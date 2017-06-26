What To Expect From General Mills On Earnings And Beyond

GIS usually beats on EPS, but what does this mean for the stock itself?

My backtests show GIS to be a reliant overreactor to news events, including earnings reports such as the one in a few days.

The following article was previously released on June 14 to the paid subscribers of Exposing Earnings. I have made it available to the public in response to readers who are wondering what Exposing Earnings articles look like. You still have a few days left to open the trade recommendation below.

General Mills (GIS) reports its FQ4 earnings soon, and we are playing it. The thesis is long and predicts a breakaway up gap for GIS on earnings. This means that you can use this trade as an entry point into a long-term investment in GIS, as long as you do it before the GIS earnings date.

FQ3 2017 Run-through

GIS is currently trading at roughly the same price it hit immediately after the FQ3 2017 earnings report, which is to say, lower. The earnings report showed higher-than-expected EPS but lower-than-expected revenue and lowered guidance. I used my software (still deciding on a name for it) to dig through the earnings report to quickly pull out the important findings.

First, I noticed that the tone was lower than average but still positive. GIS’s tone throughout the earnings call was roughly 20% lower than average, which correlates with falling stock prices – the prediction has shown itself to be true. Still, the positivity in the call outweighed the negativity, but that’s common for most stocks due to management wanting its investors to stay optimistic. I’ve highlighted a number of statements flagged by my software:

“In these two segments, we have less operational scale, we're investing for growth and we don't benefit from a higher margin cereal business which is captured in the results of our cereal partners worldwide joint venture.”

-Losses that should lead to future gains; short-term bearishness with long-term bullishness.

“Turning to joint venture results, CPW net sales grew 4% in constant currency with growth across all regions.”

-Bullishness not captured in the results due to joint venture.

“We also see significant margin expansion due to favorable mix, the comparison to margin contraction in last year's fourth quarter, and continued benefit from strong cost savings behind HMM, a global restructuring actions in zero-based budgeting.”

-Implications for Q4’s EPS.

“One of the reasons to be confident that we'll accelerate in the fourth quarter, in fact that we will be rolling over that outflow from a year ago but Green Giant didn't have an impact -- a material on inventory.”

-Implications that some of the unseen expected gains in Q3 will appear in Q4

Overall, while the results were truly bearish for the short-term, the selloff likely set a bottom for Q4’s earnings. That is, Q4 bullish expectations, many of which were “hidden” in the earnings call, describe a coming earnings report that will be higher in tone. If we use sentiment or tone scores to rank a fiscal quarter from 1 to 10, last quarter’s was 3.5, and next quarter’s will almost certainly be 4 or above, which would all but justify a price no lower than $60.

Earnings traders should acquaint themselves with the concepts of gaps and reaction types. Every stock is of one of the following reaction types:

Normal reactor Overreactor Underreactor

Because GIS is an overreactor, as per my backtests, it has the following properties:

Tends to exceed the price movements implied by options (e.g., straddles and strangles are underpriced) Tends to give up its immediate gains/losses in the month after a news event. Usually produces area gaps on earnings.

Put the result of the earnings report (bearish tone) together with GIS’s overreactor status, and we can easily explain its post-earnings movement. If you familiarize yourself with this pattern, you will see a sort of heterogeneity in the market when you successfully identify the type of reaction the stock exhibits. In retrospect, you will understand why many of your post-earnings decisions (e.g., continue holding) went wrong (see my example on AVGO for knowing to take profit and run):

First notice the overreaction that produced an area gap. The gap filled, and GIS was then free to move in reaction to the earnings report. We see the stock pricing in the news with the downward momentum described by arrow 1.

The new momentum (arrow 2) is likely pre-earnings drift. That is, the market is beginning to price in an earnings beat for GIS. Earnings drift typically begins around the 1-month-before-earnings mark, and it’s no surprise that we see more buying starting late-May.

Chart 3 worries me. The implied volatility here is way above the statistical volatility. Options have become expensive to a gross degree, destroying the overreactor stock trader’s advantage in buying discounted options.

Chart 4 shows an incredible surge in call buying, with no similar movement in the put market. I looked into this to find that some rumors are spreading throughout the trader communities. The rumor to which this surge in call buying can be attributed is that GIS is a possible takeover target for another major player in this industry.

I don’t have any information on this topic and thus do not put any merits or demerits on the stock as a result. However, if true, this rumor is clearly in favor of the bulls, not the bears. We can open this trade a bit earlier so that we’ll be exposed in case GIS’s rumor is true; I’ll explain the options strategy later.

Analyst Mistakes

The analysts get it wrong two out of every three quarters. This means that GIS usually beats on EPS. Unlike many stocks (40% of them), GIS generally rallies when EPS beats; that is, the fundamentals are important in driving an earnings rally and hence the analyst mistakes imply a rally for this quarter:

Analysts have pointed out GIS’s rising debt issue:

But let me remind you, just as the previous earnings call reminded me, that GIS is technically in a growth stage. Being so, debt isn’t a major issue and can easily be downplayed by management through pointing to future payoffs. But because GIS pays dividends, debt still can be a concern, growth stage be damned, if it has implications on dividend raises or payments.

