Emerging Markets: A Bet On Oil And Russia

At the same time, sovereign/corporate debt and currency perform well during the recovery from recessions.

Russian equity is a great opportunity for investors who are optimistic about oil prices recovering.

The Russian economy is recovering, and the ongoing recovery is dependent on the price of the oil.

In my previous articles, I have described the ways to invest in Russian equity using ETFs.

For the past year, the Russian economy has begun to recover from the recession, supported by improvements in oil prices. As a result, Russian equity was one of the best performing equities in the world.

At the end of the year, OPEC negotiated with Russia to make historic cuts in oil production that should have led to higher prices. The election of Donald Trump made investors believe that sanctions would be lifted from Russia.

The outstanding performance of Russian securities along with expectations for higher oil prices and friendly relations with Russia led to a positive outlook on Russian bonds and equity and drove significant inflows at the beginning of the year. Six months later, the expectations proved to be wrong: oil prices didn't recover to the expected level, and the penalties are still in place.

In this article, I will update the outlook for Russian securities.

Political risk

The bet against the sanctions didn't play out and, moreover, Congress started investigating Russian hacking and involvement in the elections. While the investigation is far from over, it is reasonable to expect additional sanctions from the U.S.

Evidence of Russian interference in the French elections has also emerged. Nevertheless, the French government has not initiated any investigations and Emanuel Macron appears to be holding firm towards Russia. Thus, it's doubtful that Europe will lift the sanctions either.

As I have mentioned before, the primary targets for the sanctions are energy and financial sectors, which comprise a significant component of investments in Russian security, thereby increasing political risk.

Economics

Economic forecast, source: Bloomberg Terminal

The Russian economy started to recover, and GDP grew by 0.5% from the first quarter of 2017. The growth was driven by an increase in investments and a slow recovery in consumption. Government spending declined, and spending cuts are expected to continue in 2017.

At the same time, exports were hit by declining oil prices. Since the recovery was primarily supported by the increase in oil prices at the beginning of the year, future economic growth and recovery are at risk.

GDP growth is forecasted to be around 1.7% in 2018. The current account is predicted to be positive, in a range of 2.3%-2.5% of the GDP. Revenue from natural gas and oil consisted of a significant 43% of the government's revenue in 2015.

Target oil price is the most speculative news on the markets. Investors can find tons of articles with explanations for why prices will be $30, or $60, or $100 next year. The fact is that it's almost impossible to predict the price of the oil as it depends on the simple balance of the supply and demand combined with much more complex forces driven by world economics and politics.

Over the last year, the price of crude oil has been volatile, ranging from the low 40s to middle 50s.

Markets almost completely ignore OPEC meetings as they don't believe that OPEC remains in control over oil prices. Even when OPEC decides to cut oil production, there is no efficient mechanism to enforce the agreement. Meanwhile, non-OPEC countries may increase their production, making OPEC efforts to monitor the supply and price seem useless.

Oil prices are mostly driven by data from U.S. oil production. Investors can monitor oil prices every Wednesday when EIA releases U.S. production data.

U.S. Oil Production (USPSTTP0) and WTI Oil Index (BCDMCL)

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Since the beginning of the year, oil production has increased by more than 7%. The increase in output decreased prices from the middle 50s to the low 40s. Nevertheless, with the constant reduction in the costs of production, the average U.S. breakeven price fell from $63.4 to $36.5 per barrel in 2017.

Even though the current oil price is above average breakeven price, many U.S. producers find that any price below $45 per barrel is not economically efficient. Thus, we can expect lower data from EIA in coming weeks and a slow bouncing back of oil prices.

I believe that market participants focus too much on the U.S. supply and miss the global picture.

World Oil Demand (CMRS0001) and Demand (LIQSCR) Index

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Since the beginning of the year, the demand for oil decreased by 0.54% and global supply declined by 1.54%. Considering the economic efficiency of U.S. shale production and world oil supply, I believe that prices in the low 40s will not last long and will be in the range of high 40s-low 50s by the end of the year, given current political and economic conditions.

Foreign Direct Investments

Foreign Direct Investments for the last 7 years

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Since the U.S. election, foreign direct investments increased sharply from 30,000 mm to 54,355 (81%).

