Bank Of America Vs. Wells Fargo

Back in February I wrote an article comparing Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

I liked both stocks, but preferred BAC. The thesis was simple: BAC was cheaper on 2018 EPS by around 15%, and I felt the market often overlooked that BAC’s P&L in most areas of its activities gives investors the same constancy that WFC is often associated with. The area of greater volatility is BAC’s income stream from bond trading, but conservative assumptions for that business area confirmed more attractive value in BAC.

Since that widely read article was published, BAC has outperformed WFC by 5.5%. Hardly dramatic, but material in respect of the valuation discrepancy I discussed at the time. How do things between these two stocks look now?

Anyone wishing to look at the structural comparison of the two businesses should refer to the earlier article. Here we assess the near term considerations now the price action has favoured the preferred name.

First, let’s check the value. I continue to urge investors to do themselves a favour and look at banks in PE terms. The ROE: P/BV relationship is a glorified PE ratio that makes comparisons harder than the simple PE. After all, it is just the relationship between price/book and earnings/book, so if you take the book out of both sides of the comparison, you have price/earnings. Why work with two numbers rather than one to tell you the same thing?

Here’s the PE comparison on a core earnings basis.

BAC is still cheaper in the forward years.

Both stocks offer compelling capital return dynamics with WFC moving from a 79% capital return ratio in 2016 (dividends Plus buybacks/net attributable profit) to nearly 100% by 2018, and BAC moving from 47% to about 80% over the same time period. WFC by 2019 should be returning 9.3% of the current price, while BAC will return around 8.3%. Longer term, BAC holds the edge as it will have a little left in the tank to crank returns higher if it can’t deploy that capital.

While BAC will see lower trading gains in 2Q’17, in line with the guidance of the likes of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C), if you hold to the view that the market does not value these earnings highly anyway then this should not matter for the stock. Outside of this I expect BAC to continue to make progress with its improvements in operating leverage as costs are held down and core divisions continue with steady growth. BAC’s pre-provision profit line is proving very sensitive to these improvements, as we saw in Q1. Here it is on an indexed basis:

WFC’s recent experience is less happy in this regard, with branch network reengineering increasing costs while its franchise remains in a sluggish mode following the accounts opening scandal of 2016.

Where WFC should do a bit better in 2Q is in a likely recovery of its non-interest income, which was repressed by large one-off negatives in 4Q’16 and1Q’17. Should this recovery occur it will move pre-provision profit into modest positive growth territory.

WFC saw 9% lower non-interest Y/Y income in 1Q17, which should come back to around 2% growth for 2Q 17. In contrast, BAC’s 8% Y/Y 1Q17 growth in non-interest income will drop back to flat for 2Q.

Source: Company Data

However, although BAC’s 2Q operating leverage will be less positive due to lower bond gains, it will still be better than WFC’s due to falling vs. rising costs, meaning the value case for BAC over WFC remains supported by the unfolding P&L momentum.

Macro triggers

Source: Bloomberg

Where BAC remains more vulnerable to WFC is in its likely response to a deflationary episode, which the current weakness of oil has brought onto the agenda while China looks to this analyst to be due another bout of instability following the long period of stimulus since the contractionary conditions of 2H 2015. Longer term investors will simply use any weakness in BAC to increase positions, because, while its international markets divisions give the stock higher beta to global impulses, its actual earnings during the periods highlighted in the chart showed remarkably steady growth in view of the price action that occurred in the stock.

Outside of rapidly shifting macro sands, however, I would expect BAC to continue to outperform WFC and close the valuation gap over time. Both stocks are attractive in absolute terms unless EPS forecasts are completely wrong on the basis of a material contraction in the U.S. economy.

Conclusion

As WFC works its way through its branch reductions and customer service reorientation, the market will not consider any kind of franchise premium for the stock, whereas to my mind BAC’s powerful deposit base argues for a comparable valuation, at least for its consumer division. The PE discount the shares trade at vs WFC is an important consideration and BAC should retain a better looking P&L in terms of Y/Y growth for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.