With GIS paying dividends in a stable fashion and consistently raising its dividends, you can bet that many major shareholders are in this game for the dividend growth. This is not without reason. Though the dividend is small percentagewise, it is one of the better dividends in the industry:

Dividend growth and stock growth are parallel:

It is thus reasonable to believe that danger to the dividend could have severe implications on the stock price. But this is not a concern for now, as the profits more than cover the dividend:

And with the trend of the free cash flow, I don’t see the dividends being in danger in the near future either. Thus, we can expect no warnings or concerns about the dividend in the upcoming earnings report, again bolstering the idea of GIS having little downside. If you want to see the free cash flow’s running average trend, check the chart below, which on its own is quite bullish for the stock:

Analysts are in agreement with the above chart’s extrapolation: Free cash flow is expected to continue to rise, along with profits. And as we saw from the previous quarter’s earnings call, much of the negative surprise is simply the result of what was to be a positive surprised being moved back to Q4. So, I think we will see positive surprises on many metrics in the upcoming report, including EPS, which remains the most important metric for us earnings traders.

On that note, EBITDA/EV, the metric I consider most important for predicting excess returns in the months following an earnings report, should also see a surprise. We actually saw a surprise in this metric as it has risen from 0.15 to 0.20 over the last year. This is a relative high and near the all-time high of 0.22; the upcoming quarter could push this ratio above the all-time high, in which case we have another bullish metric strongly correlated to future stock rises.

Hidden Signals

Insider buying has a positive correlation on higher stock prices over the coming quarters. We have a small amount of buying and a small amount of selling, the latter of which does not have a correlation with stock prices but is more representative of insiders taking profit. The insider buying here is rather important because it is the first of its kind in the past year:

Another hidden signal – or lack thereof – is the earnings date. When an earnings date is moved, we have seen the probability of a beat/miss increase. GIS has seen this in the past, but the current quarter is on-track, so the date is not a concern for us this quarter.

Accuracy

Our benchmark accuracy is 60%. We get this from 66% of reports being EPS beats and the majority of those beats leading to rallies. But we have seasonality pushing up our benchmark:

July has a 80% accuracy. This does not reflect only earnings, so we should give it weight only if EPS and stock price are correlated (i.e., if it is earnings that moves this stock). Let’s take a look:

We see some lag time, implying EPS leads the stock. Now, do the quarters actually differ? Let’s check that too:

It seems likely. Also, note that Q4 has been one of the best quarters recently. I would say it’s okay to put faith in the seasonal analysis and raise the benchmark.

But let’s check the rolling average first to ensure that a long-term trend exists. Otherwise, we could just be looking at noise, which would mean that predicting a given quarter’s EPS is hard. Fortunately, we see real nice curves in the average data:

The story this tells us is that GIS has more-or-less topped off its earnings growth and is still looking to break that ceiling. These are good times for long earnings trades, as investors are willing to jump in at any sign that such an efficient stock has found a new means of growth. This also helps explain why the stock falls into the overreactor category.

I’m going to settle with a probability of 75% for this stock. That is, I predict the accuracy of a rally to be 75%. This is good, but only if the risk/reward profile is linear or better.

We check this by looking at the stock type, the PE, and through pattern analysis.

The stock type: Non-glamour stocks in high-PE industries have the biggest rallies. GIS fits the description. We should expect a larger-than-average rally, though not to an extreme.

PE: We compare the PE of GIS to that of its industry. If we see a ratio below 1:1, we can expect a better risk/reward profile, as such a stock tends to have higher rallies and higher selloffs (i.e., lower downsides):

We are good to go on PE. We can expect a strong rally if one occurs. On the downside – if we are wrong – we don’t need to worry too much about a huge selloff; after all, I explained before how we are near a “bottom” or “support” at the current trading price.

Pattern: Machine learning can find periodicity in a stock and pinpoint where we are in possible patterns. I ran such an algorithm on GIS to find that we are most likely on an upswing with a high expected gain. The other possible pattern – not likely to be our current pattern – is a downward slope of negative momentum:

The median expected gains over the coming three months is 11.3%. As previously stated, the upside is larger than the downside. Here, we have a predicted max upside of 35% versus a max downside of 11%.

See if you agree with the pattern found by the AI:

Anyway, overall we have a play with high accuracy and a great risk/reward profile. Here is my play. I’m opening now for the early exposure to the “takeover” rumor but will pivot the strategy right before earnings:

Buy Jul21 $60 call Sell Jul21 $57.50 put

The idea is to let time decay work for you and buy back the put right before earnings is reported. At the same time, you can buy additional calls if you’re confident about the last 4 days’ price movement (the four days prior to earnings can predict a beat if they are consistently upward in trend). If you don’t like being short at all, just buy the calls.

I made the second order entry mistake of my trading career while entering the GIS trade above and actually sold a call instead of a put. I corrected the strategy by doing this:

Long 2x $60 call Short 1x $57.50 call Short 1x $57.50 call

I actually opened this at a net credit. But I will need the upward movement to be fast enough to where the $60 calls grow faster than the $57.50 call. You are welcome to mimic my mistake if you’re interested in converting the intended short combo strategy into a call + short straddle strategy, which is technically a long delta, short vega strategy and should actually yield a good payoff when volatility is crushed on earnings.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.