Inflation and Interest Rates

The inflation for the Q1 of 2017 was 4.6%, which is above the 4% target.

On June 16th, the Central Bank cut the interest rates from 9.25% to 9%. A further cut to 8%-8.25% is expected by the end of the year, driven by the effort to boost economic growth and the unpredictable volatility of the oil upon which the Russian economy so heavily depends.

The lower interest rates will put downward pressure on the local currency, depreciating it in the short-term while the price of oil will determine the exchange rate in the long run.

Currency

As a result of higher oil prices and increased foreign direct investments, the Russian ruble was one of the best performing emerging markets currencies with a return rate of 20.13% for the last year.

Emerging Markets Currency return.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Credit Outlook

Foreign currency reserves for the last 3 years.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Foreign currency reserves increased from $380bn to $406.4bn (6.9%) due to the higher oil prices over the past six months. Considering the thin leverage ratio (17% Debt-to-GDP) for emerging markets, increased currency reserves indicate improved solvency.

Taking into account economic recovery, strong currency performance, and low leverage, rating agencies changed the credit outlook from negative to stable/positive, implying a possible upgrade from high yield back to investment grade.

Current credit ratings: Moody's - Ba1 (stable outlook), S&P - BB+(foreign currency debt) and BBB- (local currency debt) with positive outlook, Fitch - BBB- (stable outlook).

The question arises if Russia is a sound investment, given the before mentioned conditions. To help address this issue, I will compare equity and debt investments into Russia.

The largest equity ETFs by the NAV are VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (Ticker: RSX) and iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (Ticker: ERUS), which have holdings of 37.09% and 47.09% respectively in the energy sector. Russian equity underperformed significantly due to the poor performance of the energy sector globally.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Since the beginning of the year, iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF was down by 16.35%, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF was down by 12.77%, which is similar to the performance of SPDR Energy Sector ETF (TICKER: XLE), down by 14.01%.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The difference in the performance between VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF was due to the underweight in energy and overweight in information technology, materials, and telecommunication services.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Russian equity is relatively cheap compared to other emerging and developed markets on the fundamentals:

P/E - 6.93 (iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF), 8.99 (VanEck Vectors Russia ETF) vs. 18.72 (SPDR 500 Index ETF (Ticker:SPY) and 14.27 (iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Ticker:EEM)).

The dividend yield is higher: iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF- 4.48%, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF-5.49% vs. SPDR 500 Index ETF - 1.90% and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF - 2.15%.

Compared to the SPDR Energy Sector ETF P/E -26.65 and dividend yield of 2.63%, Russian equity seems to be very attractive.

Who should consider investing in Russian equity?

The answer is an investor who has a high-risk tolerance and is bullish on oil, which will determine performance in the future. In other words, it's the perfect time for the investor who believes that oil prices will recover to buy Russian equity.

On the flip side, the investor who believes that oil will fall further should avoid investments.

Debt Investment

There are no funds that invest only in Russian debt.

Investors can choose from among funds that invest either in sovereign debt denominated in USD or corporate debt.

Such funds include: iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Ticker: EMB) - sovereign debt in USD, VanEck Vectors JP Morgan Emerging Markets Local Currency ETF (Ticker: EMLC)-sovereign debt in local currency, and iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF (Ticker: EMHY) - corporate debt denominated in USD.

Since the beginning of the year, VanEck Vectors JP Morgan Emerging Markets Local Currency ETF returned 4.47%, iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF - 6.61% and iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF - 5.37%

The dividend yield of debt is higher than on equity: iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF - 4.47%, VanEck Vectors JP Morgan Emerging Markets Local Currency ETF - 5.63% and iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF - 5.37%.

Effective duration: iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF - 7, VanEck Vectors JP Morgan Emerging Markets Local Currency ETF - 5.13, iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF -5.44.

The higher the number, the more sensitive the fund is to changes in interest rates. In other words, an increase in interest rates will decrease the value of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF more than VanEck Vectors JP Morgan Emerging Markets Local Currency ETF, and the opposite is true when interest rates decrease.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMB, EEM, EMLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.