 4. No deaths were noted, which has been an overhanging issue associated with CAR-T cell therapy.

Looking forward: It's very exciting to see an update to the previous interim results we saw back in December. With manageable tolerability issues, this level of efficacy really knocks ALL out of the park. You've now gone from a historically grim treatment setting (relapsed/refractory disease) and have an 83% chance of achieving a durable remission? It's going to be a long wait until we hear about the FDA's decision on this technique.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals gets the nod from the EMA Scientific Committee

Aveo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) has hinged its whole future on the development of a multitargeted kinase inhibitor, tivozanib, for the treatment of kidney cancer. This would place it in an increasingly complex field of other anti-angiogenic therapies, and I have voiced my skepticism in the past.

But, step by step, AVEO continues to dispel the issues surrounding tivozanib. Recently, the company announced that the European CHMP has adopted a positive opinion on tivozanib. This is a crucial step in getting approval by the EMA overall, and it now seems highly likely that it'll get the nod it needs to move to market.

Looking forward: The EMA has around two months to come to a final decision about tivozanib. But more to point, if (or when) this agent is approved, it's difficult to know exactly where it will fit in the treatment pipeline, with almost 10 drugs now approved, among several classes of agents. Breaking into this competition with a new tyrosine kinase inhibitor seems like an uphill battle. But still one cannot overstate the benefit of going from having no drug approved to having one, so this is highly favorable news overall.

Stemline Therapeutics presents preliminary findings in a rare tumor

Last year, I wrote an article detailing the potential of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML), noting overall that its hopes are pinned on the success of SL-401, an interleukin-3 receptor inhibitor, in hematologic malignancies.

At the 2017 EHA meeting, STML has finally presented some more mature data for SL-401 in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), which is a specific subset of acute myeloid leukemia.

The overall response rate seen in patients was 84%, with a complete remission rate of 59%. In a subset of patients, the response was good enough to allow them to "bridge" to allogeneic stem cell transplant, whereas their disease burden was previously too high.

In patients who received SL-401 as first-line treatment, the median overall survival has not yet been reached.

Looking forward: Of course, these findings are highly positive, even if they're not randomized. The company considers this phase 1/2 study as pivotal, meaning it's likely to pursue drug approval based on its results. The previous breakthrough therapy designation for BPDCN can only help it along the path, as it now has the opportunity to receive accelerated approval. Considering there is no established treatment standard for this disease, any options are welcome, and SL-401 looks like it fits the bill quite nicely.

